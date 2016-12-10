Blaze hits UNAMID headquarters in Darfur



December 9, 2016 (EL-FASHER) - A huge fire broke out on Friday evening at the headquarters of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur known as UNAMID.

Flames and think smoke could be seen rising at kilometres from the building in the capital of North Darfur State, El Fasher.

UNAMID fire fighters brought the fire under control. No human casualties have been reported as of press time.

Also, the mission didn’t issue a statement on the incident or its cause.

A UNAMID security member told Sudan Tribune that the blaze was likely caused by a cooking gas leak in the kitchen at the headquarters.

The sources who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press, said the fire was extinguished without loss of life.

This is not the first blaze at the UNAMID headquarters in El Fasher.

On 20 April 2009, a fire caused a $5 million worth of damage to the communications equipment, office furniture and a water treatment laboratory.

