IGAD condemns targeted killings in South Sudan, deplores hate speech

December 11, 2016 (JUBA)- The intergovernmental authority on development Authority (IGAD) has expressed disappointment at the targeted killings in South Sudan, forcing its member states to condemn in the strongest terms.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on 10 June 2014 (IGAD photo)

IGAD heads of states and governments held a two day meeting in Addis Ababa on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 where they discussed the implementation of the South Sudanese peace agreement, and the delay of presidential election in Somalia.

The summit, according to the communique, was chaired by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and attended by the heads of state of Sudan, Djibouti, South Sudan and Somalia. Kenya and Uganda were represented by Foreign ministers. The regional leaders, according to the communique, expressed disappointed and “condemned sexual violence on women and girls and expresses deep concern with the rising ethnic rhetoric, hate speech and ethnically-fuelled violence,".

They called upon the political leadership in South Sudan to immediately condemn and take steps to prevent any act of discrimination, hostility, and hatred that could constitute incitement to violence.

It called on all parties to immediately "cease all hostilities, while condemning declaration of armed uprisings in South Sudan" and called upon the SPLM-IO faction to "renounce violence as means of solving the problems of South Sudan".

The IGAD leaders expressed their serious concern and dismay that the implementation of the peace agreement has faced a serious setback since July clashes in Juba and underlined their firm conviction that the peace accord is the only viable way towards achievement of peace and stability in South Sudan.

They however commended the JMEC Chairperson and members of the Commission for the hard work they are performing under extremely difficult circumstances in monitoring the implementation of the peace agreement.

The summit welcomed the consent given by the unity government for the immediate deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF), including equipment and weapons required by the Force. It commended the troop contributing countries for the Force for accepting the responsibility of deploying their troops under the RPF in the spirit of regional solidarity.

It reiterated the continued and collective commitment of the region in the search of lasting peace, security and stabilization in South Sudan, including through the early deployment and full operationalization of the RPF.

Ethiopian Prime Minister and IGAD Chairperson Hailemariam Desalegn on Friday called on Kenya to "reconsider its decision to withdraw its forces from South Sudan and to consider its participation".

He further said that Kenya is n anchor for peace and security and its participation in peacekeeping is vital.

Addis Ababa December 9, 2016 The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on Kenya to reconsider its decision to withdraw forces from South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 12 December 04:30, by choldit

    The igad countries have failed to produce peace agreement in SS . They are soft on salva Kiir becoz of external influence. So what will be the other mean of bring peace in SS if president Kiir have to abrogated agreement in July by trying to kill his main rival Dr Machar? How can igad talk about implementation of a peace that is being implement by one part in conflict?

    repondre message

    • 12 December 05:41, by barbayo

      Choldit
      peace is there in South Sudan just implementation only but good enough Gen, Taban Deng Gai work hard implement it by letter and spirit with Government and what in the bush are criminals not rebels , South Sudan is free rebels .

      repondre message

      • 12 December 05:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Barbayo,

        You are an idiot. You say there is no rebellion in South Sudan when many soldiers of SPLA/IG are battling with SPLA/IO in the country and there casualties on both sides. You have no clue on how legitimate these freedom fighters are!! The objectives of their insurrection is genuine, valid and political in nature.

        repondre message

        • 12 December 06:25, by Gatluak jal

          Jur

          History repeat itself. In 2013, I was in Akobo South Sudan. what happy in that county was absolutely breathtaking. All Dinkas who were in AKObo have been killed because of what took place in Juba. But I where Dr Rick, I would have order all Generals to protect all Dinka who were living in Nuer Areas.

          repondre message

          • 12 December 10:02, by Chang Kuony

            Gatluak jal

            U are Dinka who use Nuer name. Shame on u. Look your concocted lie, if Dinka in Akobo were killed why you were not among those victims? Dinka boys you will die with chronic hatreds and bitterness towards non Dinka tribes. Well, MTN, we shall be there against your devil wishes. South Sudan belong to all. Each tribe has got a territory within RSS. Who are those Jaang to bullying us?

            repondre message

    • 12 December 05:48, by Gatluak jal

      Hay, By using Dinka name is shameless on you. But I can blame you because we Nuer in South Sudan always act blatant than any other tribes in that Country. Second, the SPLA-IO does not own by Mr. Rick. it belongs to SPLA-IO. So, if Rick abandoned his party as he did, than somebody within the party can take over. Marchar will not bring peace we need in SS. He will bring more suffering to the country

      repondre message

    • 12 December 06:26, by Akuma

      Choldit,

      Yes, I agree with that IGAD has fail South Sudan because the agreement IGAD leaders impose to South Sudanese was not viable peace but method of regime change. Ethiopia has big hand on what happen in J1 South Sudan and am applaud the true SPLA who flash out terrorists in the palace with their leader Riek Machar. Riek & forces were cause of July fighting and they will be responsibles

      repondre message

      • 12 December 07:54, by choldit

        Akuma, yes we agreed on failure factor on igad but we all know the govt started the fight at j-1 to abrogate the agreement. But one may question the reality of the peace agreement in the first place if igad and intl community can condemn in strongest term the j1!fight. They seem to be concerned about the declaration of risistencs of Kiir killing innocent project going on in equatoria and rest.

        repondre message

      • 12 December 10:03, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Akuma

        I extremely concur with you on that some of the IGAD member states have been part and partial to creation of adverse security situation in S.Sudan.This is due to their lack of understand to their roles in IGAD to the fellow state(s).There’s no good mediation without impartiality as it’s been the case with those of Ethiopia,Sudan and Kenya initially.However,the mistake of yesterday can’t—

        repondre message

        • 12 December 10:09, by TRUE WATCHDOG

          be reversed but the only exception it to aversion in repetition of the same in the future.If accountability should be done IGAD can’t be far from having contributed to the loss of innocent lives in south Sudan.This made me once felt,we should pull out of IGAD if our membership is not honoured and regarded.Regional and international communities are urged to redouble their efforts to achieve peace.

