December 12, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – A diplomat from the opposition faction of the South Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) on Monday called on the regional bloc IGAD member states and the world not to turn a blind eye on the atrocities allegedly committed by President Salva Kiir led regime in Juba.

Miyong Kuon SPLM-IO representative to UN (Getty Image)

In an email exchange with Sudan Tribune, Miyong Kuon SPLM-IO representative to UN in New York alleged that government sponsored wide ranging atrocities are being carried out in Equatoria state and else where in the country.

However he said the international community has given little attention and urged to the international body to launch probe into it.

The two rival SPLM factions signed peace deal in 2015 however commitment to implement it has become a major challenge leading for continued fighting and suffering of the people.

“The ARCISS has been hijacked and abrogated by the regime,” Kuon said adding “We have nothing left there to implement unless an inclusive approach is taken and the 4,000 force allowed in Juba is deployed”.

The Opposition official further urged the international community to condemn the forceful removal of Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian chief out of the country.

The NRC he said had been instrumental in providing humanitarian aid and in saving the lives in South Sudan since 2004.

“Removing its chief out of the country is another tool used by the regime to increase the suffering of the people affected by war,” Kuon added.

Meanwhile the office of SPLM IO Deputy Representative to the United Republic of Tanzania commended Ethiopian Prime minister, Hailemarian Desalegn for calling on his counter-parts to have the IGAD head of states meeting to address issues of peace and stability in the region with South Sudan and Somalia on top of the Agenda.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the Tanzania mission office welcomed the decision of the IGAD head of states to revive the August peace agreement.

“It is the only way to ending the suffering of our people and bring about peace, stability and prosperity to our country and people,” it said.

It said any peace implementation that excluded opposition leader, Riek Machar won’t bring durable peace and stability in South Sudan.

SPLM/A IO Deputy Representative to the United Republic of Tanzania, Peter O. Kleto said there is a tendency by a small clique in Juba to remain in power at all cost at the expense of the suffering of masses.

The group further opposed a remark made by government official who said the transitional government is more harmonious after the Departure of Riek Machar from Juba.

“This statement is unfounded and false concocted to mislead South Sudanese and the world,” Kleto said.

Instead the opposition official added that the security and economic conditions has become worse after Machar was chase away from Juba.

He urged the leaders of IGAD, AU and the wider international community to put pressure on President Kiir to accept a “genuine peace”.

