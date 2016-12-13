 
 
 
SPLM-IO diplomat: World can't turn 'a blind eye' to S.Sudan

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 12, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – A diplomat from the opposition faction of the South Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) on Monday called on the regional bloc IGAD member states and the world not to turn a blind eye on the atrocities allegedly committed by President Salva Kiir led regime in Juba.

JPEG - 23.2 kb
Miyong Kuon SPLM-IO representative to UN (Getty Image)

In an email exchange with Sudan Tribune, Miyong Kuon SPLM-IO representative to UN in New York alleged that government sponsored wide ranging atrocities are being carried out in Equatoria state and else where in the country.

However he said the international community has given little attention and urged to the international body to launch probe into it.

The two rival SPLM factions signed peace deal in 2015 however commitment to implement it has become a major challenge leading for continued fighting and suffering of the people.

“The ARCISS has been hijacked and abrogated by the regime,” Kuon said adding “We have nothing left there to implement unless an inclusive approach is taken and the 4,000 force allowed in Juba is deployed”.

The Opposition official further urged the international community to condemn the forceful removal of Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian chief out of the country.

The NRC he said had been instrumental in providing humanitarian aid and in saving the lives in South Sudan since 2004.

“Removing its chief out of the country is another tool used by the regime to increase the suffering of the people affected by war,” Kuon added.

Meanwhile the office of SPLM IO Deputy Representative to the United Republic of Tanzania commended Ethiopian Prime minister, Hailemarian Desalegn for calling on his counter-parts to have the IGAD head of states meeting to address issues of peace and stability in the region with South Sudan and Somalia on top of the Agenda.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the Tanzania mission office welcomed the decision of the IGAD head of states to revive the August peace agreement.

“It is the only way to ending the suffering of our people and bring about peace, stability and prosperity to our country and people,” it said.

It said any peace implementation that excluded opposition leader, Riek Machar won’t bring durable peace and stability in South Sudan.

SPLM/A IO Deputy Representative to the United Republic of Tanzania, Peter O. Kleto said there is a tendency by a small clique in Juba to remain in power at all cost at the expense of the suffering of masses.

The group further opposed a remark made by government official who said the transitional government is more harmonious after the Departure of Riek Machar from Juba.

“This statement is unfounded and false concocted to mislead South Sudanese and the world,” Kleto said.

Instead the opposition official added that the security and economic conditions has become worse after Machar was chase away from Juba.

He urged the leaders of IGAD, AU and the wider international community to put pressure on President Kiir to accept a “genuine peace”.

(ST)

  • 12 December 23:15, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Indeed peace in a war situation can not be achieved by friends. Peace is got when antagonistic belligerents compromise and abandon violence. As it stands today Kiir’s militia is butchering Equatorian civilians. He hand picked speaker and members of assembly, ministers to form a "YES" government. This can not be accepted by patriotic citizens. Peace will be realised with truth behind it.

    • 12 December 23:41, by Gatluak jal

      Jur The Majority of Nuer abandoned Dr. M rebellion because it is not the first time for Rick to create such division among South Sudan. For eg, In 1991, Rick and Lam instigated coup which they called Nasir faction and that rebellions didn’t go anywhere, just end up in Khartoum. I was in Khartoum that. His arrival was really jubilant for us because we thought that he gonna deliver leadership.

      • 13 December 05:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Gatluak,

        Riek Machar is blamed for things that are not reasonable for blame. In 1991 Riek wanted a pro people movement in which people choose their leaders and the direction of the struggle and that is not bad. Secondly in 2013 he wanted to set a ground for unbiased competition for leadership of movement but he got fought against. Here who is wrong? I believe the system is.

        • 13 December 19:46, by Gatluak jal

          HI Mr. Miyong Kuon,this article google and read Exclusive: "South Africa holds South Sudan rebel Machar as ’guest’
          By Ed Cropley. it on Africa news today.
          Reuters December 13, 2016

      • 13 December 05:51, by choldit

        Gatluak Jal must be a confused Dinka impersonating himself in Nuer names to ameliorate his character. However, that wouldn’t help him as his reasoning betrays. The result of 1991 is what kiir, Taban and JCE is destroying, the SS. 2013 and 2016 are kiir made war and don’t need scapegoating.

        • 13 December 17:33, by Gatluak jal

          Hay, Choldit, U must be dunderhead Lou whom like to jump into something even though they didn’t know the problem. I am proud to be Bul-Nuer. However, it’s not all Lou Nuer supports Dr. Rick. All educated Lou abandoned Rick. my nephew was killed in JULY 2016 while he was defending Ring and you idiot called me DINKA because tell you the truth? if it was RICK, My nephew would be alive today.

