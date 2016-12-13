 
 
 
Tuesday 13 December 2016

S. Sudan president’s office denies scuffle, loss of money

December 12, 2016 (JUBA) - The office of South Sudan has a issued a statement denying reports in which several officials and presidential guards claimed over USD 280 million was stolen and a nephew of the president was allegedly involved in a brawl.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

A 9 December statement from the presidency, a copy of which Sudan Tribune obtained, dismissed the two separate reports as” baseless and false, claiming they were made up stories”.

The statement denied that Thiik Thiik Mayar, nephew of the president had confronted Bol Wek, acting chief administrator in the office of the president over the manner in which he relates to the relatives and family members of the president. It says Thiik is neither a senior official in the office of the president nor contracted to do business or supply the office of the president.

It further denied the 280 million dollar was stolen, describing it as a false, saying the office of the president was not a financial institution to keep such amount of money.

“The presidential press office, once again would like to reiterate that was reported is a false”.

But while the officials deny the occurrence of the two separate incidents, several presidential sources insisted on the genuineness of the reports, citing several past incidents which occurred in the highest office, including theft of public resources in the same office twice.

A presidential source, however, told Sudan Tribune on Monday the release was issued after internal discussion had been conducted during all the officials agreed to deny the occurrence of the two separate incidents to avoid painting a bad image of the president.

(ST)

  • 13 December 06:30, by Akuma

    Can those working in President office desist from painting bad image of President. Don’t they learn from other world President offices how officials of those countries work. It is very shameful to do such frequently. Money loss, fighting in President office and so on

    President Kiir need to relieved those working in his offices and make new recruit otherwise they are spoiling President reputation

  • 13 December 07:09, by Son of Nuer

    Government of thieves lead by visionless President , killer of his own citizens and use too much beer drinking all the night from so-called Home and Way Hotel , let them loot the public resources but one day, one time the will begged visionary leaders H.E Dr Machar to come and save the nation in good way

  • 13 December 07:10, by Akuma

  • 13 December 12:17, by Maguto

    Dear Son Of Nuer

    your abusive words will never help you brother...think of the way you can advice the team in the office of the president to avoid characters.. that reports in the office are not that soundfull in the country..this is the fourth times now..the minister in the office must to take note of that

    • 13 December 17:44, by Chong Thow

      Maguto, when someone is telling the truth, no somebody will take a note for him.it is true, this country resources have been useing carelessly. President Kir is lose creditable,and he becomes the worst leader in southern sudan history. He uses the country resource for is own benefite. He does not care about development of this country.

