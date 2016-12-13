 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 December 2016

Khartoum court to resume trial of student charged with murder

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Anti-riot policemen outside the Khartoum University after a student protest on 7 November 2016 (ST Photo)
December 12, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Trial of a college student charged with murder for allegedly killing a police officer during protests at Khartoum University (UofK) in April is scheduled to resume on Wednesday in Khartoum.

Asim Omer Khalifa, who faces charges under article 130 “premeditated murder” of the Criminal Code, is a member of the student chapter of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).

The court of appeals has returned the case file to the Khartoum North criminal court after considering an application for examination by the General Prosecutor’s Office against the court’s decision to deny appearance of one of the prosecutors before the court and removal of his name from the prosecutors list.

It is noteworthy that the Judge at Khartoum North criminal court last September has prevented some members of the prosecution and defence teams from appearing before the court after they had engaged in sharp verbal altercation inside the courtroom.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, SCoP said the accused student didn’t enjoy the rights stipulated by the Criminal Code throughout the period of his arrest.

“He [the accused] has neither been notified of the charges against him nor has he received a copy of them to exercise his right to appeal. Also, the prosecution repeatedly denied requests from his defense team to meet him, and these are rights guaranteed by the laws and Sudan’s 2005 interim constitution,” read the statement.

It added the trial would resume after the accused has spent eight months behind bars, pointing the delayed justice is injustice even if the court acquits the accused.

“We have followed with complete satisfaction the Khartoum North court proceedings which showed clear desire for a fair and speedy trial, however, we are concerned about the delay at the court of appeals and we are confident that no matter how long it takes, the dawn of truth will shine at the end of the long tunnel of injustice” added the statement.

In April, massive demonstrations erupted at the (UofK) following press statements made by some officials about government intentions to transfer the university from its current location and to lease out its premises for investment purposes.

Dozens of students were arrested and others wounded in the protests when the police intervened with tear gas and rubber bullets.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.