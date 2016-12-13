 
 
 
S. Sudanese authorities deny arresting Sudanese rebels

December 12, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency on Monday dismissed as "untrue" reports claiming that it had arrested a group of Sudanese rebels after failing to comply with recent directives and an ultimatum to leave the world’s youngest nation.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
Fighters from Darfur’s Justice and Equality Movement (AFP)

The presidential advisor on security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Monday that there were no Sudanese rebels presently living in the country.

“Where did you get these reports? Who told you they (Sudanese rebels) have been arrested and by whom? And where have they been arrested”, asked Gatluak when reached on Monday to comment on reports that leading Darfur rebels have been arrested by South Sudanese government.

The presidential aide asserted that the government was not hosting Sudanese rebels, let alone having arrested them.

“Completely, there are no Sudanese rebels in the territory of the republic of South Sudan. They used to operate along the border but they have been advised to cease using the side of the republic of South Sudan as the area from where they launch their operations into Sudanese territory and from that time, there have never been incidents which could justify their presence in the country. So how do you arrest someone who is not within your territory? These reports are not correct.

They are not true”, Gatluak asked in an exclusive interview.

But while leading government officials deny the arrest and presence of the Sudanese rebels in the country, several sources within the military and security told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the rebels are not giving indications that they will comply with the directives to leave the country within the month of December 2016.

"They are causing inconveniences and because of this concern the office of the first vice president and all the security organs have decided to monitor their activities while the high authorities are talking to them, a high level security officer told Sudan Tribune on Monday when reached to comment on what he knows about the activities of the Sudanese rebels and whether they have accepted to leave the country within the period of one month has directed.

This comes after report claimed South Sudanese government has arrested several Darfur leading rebel officials, including Sediq Bango general commander of JEM forces, Commander Gibril Bukhari of New JEM and Mansour Tarada general commander of Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid Al Nur .

Sudan Tribune was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the arrest, particularly the exact location where the leaders have been allegedly be arrested.

(ST)

  • 13 December 07:39, by Akuma

    No Sudanese rebels presence in South Sudan territory. All international intelligence securities like FBI and CIA have confirm that no Sudanese rebels living in South Sudan territory. So those who are still preaching presence of Sudanese rebels are doing it as their own risks.

    repondre message

    • 13 December 12:49, by choldit

      Akuma, who are u threatening that tells the presence of Sudanese rebels in SS at their own risk? It is a matter of prove of course but CIA and FBI u mentioned. Have no idea about kiir, Taban and JCE deceiving tactics and it isn’t their business to prove but urs.

      repondre message

  • 13 December 07:49, by Naath

    The Sudanese rebels are not going anywhere. The SPLA-N rebels are part of South Sudan army. SPLA has been one and still one army. Since the independent of South Sudan, the SPLA has never been separated into North and South. The SPLA-N is a delusional name to make South Sudan looks like it is not at war with Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 13 December 07:55, by Naath

      In fact, I know many of my colleagues including my two cousins in South Sudan army who are serving in Nuba mountains and Blue Nile since before 2005 and they are still there we as speak. The SPLA-N rebels are getting pay in South Sudan exception new SPLA-recruits. The only rebels are not part of South Sudan army are Darfur rebels but majority were recruited in South Sudan army.

      repondre message

    • 13 December 16:58, by Gatluak jal

      Yes Naath,
      SPLA-N was a part of the Sudan people liberation movement during struggle but after SS secedes from Sudan in Sept 9, 2011, the SPLA-N is not longer a part of SPLA/M anymore. so, those things always occurred in Politic often. For Example, Ethiopia and Eritrea were fighting together but after defeating Ethiopian Gov in 1990 than Eritrea declared their independent. so, something here too.

      repondre message

  • 13 December 07:54, by Eastern

    The Juba regime is being threatened by the marauding Sudanese rebels: the JEM, SPLA-N, etc. Kiir thought keeping a rebel group fighting another country is like operating a secondary school. The Sudanese rebels will not leave South Sudan without a fight. These rebels helped Kiir’s government a lot in fighting a in Malakal, Unity and many other parts of northern South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 09:05, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Choldit, Naath, Eastern, etc,

      Why are you not happy with the fake military ranks, high positions and employment opportunities given to you by Dr Loser Risk Machar who’s now under house arrest in South Africa? The claim that RSS is hosting Sudanese rebels is baseless but intended to get logistical support from Khartoum which has been providing support since 1983 up to date but no success.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 09:11, by Paul Ongee

        Dr Loser Risk Machar promised that he would pay his supporters in US dollars while he desperately needs that money for financing his private projects and businesses. That’s why the western financiers are withdrawing their support from Dr Loser Risk Machar. Following IO-Loser Risk Machar blindly will soon lead to your house arrest also. So, stop that. Ok?

        repondre message

  • 14 December 10:22, by Ajongtar

    General Malek Agar warned Mr. Kiir to desend from his untold for bilateral with Field Maashal Al-Bashier.

    He General Malik Agar liberated southen Sudan and fourth tirelessly with his Nubian in making what South Sudan is now.

    QNT: Salva Kiir, can you tell me how many Nuba people died in South Sudan?????????

    repondre message

Comment on this article



