How NCP failure caused the Sudanese crisis

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

They say there are sorts of scourges that make you laugh in spite of the feeling of grief and injustice which fills the breasts with a sigh. The regime of the NCP in Khartoum tried constantly blurring or bending of the facts about the miserable reality of the economic situation of the country by the unwelcome trotting of the genocidal criminal fugitive from the international justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to the Arab Gulf States for begging humiliating the dignity of the people of Sudan. Political analysts believe that the amount of 500 million US Dollars that Sudan will receive as a central bank deposit from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would go unheeded into the pockets of influential individuals in the regime of the NCP. The insatiable pockets of the corrupt elements remain waiting for more stolen money. For any surplus from the begged money would go for waging the civil wars of attrition in Darfur and the two regions. It is noteworthy that In April 2014 the Sudanese government said that the State of Qatar deposited billion dollars in the Central Bank of Sudan, to help strengthen the reserves of foreign exchange. Moreover, it pledged to invest the deposit in the agricultural and real estate fields in Sudan. The headlines in the Middle East Journal said at the time: Qatar deposited billion dollars in the Central Bank of Sudan. http://archive.aawsat.com/details.asp?section=4&article=767022&issueno=12910#.WEr23rKLTIU

It is certain that any amount of money the country acquired and all the efforts of the state of today Sudan are employed by the (NCP) regime in preparation for the protection of Omar al-Bashir and his entourage staying in power stay in power. The remaining of that money would go as a grant to the Janjaweed militias currently nicknamed the Rapid Support Force (RSF) that affiliated to the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) to the atrocious war everywhere wreaking devastation on the ground and blood shedding and luting property of Sudanese civilians. However, the regime tirelessly works all it could to protect the war criminal génocidaires Omer al-Bashir from the gripping hand of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in the Netherlands. All the financial efforts of the Government of Sudan, repression by security forces against opposition and Including the absurd civil wars of attrition are geared for the protection of Omar al-Bashir Thus, everything in Sudan is programmed to protect Omar al-Bashir and nothing else.

As the parable goes, Sudan’s foreign debt remains unruly and illusive to quick fixes and as well sticking point obstacle to any solution.

The real factors for the deterioration of the living conditions of the Sudanese people in the era of the regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) centred on the existence of the regime and the difficulty of its removal for so long a time.

Sudan under the rule of the (NCP) regime continued a Pariah state missed the opportunity of debit relief initiative for poor countries heavily indebted by foreign debits. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has initiatives to exempt the poor and those in a position to repay the debt. Although Sudan is one of those countries eligible to benefit from the special exemption, unfortunately, it lost that opportunity and not allowed to be one of those countries. That is attributed to the political decision following the 1993 Declaration of the United States of America that Sudan sponsored terrorism, and which resulted in making all delegates of the US in international institutions and organizations stood firmly against Sudan and preventing it benefiting from entering the World trade Organization and the Security Council as well as international economic organizations. The net total of Sudan’s foreign debt amounted to 45 Billion US Dollars that continued exponentially increasing through annual interests. Despite the huge debts of the regime led by Omer al-Bashir continues to spend lavishly, along with the institutional corruption ingrained within the Khartoum branch of the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) and in addition to the limitless expenditure on waging absurd civil wars of attrition to the point of bankruptcy. Lavish expenditure and corruption consumed the revenues of the rest of the oil after the secession of southern Sudan along to the revenues from the Aariyab gold from the area, which is located in northeastern Sudan, areas of the Beja tribal group. This makes the regime selling the productive state property to bridge the fiscal deficit versus affluence illegal enrichment for influential members of the ruling National Congress Party regime. The regime burdened the poverty stricken disenfranchised Sudanese citizen with royalties and levies. To deceive the citizen, the regime raises the prices of essential commodities and claiming that it removed the subsidies. It is noteworthy that there was no such a thing called subsidies to commodities. It is nothing but a political lie to cover-up the chronic government failures as well as systematic bag of lies.

It is noteworthy that the visit of the National Congress Party (NCP) President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came amid popular unrest and civil disobedience in Sudan following the government decision to lift oil, electricity and drug subsidy along with floating the rate of the Sudanese pound against the US Dollar. Moreover, the result was a rise in commodity prices and the rise in drug prices by as much as 300 percent. The Civil disobedience is for the sake of the Sudanese citizens and their home. The dictator Omar al-Bashir’s regime will fall and Sudan will remain free and independent. The experiment of the Islamist rule announced by the ruling regime of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan has abjectly failed, as in many other countries in the world and has come to a standstill. The consequences of that regime to Sudan constituted insecurity, the spread of corruption, rising of commodity prices, collapse of health services, education, and continuing of the absurd civil wars of attrition.

