December 10, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - National, regional and international aid groups are working for the opening of a new camp of South Sudanese refugees in East Darfur.

El-Nimir refugee camp which is located at 13 km west of the state capital, Ed Daein, will host 10,000 refugees from Raja in South Sudan’s Western Bahr el Ghazal State who are in search of food and protection.

Sudanese and international officials say they didn’t expect this important influx of South Sudanese to Darfur and East Darfur particularly. Also, they explain that this new camp aimed to congestion Khor Omer camp as the number of refugees has reached over 56,000 people.

The UN OCHA reported that the UNHCR and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) have demarcated 400 land plots. Also, Sudanese NGO Global Aid Hand (GHA) will build a child-friendly space and support on the identification and protection of unaccompanied children.

The Care International –Switzerland (CIS) will oversee water and sanitation services and will rehabilitate two existing boreholes; as well as extending 1,500 metres of water pipes from the village bore hole to the refugee camp.

UNHCR will build a reception centre and provide shelter and non-food items. Also, Qatar Red Crescent Society will assist in shelter, sanitation and primary health care services.

While the American Refugee Committee (ARC) will soon provide health and nutrition services to the camp residents. The World Health Organization (WHO) will supply medicines and also support ARC in running primary health care services for refugees in the Abu Jabra area, including free medication.

(ST)