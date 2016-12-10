 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 10 December 2016

IGAD urges Kenya to reconsider troop withdrawal from South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kenya soldiers, the first batch of the troops who had served in the UNMISS, arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi Kenya, November 9, 2016, (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya Photo)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 9, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – Chairperson of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Friday urged Kenyan Government to reverse its decision to withdraw its troops from war torn South Sudan.

IGAD chair, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn made the calls at the 29th IGAD extraordinary summit of heads of state and government opened today in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“South Sudan still remains on critical juncture and the economy stays in sever progress and humanitarian situation also calls for serious attention” Hailemariam said in his opening remark.

He said peace in South Sudan is equally crucial for peace and security in the volatile east African region.

He noted Kenya is an anchor for peace and security in South Sudan and at the region at large.

“I therefore appeal up on the Kenyan government to reconsider its decision to withdraw its forces from South Sudan and to consider its participation”

Last month Kenyan government ordered an immediate withdrawal of its troops deployed in South Sudan, and discontinues plans to contribute to the Regional Protection Force.

A week later Kenya withdrew a first batch of around 100 troops.

Kenya’s decision to withdraw its troops who had served in a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan was in response to the sacking of Kenyan commander of the UNMISS force.

UN has accused UNMISS of failing to respond to an attack on a Juba hotel during fighting in July leading to killing of civilians.

In response, UN secretary general, Ban Ki Moon’s fired UNMISS force Commander Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani.

Here at the IGAD summit, the Ethiopian premier lauded South Sudan President, Salva Kiir, for allowing deployment of regional protection force in to the youngest nation.

He stressed a need for the rival parties to unconditionally cease fire and refrain from hostilities if the world’s youngest nation is to secure durable peace and security and to achieve sustainable development.

Hailemariam further said emerging demand by some parties for the reversion of the peace deal is unacceptable.

He added peace agreement is the only roadmap for sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Discussion and consultations on the current situation in South Sudan and Somalia are top on agenda.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 December 01:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    IGAD is wasting time. It is in South Sudan for hard currency and nothing else. When South Sudanese are killed by a brutal regime what have they done. They blame the victim of oppression and praise the killers. What they are doing is to cool international temperature on South Sudan for its atrocities so that the the bitter drama goes on in the country. To hell with them.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 15:31, by choldit

      What going on in the minds of these lunatics about South Sudan when Desealeng (ethiopian prime minister) said this (...emerging demand by some parties for the reversion of the peace deal is unacceptable.) who do they think will accept the peace to start from where it is now. It has to go back to 7 July 2016. Else u have to let south Sudanese kill themselves. U a lauded killer Kiir for abrogating

      repondre message

      • 10 December 15:38, by choldit

        Kiir started fight in j-1 in July this year. He replaced Dr Machar with Taban who defected to his govt. yet IGAD think is ok to start peace where it is now. How can we say if we are asked the peace is btwn who and who? Is it btwn Taban and Kiir or btwn Kiir, Taban on one side and Dr Machar on the other.

        repondre message

  • 10 December 05:43, by Eastern

    ....this man with the squinting eye, Desalegn, the prime minister of Ethiopia is a shame to Afrika.......

    repondre message

    • 10 December 06:05, by Chang Kuony

      The bribed Ethiopian Primier Haile Mariam should feel shame. Where is the peace he is talking about in RSS? Look his country Ethiopia is in state of emergency for almost 4 months at moment due to his failure in leadership.please eat your bribed money quitely. No peace in war torn South Sudan ya warmongers and visionless regional leaders.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 08:06, by Awet Awet

    Let them go ,they are not good people ,they are enemy of peace in south sudan ,they deport james Getdak for nothing ,they poor countries who suck money of south sudan ,shame on Kenya Government

    repondre message

    • 10 December 10:11, by Redeemer

      When SSudan caught UN red handed with illegal arms for their game in the country, Ki-Moon rushed to Juba quickly and sealed a secret deal with government to let the report die off Johnson was not suck, why this time for an isolated issue, helping someone who is crying for help doesn’t need orders from overall Chief but the commander of the section that received the call have to act and report

      repondre message

      • 10 December 16:43, by Redeemer

        The warmongers above here are bitter to the region leaders because their thirst to over through Kiir is not gaining momentum in the region, time for violent democracy is over. Another shame and I think is the last for Dr Machar

        repondre message

  • 10 December 16:43, by Mayok

    Let them go, Kenyan are weak, and they can’t solve any problems while they are enjoying innocent South Sudan money, arrested them, and jailed them without charges.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.