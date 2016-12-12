IGAD condemns targeted killings in South Sudan, deplores hate speech

December 11, 2016 (JUBA)- The intergovernmental authority on development Authority (IGAD) has expressed disappointment at the targeted killings in South Sudan, forcing its member states to condemn in the strongest terms.

An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on 10 June 2014 (IGAD photo)

IGAD heads of states and governments held a two day meeting in Addis Ababa on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 where they discussed the implementation of the South Sudanese peace agreement, and the delay of presidential election in Somalia.

The summit, according to the communique, was chaired by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and attended by the heads of state of Sudan, Djibouti, South Sudan and Somalia. Kenya and Uganda were represented by Foreign ministers. The regional leaders, according to the communique, expressed disappointed and “condemned sexual violence on women and girls and expresses deep concern with the rising ethnic rhetoric, hate speech and ethnically-fuelled violence,".

They called upon the political leadership in South Sudan to immediately condemn and take steps to prevent any act of discrimination, hostility, and hatred that could constitute incitement to violence.

It called on all parties to immediately "cease all hostilities, while condemning declaration of armed uprisings in South Sudan" and called upon the SPLM-IO faction to "renounce violence as means of solving the problems of South Sudan".

The IGAD leaders expressed their serious concern and dismay that the implementation of the peace agreement has faced a serious setback since July clashes in Juba and underlined their firm conviction that the peace accord is the only viable way towards achievement of peace and stability in South Sudan.

They however commended the JMEC Chairperson and members of the Commission for the hard work they are performing under extremely difficult circumstances in monitoring the implementation of the peace agreement.

The summit welcomed the consent given by the unity government for the immediate deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF), including equipment and weapons required by the Force. It commended the troop contributing countries for the Force for accepting the responsibility of deploying their troops under the RPF in the spirit of regional solidarity.

It reiterated the continued and collective commitment of the region in the search of lasting peace, security and stabilization in South Sudan, including through the early deployment and full operationalization of the RPF.

Ethiopian Prime Minister and IGAD Chairperson Hailemariam Desalegn on Friday called on Kenya to "reconsider its decision to withdraw its forces from South Sudan and to consider its participation".

He further said that Kenya is n anchor for peace and security and its participation in peacekeeping is vital.

