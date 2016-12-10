 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 10 December 2016

South Sudan President in Ethiopia for regional summit

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 9, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan Salva Kiir has on Friday left the national capita, Juba, for the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to take part in a meeting of the head of states and governments of the East African regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

JPEG - 15 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

The IGAD summit will discuss the going economic, political and security situation in South Sudan, Somalia and other challenges facing the region.

President Kiir, according to a statement from his office, is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the IGAD head of States on areas of common interest.

He is accompanied by several high level government ministers and security officials.

The trip to Ethiopia is the third foreign visit after Equatorial Guinea and South Africa after his troops loyal to him and his main political rival and former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, clashed at the presidential palace in July, returning to the country to war after it first descended in violence conflict in 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 December 22:08, by Bolman

    hahaha Kiir is actually called himself South Sudan’s president with that empty head of cowboy what he gonna produce without telling the East Africa leaders please help me to fight Dr Riak Machar, without ur support Dr Machar’s they will capturing me alive in Juba please me im begging u all. Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan I knew Ugandans they already did their part and they’re still doing,up to when Kii

    repondre message

  • 9 December 22:10, by Bolman

    I hate that criminal cowboy head

    repondre message

  • 10 December 00:42, by Naath

    What the criminal Dinka tribal gangs leader is going to do in the submit really? A well known world foolish leader that is known for killing and tribalism is going to attend professional submit with leaders who promote election in their country.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 07:48, by jubaone

      Reasonable IGAD leaders will ask themselves, why even after Riak is gone, people are fleeing, starving and dying? What concrete milestones have been achieved in the ARCISS 2015? Is peace realizable without Riak, even as Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda have become Riak-hostile? Or is bad peace better than no peace? One thing is clear without Riak all is just market palaver.

      repondre message

      • 11 December 04:23, by Chang Kuony

        Jubaone u nailed right,the toothless IGAD leaders want isolate Dr Riek from politic at home so that they loot the country via weakest and puppetry President of Mathiang Anyoor Salva Kiir and his tribal Dinka leaders. Without Dr Machar RSS is like headless State or fish which can’t be eaten.

        repondre message

  • 10 December 09:07, by Mayom2016

    To me, U need to remove the current regime in Juba thru ballots. We need to rally behind Mr. Taban and let’s implement the peace agreement. If we continue supporting the war then they don’t care because families are living a good life in foreign countries. Anyone supporting rebels is like funding gov’t ’’s project of looting public funds( I.e. Like NGOs funding). To my own analysis,no winner 4...

    repondre message

    • 10 December 09:15, by Mayom2016

      this senseless war. Dr. Riek is not everything bse leaders come & go and if Dr.Machar is isolated then lets continue with Mr. Taban. Dr. Machar & Mr. President’s days are numbered so lets mind our future. Refrain from supporting war but peace.

      repondre message

      • 10 December 09:16, by Mayom2016

        South Sudan without those two leaders is my dream.

        repondre message

        • 10 December 19:29, by jubaone

          Mayom,
          That is a good idea but how do you effect that?

          repondre message

        • 11 December 04:34, by Chang Kuony

          Dinka Kuac_ Buli aka Majok refrain from using Mayom of Bul Chol Geay Diing name. It is shame for you guys. Why siding with Nuer enemies always? Yesterday,you massacred Bentiu Nuer and looted all their properties because of Taban Deng’s dirty politicts during his gubernatorial term and now u r campaigning for him. What a gluttonous ( camjiec )?

          repondre message

      • 10 December 17:47, by barbayo

        President Kiir gave 35,000 USD to South Sudan students in Ethiopia after he hear situation of students Ethiopia as general and Union to be form after State emergency lift off.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.