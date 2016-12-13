Armed pastoralists kill farmer in North Darfur State



December 12, 2016 (EL-FASHER) –A farmer was killed by armed herders in Abu Rizaigha area of Al-Salam locality, in North Darfur State, when he tried to prevent their cattle from grazing in his land.

A relative of the killed farmer, called Musa Yousif, told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the pastoralists brought their animals into the farm of Idris Abdallah and when he tried to expel them out of his farm, the armed pastoralists fried at him.

He was rushed to El-Fasher Hospital but he died of his wounds.

“The perpetrators fled the crime scene and headed west,” said Yousif, calling on government authorities and UNAMID peacekeepers to immediately prevent pastoralists’ attacks on farmers and to provide them protection.

On December 3, armed herdsmen killed a farmer near El-Fasher, the capital town of North Darfur State, in a new escalation of traditional conflicts on grazing land between pastoralists and farmers.

During the rainy season usually conflicts erupt between farmers and pastoralists leading to clashes and destruction of farms. Repeated attacks on farmers discourage displaced people from seasonal or permanent voluntary return to their home villages.

In July, the Government of North Darfur State said that it had completed preparations for the cultivation season and formed a high committee headed by the deputy governor and includes local officials in Dar Al-Salam, Tawila, El-Fasher, Al-Waha and Kutum to prevent any possible conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

Darfur has been a flashpoint for lawlessness and violence since 2003 when armed groups took up arms against the central government.

Khartoum says it forces pacified the region, but armed gangs continue to carry out criminal activities. Analysts also agree that the region is now witnessing the same level of violence as before the insurgency.

Sudanese authorities vowed to protect civilians and to collect arms but its plans to disarm militias are not yet implemented.

The United Nations estimates as many as 300,000 people have been killed and almost 3 million people have been displaced during the ongoing conflict. According to the UN Human Rights Council, 400,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced.

(ST)