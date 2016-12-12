Kenyan appointed South Sudan’s special envoy in Germany

December 11, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed Renish Omullo, a Kenyan national, as the young nation’s special envoy to Germany.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The appointment, Kenya’s the Star newspaper reported, is detailed in 8 December letter, which was signed by the South Sudan leader.

“This Decree shall be cited as “The Republic Decree No.324/2016 for the Appointment of the Republic of South Sudan Special Envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany 2106 A.D.” shall come into force on the date of its signature of the President of Republic,” it noted.

Omullo, in a separate letter, will reportedly take charge of South Sudan’s international and regional affairs on the same capacity.

The special envoy reportedly brings lots of experience in international trade and diplomacy affairs, having worked as the Business Development manager for Africa for Celle Brunnenbau, GmBH.

Over the years, however, the Kenyan national has been engaged with issues of South Sudan in trade and diplomacy for a long time.

Omullo welcomed her appointment by President Kiir and pledged to serve diligently to the benefit of the citizens of South Sudan.

“I am fully focused to do my best to serve well. I take the opportunity to thank President Kiir for the confidence and trust he has bestowed on me,” she told the Kenyan daily.

(ST)