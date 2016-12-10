 
 
 
South Sudan says sanctions would derail peace implementation

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (R) arrives before the UN Security Council voted to approve a resolution in South Sudan , New York, July 29, 2016. (Photo Reuters Andrew Kelly)
December 9, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has expressed disappointment to the threat of targeted sanctions and arms embargo proposed by the United States at the United Nations Security Council.

In a letter seen by Sudan Tribune the government states that the proposals seriously undermine the sovereignty and internal processes to consolidate peace in the war ravaged nation.

“The government of South Sudan holds the view that the threat of sanctions against government officials are aimed at derailing the entire peace process, perpetuating a state of crisis in South Sudan and to justify International action in the country, so the government rejects the U.S. proposal entirely,” reads the letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council on 6 December.

The Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayii Deng, who signed the letter, highlighted progress made in the implementation of the peace agreement signed in August 2015. Also, he pointed that to the measures being undertaken by the government in order to rebuild a consensus on the peace agreement through national dialogue.

“The threat of sanctions against prominent government officials has been seen as an act of bad faith intended to weaken the government by creating divisions and raises the suspicion for a regime change agenda”, he stressed.

Last November, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power proposed to impose sanctions on former First Vice President Riek Machar, SPLA Chief of Staff Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

The proposed sanctions include also an arms embargo.

But Washington abandoned the idea after opposition by the veto-power Russia and several other members.

The government argued that taking away the coercive power of the state weakens it from being able to maintain law and order and exacerbates uncontrollable anarchy in the country.

The letter further denies claims that South Sudan is on the verge of Genocide and described it as a tool of objective propaganda for those who want to take over South Sudan as a colony.

It objects to the arms embargo and argued that attempts to deny the government access to weapons could presumably be used to carry out genocide as devoid of merit, saying genocide could be committed with crude inexpensive weapons.

The letter highlights improvement in foreign relations between South Sudan and its neighbours in the interest of peace internally and across the region.

The government implores the members of the Security Council to reject any such proposals, saying it needs now political, financial and moral support to consolidate peace, promote reconciliation and to end violence in the country.

“The Government of the Republic of South Sudan needs the Security Council as a partner for peace, not as a party to the conflict and such proposals that punish peacemakers go contrary to the partnership and controvert efforts to ensure international peace”, the letter concludes.

(ST)

  • 9 December 22:27, by dinkdong

    What peace? Bad thing they didn’t included Kiir in the sanction proposal. Every leader in South Sudan need to be hit with sanction. None is better than the other.

    • 10 December 21:31, by Mr Point

      Kiir is rich. Kiir’s family is rich. The country is poor.
      The country is poor because of the debts taken to buy arms for Kiir’s Wars.

      Sanctions will not derail peace. Sanctions on arms and warlords may derail war.

  • 10 December 02:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Do these so-called government officials have shame in stating nonsense? Refugees continue to flock into Sudan, Uganda, Kenya,and Ethiopia yet they claim there is peace in the country!! Whom are they claiming are ignorant of what is happening in the largest prison called South Sudan? It is high time this country is rebooted.

  • 10 December 05:41, by Eastern

    ....the peace process has been derailed by Kiir and cohorts in July this year. It needs to be brought on the rail of its implementation the soonest lest the country goes up in flame of ethnic division.....

    • 10 December 06:18, by Redeemer

      Eastern
      The IOs Officials are calling for peace Riek and few outfits and internet warriors like you are calling for war/peace brought in a golden plate by UN. Riek only accept home made peace at the end of history after betraying a considerable number who will find it hard to soften their stands. Visit the history to know how he abandoned 1997 Khartoum agreement for home made peace in 2002

      • 10 December 10:15, by Eastern

        Redeemer AKA Enslaver,

        You tried but you just got lost. Don’t even try to tell me anything about the 1997 KPA or the reunion between the Drs Machar and Garang.

        Fast forward, the bus of change is moving! I thought you people had a low opinion of the "Internet worriors", why are you scared of these outfits, dude? Remember, Kiir can fool a few people now, but he cannot fool everybody all the time.

  • 10 December 05:57, by choldit

    I am real sorry with Obama administration policies toward South Sudan that are directed based on John Kerry hatred on personalities (Dr Machar) in South Sudan that dated back in 90s. What did Dr Machar do so he shld be included in the list of officials to sanctions? Is it because he refused to be kill in attempts on his life in 2013 and 2016 by president Kiir?

    • 10 December 06:39, by Redeemer

      Choldit
      What did Dr Machar do in 90s that earned him hatred from Kerry?
      Let me answer you if you don’t know what Dr Machar did.
      1 There are so many ways that we the people of SS. can strike regime change and remain united not regime change and remain divided
      2 What we need is a regime change not Dr Machar
      3 Dr Machar is implementing Ngundeng false prophecies

  • 10 December 07:06, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    This is what Nuer said long ago that dinka are not human being, I totally agree with that, look what happened in south sudan since 2013, upto date. salva kiir government killing other tribes, and let his tribe, to enjoy the country wealth. forgotten about this country is belong to 63 tribes.not dinka alone,

  • 10 December 07:11, by Binen

    These government officials are begging for the cancellation of this sanction while they are forcing people to exile from their own land, I wish all those who see the right of the people would pursue that till they implement the sanction.

  • 10 December 07:29, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    Continue. And no one among the dinka who advised him, if he’s from other tribes, including Nuer. this problem can finished since. Now the country faces lots difficulties, killing of civilian, raping, looting, displacement, and no development, if salva kiir. Is from Nuer, he can be killed since one year ago, because it is shamefully, this is not what we want when we separated from Khartoum, we need

    • 10 December 09:56, by Akook

      The fact that we are referred to as the youngest nation on earth does not mean we must have our government run by the most stupid president on earth who appointed the likes of his calibre that he goes alone with!

      I’m wondering what comes in the mind of those Kiir employs?

      My people of Rumbek Central Dinka must wake up and raise against this monster Salva Kir. If we don’t do this, no one will!

      • 10 December 10:00, by Akook

        Kiir had squandered the once promising country and now advancing too fast to squandered the little left, the Dinka names. My people Dinka are never weak, failures, stupid or coward but high achievers. Kiir is turning us badly. Unlike Dr John, he is a very ambassador to represent us. Kuol Manyang or who the hack nominated him will never ever scape going to hell with him

        • 10 December 10:06, by Akook

          They set us all back by the whole generation! The most painful thing is the fact that the fools don’t know or understand how deep they have dug the shit to be repaired by the next generation to come!

  • 10 December 16:31, by Mayok

    This man call mayiik needs to understand South Sudan is not a business center therefore; He is stealing President office money’s daily and claims to be official I don’t get it. Besides; he fights stealing money in board daylight and yet again come to resume his work without investigation what ashamed kiir leadership and his nephew? I hope they security council don’t listen to this thieves .