The underlying causes of the downfall of the Sudanese currency are multifactorial. They include on top of which the civil wars of attrition waged by the (NCP) regime in the Darfur region since 2003, renewed warfare in South Kordofan - Nuba Mountains and in Ingasana in South Blue Nile. The lavish expenditure by the influential ruling National Congress Party (NCP) political leaders added burden on the budget. The institutionalized corruption within the government of Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his clan and entourage continued ripping the country off resources. One should not forget the effects of Sudan’s cumulative debt to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. As a consequence of the foregoing factors he U.S. dollar exchange rate went up in banks to 15.8 Sudanese Pound (SDG) compared to the official Central Bank of Sudan rate of 6.5 SDG.

Moreover, of the main causes of economic deterioration in Sudan include, among many others factors, the ruling regime of the NCP has dispensed with the production sources of Sudan, such as El-Gezira irrigated Agricultural Project, sale of Sudan Airways – Sudanair - and Sudan Shipping Line Co. Ltd that provided maritime transportation services in the past and along with the Sudan Railways. The foregoing combined with the weakness of the country’s exports led to poverty of the country and impoverishment of the people in it.

It became in the circumstances onus on the people of Sudan to resume their Civil Disobedience for which they identified Monday 19 December 2016. This date coincides with and marks the 61st Anniversary of the Day when the representatives of Sudanese people declared the Independence of Sudan from within the Parliament on Monday 19, December 1955. That date has great meaning to the people of Sudan when they became independent from the clutches of the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium colonisation, which extended from 1899 to 1955.

This Parasitic savage capitalism under the auspices of the rule of political Islam in Sudan in the global Masonic era of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) their only motive is how best grabbing money and power through pillage and plunder. The people of Sudan have learnt the lesson the hard way over the 27 lean years of the reign of this devilish entity known as National Islamic Front (NIF) /National Congress Party (NCP)/ Popular Congress Party (PCP).

the citizens of Sudan are kind truthful people and among the best in the world and as a result of their unfortunate enough confidence and blind belief in religious preaching issued by sheikhs, regardless of their sincerity, they fell in the trap of the infamous preaching of the then National Islamic Front (NIF). The irony is that the regime of the NCP has decided after the passage of 27 lean years of arbitrary corrupt regime led by the genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir to reduce the Government spending. The regime is reported to have pledged reducing government expenditure by 50 percent and to reduce the missions to embassies abroad and to reduce this and that at a very late kind of measures that do not serve any Sudanese individual but only for a cheap publicity! The irreparable damage has already been done beyond repair. Therefore, the Second Civil disobedience begins on Monday, December 19, 2016 under the slogan of our right to free treatment and free education and a dignified existence and a fair division of power and wealth in Sudan and freedom of opinion. Freedom is the uncompromising right. The battle of liberation from the grip of the ruling gang is a national duty. Omar al-Bashir’s authority is the authority, which came on the ruins of the usurped democratic system regardless of what was said about its shortcomings and cons of the leaders at the time of the ill-fated Military coup by the National Islamic Front (NIF) 27 years ago. However, change is coming inevitably. The people of Sudan would decide the Democratic Alternative and not restricted to the so-called ‘National Figures or the political elites as in the previous eras.

I conclude this article by referring to the news media item indicating that the (NCP) regime is in the process of signing a deal with the Russian governments on Wednesday 7th December 2016 on the use of nuclear energy in Sudan. The question that imposes itself at the moment is what is the difference between the Russian Nuclear Energy for the NCP regime and the Russian made and supplied Antonov and Sukhoi fighter bomber planes that used by Omer al-Bashir to commit the heinous crimes of war, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur? http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article61055 It seems as though NCP regime after the Chemical weapon warfare in the Darfur region heading to nuclear energy for more lethal weaponry for genocidal atrocities and the "Final Solution” exema Holocaust!

The survivors of genocide among the people of Sudan in the Darfur Region would say No dialogue with the criminal regime of the NCP, but dialogue arrangements for the departure of al-Bashir and his regime from power.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States of America and the renowned polymath and a leading author, printer, political theorist,, was quoted as saying: (Rebellion against tyrants is obedience to God.).

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/