          • 13 December 17:39, by Gatluak jal

            Hay, Choldit, U must be dunderhead Lou whom like to jump into something even though they didn’t know the problem. I am proud to be Bul-Nuer. However, it’s not all Lou Nuer supports Dr. Rick. All educated Lou abandoned Rick. my nephew was killed in JULY 2016 while he was defending Rick and you idiot called me DINKA because tell you the truth? if it was RICK, My nephew would be alive toda

          • 13 December 17:45, by Gatluak jal

            Hay, Choldit, U must be dunderhead Lou whom like to jump into something even though they didn’t know the problem. I am proud to be Bul-Nuer. However, it’s not all Lou Nuer supports Dr. Rick. All educated Lou abandoned Rick. my nephew was killed in JULY 2016 while he was defending Rick and you idiot called me DINKA because tell you the truth? if it wasn’t RICK, My nephew would be alive today.

        • 13 December 17:54, by Gatluak jal

          As U call yourself CholdiIt, I wasn’t happy with u when u called me Dinka. I am ok with ur words such as "impersonating and confused" but don’t call me Dinka. I will be proud to see Dr. Rick abandoned his liberation and come back to SS to run for election of 2018 and that election I will be voting for him.

    • 12 December 23:42, by Gatluak jal

      Jur The Majority of Nuer abandoned Dr. M rebellion because it is not the first time for Rick to create such division among South Sudan. For eg, In 1991, Rick and Lam instigated coup which they called Nasir faction and that rebellions didn’t go anywhere, just end up in Khartoum. I was in Khartoum that. His arrival was really jubilant for us because we thought that he gonna deliver leadership.

    • 13 December 04:49, by Joyuma John

      What is going on in Equatoria region is not government killing civilians , but government hunting down rebels, and if what is going on in EQuatoria is not the rebellion, then whose are those claiming the capturing of towns around Yei? Yes they are rebels, and if they are rebels then government has a right in full capacity to destroy them, full stop.

      • 13 December 05:27, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Joyuma

        Before you destroy them ask yourself is a baby a rebel? What about an elderly women? How about mad people, are they rebels too? If you say yes then you are an idiot. This war of occupation should not be camouflaged as war for sovereignty. No sovereign country kills its citizen for positive criticism for a good governance. Ours is a Joke and must be changed. The cost is huge for progress.

    • 13 December 06:09, by Joyuma John

      Dear,jur_likang_a_ likan’g you are right on this sense, no one on this Earth who should feel happy about the suffering of innocent people such as what is happening In Equatoria region.I’m not feeling okay about it but the civil population in Yei are shielding rebels at the expense of their own life, if they know the existence of rebels in the their areas, then let them associate with government.

      • 13 December 07:49, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Joyuma

        Note, this are ordinary human beings and villagers who live innocently in their homes. They are not armed and have no power to chase any armed person. I believe they do not deserve to die for no reason. It is the responsibility of the government to look for their enemies and it is upon rebels also to look for their enemies and no villagers should be punished for nothing.

    • 13 December 06:19, by Akuma

      Jur,

      Have you stop butchering innocent Dinka tribe along Juba-Yei road, or Nimule-Juba highway. You are the one killing innocent civilians base on their tribal line because you behavior as Mafia militias

      • 13 December 07:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Akuma,

        It looks like you are a subhuman being. Can you prove Dinka were killed in Equatoria? Please do not accept statements on face value as they stand. No Dinka lives in Equatorian villages. Those killed are Equatorians by our own government and labelled Dinka to tarnish the noble cause of freedom fighters. The government has failed. It should give way to patriots to run the show.

        • 13 December 10:10, by Akuma

          ....Jur,

          So you can even denied that mass massacred of over 200 innocent Dinka tribe who were killed along Yei-Juba road some months back. Then you are really a rebel and South Sudan government will deal with you seriously.

  • 13 December 06:28, by Mr. Fox

    The problems of South Sudanese can’t be solved by foreign countries, we need our own solutions to our problems. bringing more foreign troops to the country will complicate matters.

    • 13 December 08:53, by Chong Thow

      Mr fox, What happened on July that show we are not able to solve our problems. We need help from others countries.We are untruthfully ourselves.

  • 13 December 07:15, by Son of Nuer

    Peace will come back to south Sudan when Kiir and his relatives call Jieng Council of Elders chase away from ghost city call Juba , no peace will be achieve while Kiir still ahead of that state believe me

    • 13 December 07:55, by Ater

      Son of Nuer
      sound well but we need first to put aside our differences and fight inclusive war.Isolation of Dinka and aligning them with Kiir Regime will make accommodate him in power.

  • 13 December 07:47, by real Dinka

    Kiir must go

    • 13 December 10:07, by Akuma

      .....Kiir going where now ya idiot Real Dinka

  • 13 December 07:52, by doot

    If south Sudanese can stop fighting each other,then fighting can stop.The rest of the world is not responsible for current mess in south Sudan,but it`s good to give it attention. They called it a distant mess.

