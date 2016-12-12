 
 
 
Monday 12 December 2016

SRF’s Agar calls on Sudanese to join the December 19th general strike

A street in Khartoum without vehicles on the first day of the 3-day civil disobedience, Sunday 27 November 2016 (ST Photo)
December 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Chairman of the rebel umbrella Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Sunday Malik Agar has urged the Sudanese to participate effectively in the civil disobedience action on 19 December.

The government decision to lift fuel, electricity and drug subsidy stirred up large protests across the Sudan last month. Following a three-day protest against the decision between 27 to 29November, activists called on the Sudanese people to engage in a civil disobedience on December 19 th.

Several opposition forces and armed groups expressed support for the upcoming event and called upon their affiliates to play an active role in the strike.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, Agar described the civil disobedience as “important move to overthrow the regime”, calling on the marginalized people to lead the strike.

“The suffering of the [people] in the peripheries and the cities wouldn’t end unless the regime is toppled,” he said.

Agar, who is also the chairman of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), further called on the opposition Sudan Call forces to work jointly to ensure the success of the December 19th event, describing the strike as “new move on the path to change”.

For its part, the Unified Unionist Party (UUP) has called on its members to support the civil disobedience action, describing it as “historical duty” to fight against dictatorship and totalitarianism.

(ST)

