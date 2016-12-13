 
 
 
Tuesday 13 December 2016

S. Sudan football president reverses decision to quit

S Sudan's players pose on June 13, 2015 in Bamako during their 2017 African Cup of Nations qualification football match between Mali and South Sudan (AFP/Habibou Kouyate Photo)

December 12, 2016 (JUBA) – Head of South Sudan football association, Chubar Goc, reversed earlier announcement to quit over accusation of fraud, insisting he will not handover office on arrival to Juba on Monday.

South Sudan Football Association suspended Chubar over a week ago when an auditing company found transfer of $400,000 from SSFA’s account to a private bank account in 2015. Chubar, according to the Kenyan auditing firm (KPMG) “borrowed” $12,000 from SSFA without the knowledge of the association’s board members. The football body in Juba called for independent investigation after lifting his immunity.

In a post on social media site, Facebook, Chubar, said on December 2 that he will return to Juba and hand over office to his deputy and acting chairman of SSFA, Andrea Abdalla.

But speaking to reporters on arrival to Juba on Monday, Chubar refused to give handover the office.

“There is no any handover of anything. I’m till now the president of the [South Sudan Football] federation,” he said when asked by reporters in Juba.

Chubar declined to take more questions from reporters.

World football governing body, FIFA, reportedly suspended financial support to SSFA over financial mismanagement.

Football is popular in South Sudan and the national team made headline in 2015 for wining some games in the qualification for the African tournament 2017. The South Sudanese team, however, recorded more defeats and was knocked out of the qualifiers.

(ST)

  • 13 December 05:36, by barbayo

    Guy call Chubar should go with respect South Sudan Football Association it is not your property , and you says i will not handover office. you are theft where is $400,000 ?

    repondre message

  • 13 December 14:32, by Wau son

    Really ,hahahahah....hahahahah.. this is a real one of the JCE sons. If this Chibor could hand over his Office I would say there is something good is starting up in our country but this is the same scenario of this country’s leaders. See how he uses the people fund and is trying to make it worth for the whole country to face the consequence of removing when FIFA will intervene and stop S.Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



