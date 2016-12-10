Former detainees group calls for national dialogue in South Sudan

December 9, 2016 (JUBA) – The Former Political Detainees (FDs), who also describe themselves SPLM leaders group have called for “inclusive dialogue” in the troubled country to resuscitate the shaky peace agreement signed a year ago.

Former cabinet affairs minister and G-10 team leader Deng Alor with former justice minister, John Luk Jok, after their arrival at Juba Airport on 1 June 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

In a 14-page document titled ‘A new roadmap to rescue and restore hope in South Sudan’ seen by Sudan Tribune, the group said that the United Nations Security Council authorized Regional Protection Force (RPF) should be deployed urgently to help secure the capital, Juba, for a meaningful dialogue for the warring political leaders.

“To find the right formula that will not only resolve the conflict but also be acceptable to South Sudanese across board, we propose that an all inclusive dialogue be initiated to critique ARCISS [Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan] and to chart the way forward. The purpose of the all-inclusive round-table is to build consensus for a new transition,” partly read the SPLM leaders’ document.

According to the peace agreement signed in August 2015, all the factions of the SPLM are represented in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

However, the resumption of hostilities in July 2016 forced Machar to flee the country and he has been replaced by his former chief negotiator Taban Deng Gai. The former detainees retained two ministerial positions in the government but their leader Amum remains in exile, citing unfavourable political environment.

The eruption of war in Juba last July, according to the SPLM leaders, necessitates urgent deployment of regional forces before a round-table discussion on the future of the country commences.

“Deployment of the Regional Protection Force with a robust mandate: An inclusive National Dialogue in an environment free of fear and intimidation will likely ensue. Such political engagement may lead to resuscitation of ARCISS, with modifications, restore stability and allow for a new political process,” the paper reads.

It further suggested a new “political deal” that retains reform agenda enshrined in the peace agreement including security reforms. The dialogue, the paper claimed, should discuss a new political leadership for the war torn country.

“To put an end to the current cycle of violence and misgovernment by the political elite there is urgent need to establish a hybrid care-taker administration,” the politician added without suggesting what they described as “eminent personalities.”

Such a caretaker administration will have executive of technocrats and eminent personalities, legislature of 200 in Lower House and 30 in Upper House, all “selected through consultation based on defined and agreed criteria.”

Regional and international bodies will play through Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC)

The government of President Kiir has also called for round table dialogue but illusive on details.

(ST)