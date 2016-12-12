Evangelical Lutheran Church Christians elect new Bishop

December 11, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The Christians of Evangelical Lutheran Church, at an extra-ordinary convention held in Yambio, voted out the former Bishop and elected a new one to be in charge of South Sudan and Sudan Lutheran Church affairs.

A group of Bishops in Juba (ST/file)

James El-taib, the legal advisor of Church, said the removal of the former Bishop Wilson Noah was done in accordance to the law.

The convention, he added, also had right to elect a Bishop to work as per the will of the Christians and constitution of the church.

Early this year, the board of the church accused the former Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church of not doing enough to develop the church, and later suspending and dismissing pastors for no reasons.

Other allegations were labeled against the former Bishop to defend himself, but the religious leader failed to do what the church expected.

El-taib said the convention, which drew participants from across the two Sudans, unanimously elected Pastor Peter Anibati to be the Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church and will be ordained in three months to assume office, according to the church constitution.

The convention also elected the Assistant Bishop Rev. Simon Gatluak who will be in upper Nile to run the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Meanwhile, the former bishop, who hails from Juba, appealed the convention’s election outcome, describing it as being “illegal”.

He said he still remains the Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sudan and South Sudan.

“A committee is expected to go and meet the former Bishop in Juba where he is expected to hand over all the assets he was using when he was a bishop,” El-taib stated.

Speaking to leaders of church after the convention, Simon Masini, a church member accused the former bishop of poor administration.

“Christians have been waiting for the convention to take place so they can elect somebody who will take ahead the church ahead,” he said.

