South Sudan President in Ethiopia for regional summit

December 9, 2016 (JUBA)- South Sudan Salva Kiir has on Friday left the national capita, Juba, for the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to take part in a meeting of the head of states and governments of the East African regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

The IGAD summit will discuss the going economic, political and security situation in South Sudan, Somalia and other challenges facing the region.

President Kiir, according to a statement from his office, is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the IGAD head of States on areas of common interest.

He is accompanied by several high level government ministers and security officials.

The trip to Ethiopia is the third foreign visit after Equatorial Guinea and South Africa after his troops loyal to him and his main political rival and former First Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, clashed at the presidential palace in July, returning to the country to war after it first descended in violence conflict in 2013.

(ST)