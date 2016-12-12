Sudan threatens to use “other options” to end war in Darfur and Two Areas

December 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday has said the government would resort to other options to achieve peace in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile if the armed groups refused to engage in negotiations to end the war.

Sudan’s state minister for foreign affairs Kamal-al-Din Ismail - (AFP-File Photo)

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the “Two Areas” since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Kamal Ismail told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that “there are only a few days left before the end of the ultimatum set by President Omer al-Bashir to armed movements in Darfur and the Two Areas to come to the negotiating table”.

Last November, al-Bashir said that no talks would take place inside Sudan or abroad following the end of the national dialogue, pointing that armed and political holdout opposition have no option but to sign the national document approved by the dialogue conference on October 10th.

He stressed that “peace doors would remain open” whenever the armed opposition decides to engage in talks to achieve peace, renewing his government’s pledge to implement all its commitments.

Ismail further expressed government readiness to engage in talks to achieve security and stability once the rebel groups abandon their intransigent positions before the end of the year.

The Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur - Justice and Equality Movement and Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi are expected to resume informal discussions with the government in Addis Ababa next week in a bid to reach a compromise over a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access in Darfur region.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North, on the other, announced the suspension of political engagement with the government since last October. This week it also declined an invitation by Carter Center to participate in a workshop on peace in Sudan.

Following six days of talks in Addis Ababa last August, the armed movements and the government failed to conclude a deal on the security arrangements and humanitarian access in Darfur and the Two Areas prompting the African Union mediation to suspend the talks indefinitely.

(ST)