Kenyan appointed South Sudan’s special envoy in Germany

December 11, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed Renish Omullo, a Kenyan national, as the young nation’s special envoy to Germany.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The appointment, Kenya’s the Star newspaper reported, is detailed in 8 December letter, which was signed by the South Sudan leader.

“This Decree shall be cited as “The Republic Decree No.324/2016 for the Appointment of the Republic of South Sudan Special Envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany 2106 A.D.” shall come into force on the date of its signature of the President of Republic,” it noted.

Omullo, in a separate letter, will reportedly take charge of South Sudan’s international and regional affairs on the same capacity.

The special envoy reportedly brings lots of experience in international trade and diplomacy affairs, having worked as the Business Development manager for Africa for Celle Brunnenbau, GmBH.

Over the years, however, the Kenyan national has been engaged with issues of South Sudan in trade and diplomacy for a long time.

Omullo welcomed her appointment by President Kiir and pledged to serve diligently to the benefit of the citizens of South Sudan.

“I am fully focused to do my best to serve well. I take the opportunity to thank President Kiir for the confidence and trust he has bestowed on me,” she told the Kenyan daily.

  • 12 December 06:38, by Akuma

    .....not Kenyan but South Sudanese national since she is married by South Sudanese. I congratulated her and wish her best luck

    • 12 December 06:58, by Mayom2016

      Who is her Husband?. Can give us more details about her bse U seems to know more about her?.

      • 12 December 07:37, by Akuma

        Mayom

        I can’t enter into her privacy by revealing to you her husband details in the media. She is a South Sudanese by married and you can believed that.

        • 12 December 08:29, by Mayom2016

          Akuma
          Thanks for your reply. For me , I don’t care who take the position. We need peace in South Sudan bse what is happening now is not good. Support the government and peace too. People are starving. What is happening in Yei state is not good & it will not take us forward.

        • 12 December 08:56, by choldit

          Is there any other world than OMG help South Sudan from womanizer president Kiir! Will republic of German accept such appointment? Shame on JCE, Taban and Kiir.

      • 12 December 07:48, by Eastern

        ...she’s one Kiir’s numerous concubines!

        • 12 December 09:14, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          There are well educated Equatorian sisters who could qualify for the job. But cos of jienges reservations and disgust for Equatorians, and cos no nyanjienges are educated(married off at teenage) Kiir has given that post to foreigner. That is not new, Kiir gave his eldest daughter to a Habbash. His wife is half-Greek, South Sudan is run, fed and helped by foreigners cos Kiir has failed it.

        • 12 December 09:22, by Maguto

          Dear All

          sex is not a problem to all human kind, should not be a reasons of blaming Kiir... provided that, that person will doing her jobs in Germany...avoid none issues to be discuss here or personal

          • 12 December 11:42, by jubaone

            Maguto,
            SS sovereignity has already been compromised. Kiir has already allowed prostitutes, conmen, thugs and criminals, refugees from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo etc. to enter the country, get citizenship, do business, marry, steal. Now even appoint foreigners as diplomats. The last thing, is Kiir to give up his office and just let M7 or some jellaba take over. That´s it.

  • 12 December 07:37, by Jebel

    A Kenyan Nationalist married to south Sudanese and she got deplomat position in Germany, it means that South Sudan doesn’t have well educated woman to fulfill deploma position

  • 12 December 07:52, by Eastern

    Germany should not fall in the same trap set by Kiir for the Americans. Obama has been duped to the extend of extending a helping hand to Kiir’s murderous regime by promising to train his tribal army, the SPLA. Norweigian are also at the reciveing end of Kiir’s wrath; The NRC boss has been booted out of the country. Now a concubine has been brought to do the dirty work on behalf of her husband!!!!

    • 12 December 09:12, by Naath

      Eastern,

      The Kenyan lady is not married to any South Sudanese. Akuma is just lying. Her appointment was a reward to Kenyan government for deporting James Gatdet Dak. I am telling you the truth that lady has never and does not have any relationship with any South Sudanese man at all. Believe me friend she is not in any kind of relationship with any S. Sudanese man at all.

  • 12 December 08:07, by Son of Nuer

    OMG Kiir appointed her girl to the position of south Sudanese citizens, where are the rest of nation mothers like Awut Deng or Money lover like Nyadak Paul shame to President Killer Kiir

  • 12 December 09:59, by Leer on TOP

    It’s normal but not good for the repetition of the government to appoint someone from just next door.

  • 12 December 14:28, by Masta Min Kuol

    Dear fellow country men & Women,

    I am so disappointed with such sad news for the appointment of a Kenya citizen to the most powerful political position in the country. How many highly educated South Sudanese are on the street of Juba doing nothing? It is better to give this post to opposition parties than giving it to a foreigner.

  • 12 December 15:13, by Samsung7

    Am first doing my own research and then do thoroughly comment later.

    • 13 December 12:20, by Tilo

      Am Very much Eager to read your findings and your comment bro,
      Please get for us as much info as possible

  • 12 December 18:25, by Work force

    Lunatic,mediocres,uneducated and useless Kiir one day you will get married to Uhuru whom you are pleasing now by surrendering Country’s affairs where are you leading this Country?

  • 12 December 22:41, by Edward Marshall

    This is showing aclear corrupted government of the South Sudan.

  • 13 December 13:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This shows how the present government plays with security of South Sudan and her citizens.How can alien represent eleven million people abroad while citizens who are capable of doing the job are being butchered?

  • 14 December 12:49, by KoJJi

    It was a wrong decision, even if she is married to a South Sudanese man; why giving such kind of position to foreign woman. It clearly shows our weakness.Yet we have many educated women who can do that job very well if it was restricted to be for women only.

