Humanitarian trucks not attack by the SPLA: OCHA

December 12, 2016 (JUBA) -The United Nation Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has dismissed claims that their convoy was attacked by South Sudanese soldiers while en routing to Mundi, west of the capital, Juba last week.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) confirms that it has had no reports of humanitarian trucks being shot at by the SPLA en route to Mundri,” clarified the agency in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

OCHA, however, called on South Sudan’s warring parties to cooperate with aid agencies to allow them to access the remote areas to deliver food and assist the people in need.

“UNOCHA does, however, confirm that a humanitarian convoy is en route to Mundri and calls on all parties to allow free, safe, and unhindered access for the convoy to proceed,” further reads the agency’s statement.

Last week, there were media reports that two trucks belonging to the UN Office for Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs were seized and looted by pro-government forces.

But OCHA dismissed the report, which it described as "inaccurate" information. The agency, however, confirmed that two convoys had safely arrived in Mundri town.

(ST)