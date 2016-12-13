December 12, 2016 (JUBA) - The office of South Sudan has a issued a statement denying reports in which several officials and presidential guards claimed over USD 280 million was stolen and a nephew of the president was allegedly involved in a brawl.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

A 9 December statement from the presidency, a copy of which Sudan Tribune obtained, dismissed the two separate reports as” baseless and false, claiming they were made up stories”.

The statement denied that Thiik Thiik Mayar, nephew of the president had confronted Bol Wek, acting chief administrator in the office of the president over the manner in which he relates to the relatives and family members of the president. It says Thiik is neither a senior official in the office of the president nor contracted to do business or supply the office of the president.

It further denied the 280 million dollar was stolen, describing it as a false, saying the office of the president was not a financial institution to keep such amount of money.

“The presidential press office, once again would like to reiterate that was reported is a false”.

But while the officials deny the occurrence of the two separate incidents, several presidential sources insisted on the genuineness of the reports, citing several past incidents which occurred in the highest office, including theft of public resources in the same office twice.

A presidential source, however, told Sudan Tribune on Monday the release was issued after internal discussion had been conducted during all the officials agreed to deny the occurrence of the two separate incidents to avoid painting a bad image of the president.

(ST)