    • 14 December 13:14, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Jur, Son of Nuer, n Choldit
      Who likes using violence since 1991? Dr Risk Machar. Who likes calling himself liberator and flees to the very enemy oppressing him, signs bogus agreement of KPA-1997, and returns to the real PhD holder Dr John Garang de Mabior? It’s Dr Risk Machar who likes pretending to look presidential in Conference Hall but lost his right eye, and now put under house arrest.

      • 14 December 13:16, by Paul Ongee

        Who does Khartoum play with like a basketball? Dr Risk Machar who will soon be deported to Juba for trial & Dr Lam Akol who is currently in Khartoum struggling to be groomed to replace Dr Risk Machar as a new IO leader. Who are the two PhD holders who rebelled in 1991 but fled to Khartoum and later returned to Dr John Garang for forgiveness in 2002? It’s Diktoor Risk & Diktoor Lam.

        • 14 December 13:18, by Paul Ongee

          What do Diktoor Risk & Diktoor Lam often want from Khartoum? Free accommodation, money, vehicles, attention and logistical support to kill their own brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers in South Sudan because they failed first to get nominated head of the popular movement (SPLM/A) during the struggle and later failed to get elected in the top leadership position in April 2010 elections.

          • 14 December 13:19, by Paul Ongee

            Did they run in the elections of 2010? Only Diktoor Lam Akol but got only 7% against 97% of President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Did Diktoor Risk run also? No. Why? He knows the political weight of Salva Kiir Mayardit very well but used his wife Angelina Teny to run against the current FVP Gen Taban Dengi when he was the Governor of Unity State, but also lost to Gen Taban.

            • 14 December 13:20, by Paul Ongee

              That’s why they like using violence and coup d’état because Junubin always failed to recognize them as the most educated leaders in South Sudan. Did they form their own party or faction before? Yes. Lam formed thrice ---Fashoda, SPLM-DC and now NDM. Why did they like using acronym SPLM? Because SPLM/A is a very popular movement who liberated them when they first got lost in Khartoum.

              • 14 December 13:23, by Paul Ongee

                What does NDM mean? It simply means New Demonic Movement (NDM). When was NDM formed? This year in August when he (Diktoor Lam Akol) was on a government mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Why? Because Diktoor Risk Machar likes living in cozy hotel, smiling and running his movement (IO) from there. If that’s a good hotel-leadership style, why not consider him?

                • 14 December 13:25, by Paul Ongee

                  What was wrong with his party—SPLM-DC- which was formed in Kenana in 2009 after a conference was held there during the interim period? The movement appears not to be elevating him to the top position in the country occupied by the President of the Republic H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit. Will the new movement (NDM) promote him to de top job? No. Why? Because of poor political record.

                  • 14 December 13:26, by Paul Ongee

                    And why does Diktoor Risk Machar stick to the SPLM/A instead of forming his own party? Because SPLM/A is a very popular movement who liberated him when he first got lost and signed bogus agreement (KPA-1997) in Khartoum. He has poor political record like his colleague—birds of the same feathers flock together, searching top leadership only in the name of democracy, you name it.

                    • 14 December 13:29, by Paul Ongee

                      Does Khartoum recognize them (Diktoor Risk Machar & Diktoor Lam Akol) as the best educated leaders ever produced by South Sudanese? No. Why? Because of constant change of their political color and subversion since 1991, 2013 and July 2016. They only want to lead at any cost (but not to be led) without caring about the sufferings of civilians. When will they care for civilians? Only when in power.

                      • 14 December 13:32, by Paul Ongee

                        Can they attain power through election? No. Why? Because they will definitely loose in election. That’s why they like using coup d’état, subversion and violence to impose their political ideology on de country. But their ignorant supporters use internet n social media to continue lying n struggling to incite violence in Juba City that Mr X/Y of Equatoria region is arrested/killed by govt. forces.

                        • 14 December 13:33, by Paul Ongee

                          Will this rumors, propaganda and fabrications help them garner national, regional and international moral or material support? No. Why? Because the world is already aware of their poor political record of using violence rather than waiting for election. At the end of the day they will return, be forgiven, reconciled n reunited wid their families for de sake of unity which is championed by SKM.

                          • 14 December 13:42, by Paul Ongee

                            Ya Junubin, let’s support Salva Kiir Mayardit (SKM) for the sake of unity before he retires tomorrow. Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol are only for top leadership position and massive destruction of properties and human lives as witnessed in Upper Nile region including Bentiu in the aftermath of Dec 2013; they’re not for unity, peace, stability n economic development of RSS.

  • 14 December 11:56, by KoJJi

    Hate hate speeches only. For we S.Sudanese to reconcile and have everlasting peace need Almighty God intervention; it is not easy my people. If we stand together and repent of our sins God will forgive and we shall have sustainable and everlasting peace. No man can bring sustainable peace we need accept God. The pains we have in our hearts is too much.GOD Bless SS.

