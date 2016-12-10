 
 
 
Bashir calls to involve all South Sudan parties in peace implementation

December 9, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir called to involve all the signatories of the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS) in the implementation process of the peace deal.

According to the official Sudan news agency (SUNA), al-Bashir made his call during a meeting of the IGAD heads of states and governments in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, to discuss the situation in South Sudan and the postponement of presidential election in Somalia.

The Sudanese president said his country is supportive to the efforts for peace in South Sudan pointing that it was part of the Sudan.

"We were one nation and brothers and we have a responsibility." He added, "Sudan harbours his South Sudanese brothers who enjoy all the rights of the Sudanese nationals."

"The peace in South Sudan implies to involve everyone in the (implementation of) the agreement that they signed. There will be a partial peace," he stressed.

Last October , President Salva Kiir said peace can only be implemented with his current first vice-president Taban Deng Gai.

He further said Machar should stop violence and remain outside the country during transitional national unity government era or return to South Sudan as a normal citizen.

The IGAD leaders agreed to work for an inclusive process and to speed up the deployment of the regional protection force as Juba now accepts it deployment without conditions.

They further called on Kenya to reconsider its decision to withdraw its troops from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) after UN chief Ban Ki-moon sacked the Kenyan commander of the peacekeeping force.

Sudanese foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the meeting emphasised on the need to return the war affected people, internally displaced and refugees, to their home areas and stop the fighting in the country.

(ST)

  • 10 December 09:10, by Son of Nuer

    Jieng Council of Elders will not accepte those remarkable words from H.E Bashir

    repondre message

    • 10 December 16:08, by White Nation

      If Jieng Council of Elders will not accept President Bashir statement let them hang themselves, because its their culture if things are not benefit them they hang on tree with rope and now opposition is now strong with full support from many Countries which i will not name them. And Kiir will be over throw and Dr. Machar will take over his Job as president of South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 09:40, by Eastern

    ...inclusive process will benefit all; the current exclusions by the Juba regime will only continue to give them a headache or two....

    repondre message

  • 10 December 09:53, by Naath

    Dinka tribal gangs’ leader Kiir and JCE do not have vocabulary of inclusive in their everyday speaking. What Kiir is going to request from IGAD is to help him fight Dr. Machar so he can continue bully South Sudan and carryout in deep his Dinkanization policy.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 19:23, by Joyuma John

      Albashir statement on inclusiveness in implementation for peace agreement does necessary mean Riek machar, the IO are in Juba being represented by Taban that what he meant.Riek machar and his group are not IO any longer, they must suppose to give themselves another name otherwise they are criminals.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 10:45, by Dengda

    Shame on Kii, he now bow to knee lecture peace by Bashir, why you fought for so long? lunatic, what did Basir said that South Sudanese are not capable of leading themselves, but we are, only bad luck to have lunatic like you, Bashir is working to retake back South Sudan like crimea in Ukraine, he has his agents in your government. But we will not give that shit, option you be will killed likGaddaf

    repondre message

  • 10 December 20:58, by Matueny JALAP

    The new suggested paradigm shift idea to involve all South Sudan parties by Al Bashir could be another direct approach to our peace implementation issues if he has the capacity to solve the counter insurgency strategy of using tribes against tribes as supplementary armies.We all know We are not a problem to each other but being used as a tool.do we deserve being called "Great consumer Society"?

    repondre message

  • 11 December 05:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    That is the only way out. Otherwise we will be beating drums around the bush to no success. Peace is implemented by two antagonistic parties led by heads. The signatories of the peace agreement need to work in an atmosphere where calm is guarded by a third party that has no interests in the resources of the country. Riek must be allowed to continue where he stopped.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 10:45, by Redeemer

      White Nation
      You guys with you childish commands made Dr. Machar to fit his biography available in the world’s media houses. To let you know this, when Riek gave SPLA a bloody nose and brought it to its knees, JCE did not hang themselves but the worked harder tooth and nail until Riek came alone and said, I was wrong

      repondre message

      • 11 December 11:02, by Redeemer

        White nation
        It was the same JCE and Kiir who integrated you into SPLA unconditionally in 2006 after Riek abandoned you, I know you feel it bad but this is how we got here, it is history. The history has it that a every vision pursued by Dr Machar is divisive and deadly, my fear is that even Ngundeng will reject him in hell for misinterpretation of his prophecies

        repondre message

Comment on this article



