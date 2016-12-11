 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 December 2016

South Sudanese soldiers warned against agression

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Japanese peacekeepers arrive at the Juba airport to participate in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in South Sudan's capital Juba, on November 21, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun Photo)
December 10, 2016 (JUBA) - The chief of South Sudan army (SPLA), Paul Malong Awan has warned government soldiers not to be aggressive towards foreign troops coming to compliment and strengthen the protecting and fighting capacity of the forces under the new mandate of United Nations Mission in South Sudan UNMISS).

Speaking to soldiers during a parade at the army’s general headquarters on Friday, Awan said he received orders from the president, also commander in-chief of the army, instructing the SPLA to respect foreign forces and protect civilians during their engagements with armed opposition forces in the country.

“Civilians are not our targets. We are the government. Our mandate is to protect the constitution and territorial integrity of the country against foreign forces and for those who wants to undermine the sovereignty of the country, whether those wanting to do this comes from within or outside”, Awan told the state-owned SSBC.

The top level military officer urged the command and military officers to cooperate with the forth coming foreign troops, saying they were not their immediate enemies, but coming to supplement efforts to ensure stability.

Awan’s remarks came in the wake of a statement attributed to Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, in which she said Japanese forces were deployed to the country under Self-Defense Force (SDF) and could be withdrawn if security conditions deteriorate.

“The situation could abruptly change so we will consistently gather necessary information for ensuring safety,” Inada said in a recent media interview with various news outlets. Her comments come ahead of Monday, when the SDF personnel stationed in the new country begin operating under expanded guidelines that allow them to respond to requests by U.N. staff and others in need of assistance, such as if they come under attack.

Inada said she is “not concerned” about the new mission, which is in line with the nation’s new security legislation that gives SDF personnel greater operational leeway.

The SDF troops “are well trained” and the officer commanding the unit in South Sudan “is a person who can assess the situation calmly,” the minister added.

More than 270 people died in Juba in July due to large-scale clashes between government forces and rebels. While admitting that the overall security situation in South Sudan is tough, the Japanese government has said Juba is relatively calm.

“If gun battles last longer than the (July) fighting, and the SDF cannot secure their own safety, it is possible that we would consider their withdrawal,” Inada said.

The new role legally includes operations to rescue foreign military personnel, but Inada said such a scenario “is not expected to arise. Foreign troops can protect themselves.”

The rescue mission remains controversial at home, with some critics warning that the new role could lead SDF members to become embroiled in overseas military actions for the first time since World War II, in possible violation of the country’s war-renouncing Constitution.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 December 08:18, by Eastern

    Paul Malong Awan Anei is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel; the foreign troops will help buttress Kiir’s ailing regime. Kiir and Malong were opposed to the RIF previously, what’s changed now? A malwa of dura in Wanyjok and Kuacjok now costs xxx SSP. These Dinka leaders are failures!

    repondre message

    • 11 December 11:51, by Mr Point

      The man behind the massacres of Juba civilians in December 2013 now tells his soldiers "civilians are not targets".

      When will the soldiers who rape, steal, torture, murder be properly disciplined?

      repondre message

    • 11 December 12:15, by Ker.

      eastern
      yin manh aguec apei malong is a man of people may be traitors like you might not like him

      repondre message

    • 11 December 13:41, by viva south sudan

      rest in peace south sudan of divided nation.equatorians,nuers dinkas

      repondre message

  • 11 December 14:10, by Eastern

    The warning from Paul Malong excludes the Mathisng Anyor; it’s only directed to the SPLA "proper" whatever that means......!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.