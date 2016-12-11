South Sudan army chief of staff cautions foreign diplomats

 
 
 
December 10, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan army (SPLA) chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan has warned diplomats in the country to avoid making unverified statements in relation to the military’s plan to launch offensives against rebels operating in Equatoria region.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

In a statement broadcast on the state-owned SSBC on Friday, Awan admitted the existence of new recruits being trained, but stressed that they were purely for professional purposes.

"The SPLA general command would like to issue stern warning to all those in the international community who are propagating fear and issuing the divisive statement in the country to refrain from such undertakings," he told reporters at the military headquarters in Juba.

The United Nations and United States have separately warned of possible escalation of violence in Equatoria region, especially in areas around Yei River state and Yambio. A U.N special envoy, for instance, said there was evidence of preparations for large scale conflict leading to genocide, a statement the government denied.

The army chief has admitted the existence of military training for 400 soldiers in Luri, the outpost of presidential guards known as the tiger unit, but insisted there is no law broken to professionalize the army.

"South Sudan as a sovereign nation has right and the capacity to protect its citizens and in doing so it must deal with both internal and external aggressors in order to maintain law and order in the country," said Awan.

"Some foreign diplomats accredited to the Republic of South Sudan, and who by virtue of their status can verify facts, have simply accepted live rumors (sic)," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the army, Lul Ruai Koang described as “baseless” the alleged military buildup in Equatoria regions.

"Let me make it clear to the general public and the whole world that all those evidence they raised are false and baseless. [The evidences] are created by those who like to tarnish the image of the national army and also want this country to collapse and they take over," said Koang.

(ST)

  • 10 December 19:53, by barbayo

    new development South Sudan war 2013 it was not done by South Sudanese external interest group and Machar was used as tool and Machar came use us as tool to get seat of presidency

    • 10 December 21:36, by Mr Point

      Malong says : South Sudan as a sovereign nation has right and the capacity to protect its citizens"
      .
      When will the army of South Sudan actually start to protect its citizens?
      .
      So many citizens suffer rape and theft and murder from the bandits in uniform.

      • 11 December 05:15, by Chang Kuony

        Dictator Paul Malong Awan is responsible with all atrocities committed by his trainees Mathiang Anyor from Dinka Rek of Aweil and Warap.they burning villages n civilians alive, gang rapes women n young girls, castrated young boys n men, bisecting babies from mothers’ wombs, hanging elderly people on trees like Pharisees who crucified Jesus Christ and beheaded victims. Dinka Haram terrorists lol

    • 11 December 04:44, by Chang Kuony

      Dr Machar became a big project of gains to all local money seekers,job seekers, regional leaders and international opportunities,heartless traitors ,betrayers, jobless and toothless East African bloc and world at large. If anybody want money from visionless old men n women from rogue regime of Kiir n JCE, he/she must abuse Dr Machar.why they all fear him?

  • 10 December 20:01, by barbayo

    President of Republic of South Sudan Kiir Mayardit has given more than 35,000 USD on 10-12-2016 to South Sudan Students in Ethiopia in different universities

  • 10 December 20:40, by Trump

    Paul malong is playing propaganda checkout your army you send to Maridi the nature have dealtout with them train more it will bring you back to zero

  • 10 December 20:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    One day you will have to answer!! Why are you militarizing South Sudan politics. You rape, molest and kill innocent civilians and you say there is nothing going on in Equatoria. You can deceive aliens but not us who are loosing our loved ones everyday in our villages. They are neither military men nor politicians. How do you account for that?

  • 11 December 01:01, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That’s right General Awan. Remind the world who we are and what we believe. We, the SPLA/SPLM brought this country to an independent and our principles are still alive. Therefore, they have to stay out the internal affair and country sovereignty. We, SpLA soldiers are not an enemy of the country, but protectors, liberators, peace making, visionaries.

    • 11 December 03:44, by choldit

      Laughable comment yaa general. Isn’t it? When did SPLA liberate this nation without the civilians? Did u forget the contributions made by these innocent pple in form of cattle, grants, u name it. Right now they become subject of all forms of abuses from the very people the expect to be protectors, the SPLA in govt. why cld our people have to run to bushes after SPLA IO for protection ?

      • 11 December 03:56, by choldit

        And why their villages have to be burn by govt soldiers but save by rebels. Is it not shame to have civilians who trust rebels but distrust the govt soldiers? Yet we ask the East African nations to stand behind the govt to fight the rebels. For what ? To help us kill more civilians base on their tribal affiliations? The world must be crazy! hope Obama admin will help us finish rebel b4 Trump

        • 11 December 05:12, by Akook

          West Africans are waking up and are becoming real people with conscience to be counted.

          While in South Sudan, we are 100 years behind them at pre human age levels. With majority of us still think if innocent people are dying from other tribes then I actually don’t have to care!

  • 11 December 06:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is yet another Dinka, a member of JCE camouflaged in a national military attire drank to the top with blood of innocent saying nonsense about international representatives of civilized world to keep quite while he continues with rape and murder of innocent South Sudanese citizens. I believe human conscience will not allow that to continue.

    • 11 December 06:47, by jubaone

      Jur,
      In developed and organized countries, the general chief of staff is the presidency and defence minister subordinate and makes no statements over sovereignty except if told to. But in a confused jienge system, there is no hierarchy no system and everyone wants to be everybody. Kiir is just an empty shell, a marionette. Making is the jienge benydit and bandit running the failed state.

      • 11 December 06:56, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        I agree. This Dinka cattlecamp leader is showing the world that he is president of South Sudan. It upto Kiir to show cause. By the way, do we still have James Wani Iga as the Vice President, the man has been obfuscated by the arrival of Taban Deng in Kiir’s kitchen.

        • 11 December 07:21, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          Sad as it sounds, Wani Igga (the short-legged man with seesaw-like teeth) has been reduced to ordinary poodle 🐩. His master Kiir can carry him in a dog bag and put him down or tell it to shut up at will. His small stature and demeanor has turned him into more or less a village clown. He is a disgrace to Equatoria I hope he is of some use to his family.

  • 11 December 08:04, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudan shouldn’t be freight by foreign policy through military building up in the country 🐃

  • 11 December 19:56, by Kerem

    South Sudanese will regret the drum of war they are beating without knowing its rythme to dance. Equatorians have not yet seen the worst but just wait

  • 12 December 08:55, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I concur with you Gen.Paul Malong.Our problems are always from outsiders because they’re their engineers.Xenophobia should be strived for, to ensure that foreigners stay in our country in such a way they can’t interfere with our affairs.I am ahead of your please.Our sovereignty is all we are proud of and has to be protected by any mean.

