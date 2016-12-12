Sudan threatens to use “other options” to end war in Darfur and Two Areas

 
 
 
December 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday has said the government would resort to other options to achieve peace in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile if the armed groups refused to engage in negotiations to end the war.

Sudan’s state minister for foreign affairs Kamal-al-Din Ismail - (AFP-File Photo)

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the “Two Areas” since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Kamal Ismail told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that “there are only a few days left before the end of the ultimatum set by President Omer al-Bashir to armed movements in Darfur and the Two Areas to come to the negotiating table”.

Last November, al-Bashir said that no talks would take place inside Sudan or abroad following the end of the national dialogue, pointing that armed and political holdout opposition have no option but to sign the national document approved by the dialogue conference on October 10th.

He stressed that “peace doors would remain open” whenever the armed opposition decides to engage in talks to achieve peace, renewing his government’s pledge to implement all its commitments.

Ismail further expressed government readiness to engage in talks to achieve security and stability once the rebel groups abandon their intransigent positions before the end of the year.

The Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur - Justice and Equality Movement and Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi are expected to resume informal discussions with the government in Addis Ababa next week in a bid to reach a compromise over a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access in Darfur region.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North, on the other, announced the suspension of political engagement with the government since last October. This week it also declined an invitation by Carter Center to participate in a workshop on peace in Sudan.

Following six days of talks in Addis Ababa last August, the armed movements and the government failed to conclude a deal on the security arrangements and humanitarian access in Darfur and the Two Areas prompting the African Union mediation to suspend the talks indefinitely.

  • 12 December 09:03, by Akol Liai Mager

    A last kick of the dying Horse isn’t it?

    • 12 December 11:28, by sudani ana

      Akol; the dying horse is South Sudan. If you don’t know that by now then you are an idiot

  • 12 December 14:40, by Eric Reeves

    No one should doubt Khartoum’s willingness to use other, military options—including chemical weapons, as Amnesty Int’l has demonstrated decisively in Jebel Marra, Darfur. Military resistance in Darfur has been largely crushed & this will allow far greater military deployment to S Kordofan—regime focus this dry season. Civilians will again be the primary targets, particularly by aerial bombardment.

    • 13 December 01:38, by sudani ana

      You see people how Reeves would stoop so low as to pay with words and distort what is said to serve his crusade of fighting the Sudanese government! The spokesman said ’will use other options’ meaning ’military’ rather than negotiations. But Reeves changes that to "other military option" to further his preposterous claim of chemical weapons. Have some self respecting please.

  • 12 December 15:53, by marie

    SPLA-N should have focused its energy on fighting Sudan instead of being exploited by Salva Kiir in the war in South Sudan. They are now enemy number one and the civilians in those areas would pay the price.