          repondre message

      • 12 December 10:10, by Chang Kuony

        Akuma of Bor South mafias.Borians are most haters, gossippers, hypocrisies, jealousy people,bad wishers and pathological liars on the earth. They hate themselves, their siblings Dinka Haram from Bahr el Ghazal region and others neighbours like Nuer,Murle,Anuak, Chacipo and Jie tribes to death.They had destroyed Jonglei and infected the RSS as whole. What the hell is going on among Dinka Bor ?

        repondre message

        • 12 December 12:19, by Akuma

          Look at this idiot writer here, where do Dinka Bor come in here. Your rebellion has really traumatize you indeed. You better seek South Sudan Social workers union to counselling you boy

          repondre message

    • 12 December 07:57, by Splm-iG

      Kiir Mayardit must go
      is a only solution for peace to be with us.

      repondre message

      • 12 December 08:57, by Gen.Quack

        look at this idiot here calling herself splm ig just to fuel violence, how can you call for kiir to go when you are in the same gov,t with him.... this is this the mistake but when i say nuers are just food lovers it becomes a problem but i proves today that yooou nuers have empty minds.. die like flies...

        repondre message

      • 12 December 10:22, by Chang Kuony

        SPLMIG
        Thank for acknowledgement,Salva Kiir el awiir is the curse and big ebola of young nation. He is responsible for all atrocities and war crimes against civil population. He is incompetent,visionless animal,ringleader of thievery engineers,dictator,puppet President remotely control by foreign elements like M7 of Uganda and US Secretary of states John Kerry.Kerry is protecting his daughter’s bu

        repondre message

        • 12 December 10:32, by Chang Kuony

          Business using US goverment’s name. Kerry’s daughter got 40 % Pedro dollars contact share with wife of President Salva Kiir Mayardit Mary Ayendit and Salva Kiir’s nephew Bol Mel. Salva Kiir has rewarded his Warap thieves engineers with government contacts whereby they have got 5 billionaire thieves in less than 5 years of independence while rest are just grabbing cow’s horns. Death to them

          repondre message

          • 12 December 10:37, by Chang Kuony

            Sorry I mean government contracts.

            repondre message

        • 12 December 13:32, by Maguto

          brother
          don’t abuse yr president..

          repondre message

    • 12 December 08:16, by Maguto

      Dear Choldit

      what do you think can bring peace to us now? lets not put blame on us and yet we are looking the way to get peace...prayer for peace and put in mind that,IGAID is a foreign body that can not bring peace to south Sudanese a peace to yourself and convince colleagues who are anti-peace

      repondre message

    • 12 December 08:17, by Maguto

      Dear Choldit

      what do you think can bring peace to us now? lets not put blame on us and yet we are looking the way to get peace...prayer for peace and put in mind that,IGAID is a foreign body that can not bring peace to south Sudanese a peace to yourself and convince colleagues who are anti-peace

      repondre message

  • 12 December 08:26, by Work force

    There is no implementation of peace agreement in Juba Igad will never and ever bring peace to South Sudan since they have already sided with the terrorists in Juba who are committing human abuses on tribal lines see in all their discussion no mentioning of the true leader Dr.Riek rather the evil leader Kiir who ordered J1 fighting and now they are fearing tell all the atrocities committed by Kiir

    repondre message

    • 12 December 12:22, by Akuma

      Riek Machar to become leader of South Sudan is history and you need groomed another Nuer to shape your thinking capacity boy. No place for terrorist like Riek Machar in South Sudan and those still thinking about will be hang to death otherwise they are all criminals

      repondre message

  • 12 December 09:55, by Bipal Maker

    The so called IGAD is mere hopeless and rubbish failed political organization ever in Africa Soil that deserved complete demolition.It is bunch of dictatorial empire to loots the poor Africans. South Sudanese are dying 24/7 yet that baboon organization is talking nonsense. The mayhem is underway in South Sudan now.

    repondre message

  • 12 December 09:57, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Dear ethnic perpetrators
    I wish we comprehend the lingo in which the article has been jotted.Otherwise,there’s no reason of inciting hatred on the ethnic basis and I wrote last week that our ethnic diversity is like colours given to creature but still can be called one creature.Let’s refrain from violence propagation on ethnic affiliations for we may get nothing from it.

    repondre message

  • 12 December 09:58, by Eastern

    Who has the access to the "hate speech" other than the "Internet worrior", mist newspapers in Juba are heavily censored to be effective.....

    repondre message

    • 12 December 10:29, by Redeemer

      Eastern
      If we all agree that there is always an external interest, then the way forward is to look for our own internal peace. look Riek proposed additional UN forces which is not going to make an inch move towards peace but an employment opportunity. Peace for sure lays within us not anywhere else

      repondre message

  • 12 December 10:19, by Eastern

    IGAD should adding folks who participate in the social media discussion; the social media is more effective that the newspapers in Juba that Akol Kuur of national security shuts down.....!

    repondre message

  • 12 December 10:29, by Leer on TOP

    I don’t understand why people still believe on IGAD?? If those leaders can’t solve their own problem like protest in Ethiopia, political differences in Uganda and Kenya, how do you expect them to bring peace in South Sudan? Let everyone carry her/his cross. The solution to this will come from us Junubin whether dialogue or guns.

    repondre message

    • 12 December 10:52, by Redeemer

      Leer
      I think you guys are now coming back to your normal senses, your usual rush to seek outside solutions has been met with bitter rejects and isolation

      repondre message

