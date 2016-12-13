 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 December 2016

Humanitarian trucks not attack by the SPLA: OCHA

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 12, 2016 (JUBA) -The United Nation Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has dismissed claims that their convoy was attacked by South Sudanese soldiers while en routing to Mundi, west of the capital, Juba last week.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) confirms that it has had no reports of humanitarian trucks being shot at by the SPLA en route to Mundri,” clarified the agency in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

OCHA, however, called on South Sudan’s warring parties to cooperate with aid agencies to allow them to access the remote areas to deliver food and assist the people in need.

“UNOCHA does, however, confirm that a humanitarian convoy is en route to Mundri and calls on all parties to allow free, safe, and unhindered access for the convoy to proceed,” further reads the agency’s statement.

Last week, there were media reports that two trucks belonging to the UN Office for Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs were seized and looted by pro-government forces.

But OCHA dismissed the report, which it described as "inaccurate" information. The agency, however, confirmed that two convoys had safely arrived in Mundri town.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.