 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 12 December 2016

Evangelical Lutheran Church Christians elect new Bishop

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 11, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The Christians of Evangelical Lutheran Church, at an extra-ordinary convention held in Yambio, voted out the former Bishop and elected a new one to be in charge of South Sudan and Sudan Lutheran Church affairs.

JPEG - 41.8 kb
A group of Bishops in Juba (ST/file)

James El-taib, the legal advisor of Church, said the removal of the former Bishop Wilson Noah was done in accordance to the law.

The convention, he added, also had right to elect a Bishop to work as per the will of the Christians and constitution of the church.

Early this year, the board of the church accused the former Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church of not doing enough to develop the church, and later suspending and dismissing pastors for no reasons.

Other allegations were labeled against the former Bishop to defend himself, but the religious leader failed to do what the church expected.

El-taib said the convention, which drew participants from across the two Sudans, unanimously elected Pastor Peter Anibati to be the Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church and will be ordained in three months to assume office, according to the church constitution.

The convention also elected the Assistant Bishop Rev. Simon Gatluak who will be in upper Nile to run the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Meanwhile, the former bishop, who hails from Juba, appealed the convention’s election outcome, describing it as being “illegal”.

He said he still remains the Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sudan and South Sudan.

“A committee is expected to go and meet the former Bishop in Juba where he is expected to hand over all the assets he was using when he was a bishop,” El-taib stated.

Speaking to leaders of church after the convention, Simon Masini, a church member accused the former bishop of poor administration.

“Christians have been waiting for the convention to take place so they can elect somebody who will take ahead the church ahead,” he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 December 08:07, by Maguto

    Dear one

    the step taken is not spirit to replace Bishop in YAMBIO

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.