Former detainees group calls for national dialogue in South Sudan

December 9, 2016 (JUBA) – The Former Political Detainees (FDs), who also describe themselves SPLM leaders group have called for “inclusive dialogue” in the troubled country to resuscitate the shaky peace agreement signed a year ago.

Former cabinet affairs minister and G-10 team leader Deng Alor with former justice minister, John Luk Jok, after their arrival at Juba Airport on 1 June 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

In a 14-page document titled ‘A new roadmap to rescue and restore hope in South Sudan’ seen by Sudan Tribune, the group said that the United Nations Security Council authorized Regional Protection Force (RPF) should be deployed urgently to help secure the capital, Juba, for a meaningful dialogue for the warring political leaders.

“To find the right formula that will not only resolve the conflict but also be acceptable to South Sudanese across board, we propose that an all inclusive dialogue be initiated to critique ARCISS [Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan] and to chart the way forward. The purpose of the all-inclusive round-table is to build consensus for a new transition,” partly read the SPLM leaders’ document.

According to the peace agreement signed in August 2015, all the factions of the SPLM are represented in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

However, the resumption of hostilities in July 2016 forced Machar to flee the country and he has been replaced by his former chief negotiator Taban Deng Gai. The former detainees retained two ministerial positions in the government but their leader Amum remains in exile, citing unfavourable political environment.

The eruption of war in Juba last July, according to the SPLM leaders, necessitates urgent deployment of regional forces before a round-table discussion on the future of the country commences.

“Deployment of the Regional Protection Force with a robust mandate: An inclusive National Dialogue in an environment free of fear and intimidation will likely ensue. Such political engagement may lead to resuscitation of ARCISS, with modifications, restore stability and allow for a new political process,” the paper reads.

It further suggested a new “political deal” that retains reform agenda enshrined in the peace agreement including security reforms. The dialogue, the paper claimed, should discuss a new political leadership for the war torn country.

“To put an end to the current cycle of violence and misgovernment by the political elite there is urgent need to establish a hybrid care-taker administration,” the politician added without suggesting what they described as “eminent personalities.”

Such a caretaker administration will have executive of technocrats and eminent personalities, legislature of 200 in Lower House and 30 in Upper House, all “selected through consultation based on defined and agreed criteria.”

Regional and international bodies will play through Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC)

The government of President Kiir has also called for round table dialogue but illusive on details.

(ST)

  • 10 December 08:01, by Awet Awet

    The FD should know that Government of salvar kiir is not listening any dialogue either than gun ,do not wast your time seeking for dialogue ,come to field take gun

    • 10 December 10:24, by Eastern

      .....Awet Awet the food supplier, the mutahid, of the 70s and 80s when I was a student in Wau. I love that name Awet Awet!

  • 10 December 08:47, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Although the preposition by FDs is the right prescription for the political disease of South Sudan, no one would heed this problem eliminator. Salva Kiir and his JCE are supreme and above all the citizens. Only force and outside influence can make them change otherwise a national conference to get the right solutions for this malaise is what is suggested.

  • 10 December 09:02, by Son of Nuer

    FD you have right to said that but the so-called government of south Sudan lead by Kiir and his relatives call Jieng Council of Elders will not accept that grateful remarkable words from you people of good will of South Sudan

    • 10 December 09:32, by Akook

      That is a very good call by the FDs to rescue our country from falling apart.
      Salva Kiir and his destructive team may reject TERMS Transitional Administration of Technocrats now. But he will accept it later as we approach the worse parts of it.
      No path for Kiir to escape worsening economics and deteriorating insecurity levels everywhere in the country.

      No help to come anywhere sooner

      • 10 December 09:38, by Akook

        Europe is very hostile to dictators now than ever before. America is captured by business isolationist under Pres elect Donald Trump who will not heed to nonsensical financial assistance package to dictators and human rights abusers riding at the back of their own fellow citizens

  • 10 December 09:37, by Redeemer

    This is how individuals create unhealthy political atmosphere, how can you brand the planed dialogue to be illusive( false/misleading) before it happens, such statements are suppose to come after observing the dialogue to have not achieved the goals

    • 10 December 09:50, by Redeemer

      No matter how you guys pretend to be knowing the solution to the problem of this country is a greed of power, look, how did you deny the Engineer to become the minister of roads and bridges but gave it to the Lawyer shame!!!! that was the time I realized that, there is nothing wrong with the people of SS. But you leaders are burden to us

  • 10 December 09:46, by barbayo

    who are rebels ? what so far i know criminals in Yei road and Numali road they are criminal up now they declare as rebels and Raik Machar was not longer as rebel he is enjoying with one eye in South Africa

    • 10 December 10:04, by Eastern

      barbayo, what the hell were Dinka people doing down south in Yei and Nimule? Don’t cry if you and your tribesmen get caught up in the mess; they are collateral damages!!

  • 11 December 02:16, by Jebel

    No Dr.Reik Machar in government position no peace.

    • 11 December 09:48, by Redeemer

      Jebel
      You seems not to be knowing how painful it is when the war you call for ends in your village and temporary positions at the end of it which will not benefit the affected people and this is how exactly your rebellion is going to end, very unfortunate indeed

