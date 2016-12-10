 
 
 
SPLM-N declines Carter Center's invitation to discuss Sudan's peace

December 9, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) Friday said it wouldn’t participate in the opposition forces’ workshop organized by the Carter Center in Nairobi to discuss peace in Sudan.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (C) his deputy Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (L) and SG Yasir Arman pose for a picture in undisclosed location in the rebel controlled areas in March 2014 (AFP/Getty Photo)

The Carter Center, on Wednesday, said a delegation of experts would conduct meetings to explore ways to bring peace in Sudan, pointing the meetings “are not part of the official mediation that the African Union is conducting, but rather supplemental, exploratory gatherings designed to begin to identify points of common ground among all key Sudanese parties”.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, SPLM-N peace file spokesperson Mubarak Ardol said they apologized for not attending the Carter Center workshop for the opposition forces in Nairobi, pointing they thanked them for extending the invitation.

“There are several reasons why we apologized for not attending the workshop including the government’s continued use of food as weapon and refusal to open humanitarian corridors besides targeting of the Two Areas residents on racial bases and the ongoing aerial and artillery bombing of civilians,” read the statement .

“Also, SPLM-N leadership has decided to stop all political contacts with the regime and to give humanitarian issues priority over political issues,” it added.

South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile states, also known as the “Two Areas” have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

The African Union has been seeking to end the conflict for several years. However since last August the peace talks are deadlocked over cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access deals.

Ardol further added that among the reasons why they apologized for not attending the proposed workshop is their demand to investigate allegations of chemical weapons use by the Sudanese army in Darfur, saying there are signs that it might have also been used in the Two Areas.

Last September, Amnesty International reported that over 200 people had been killed in Darfur Jebel Marra area by banned chemical weapons since January 2016. But the government denied the claims.

Ardol also pointed to the mass detentions of political leaders and activists and recent crackdown on press freedoms, saying this “atmosphere is not conducive for dialogue”.
He underscored SPLM-N’s support for the December 19th civil disobedience call and urged opposition forces to play an active role in the event.

(ST)

  • 10 December 04:02, by Ssam

    Excuses, excuses, excuse. Then they claim the Government refuses to discuss peace. The arrogant rebels & opposition want the government to surrender, give them authority and then discuss issues. Knowing they can defeat it, there only tactic is to avoid signing anything, until an arab spring happens, like libya or intervention like syria. They honestly think the sudanese are cattle ?

    repondre message

    • 10 December 04:07, by Ssam

      Thats why any excuse they can use like trying to hijack the disobedience movement for themselves or the forgotten chemical nonsense, now they ’THINK !!’ Chm weapons were used in S Kordofan; how idiotic this spokesman is. Someone please save us from these sad excuses of humans i have seen. Racist attacks ! You’re the ethnic group fighting against the rest of Sudan, whos the racist !!

      repondre message

  • 10 December 04:27, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    Bravo! The SPLM-N. We are behind you. Many experts already tried to explore ways for peace in Sudan but failed at the end because they never considered the real suffering victims of the Sudanese grassroot, never understood the nature of Sudan war just because their focus was with the government and outside workshops like that in Nairobi. If they (Carter) need to know Sudan’s problems, let them

    repondre message

  • 10 December 04:38, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    Ssam, I think your confused some where, these people you call racists and wanting power might not be the Malik, Abdul-Aziz and Yasir Arman we know. I wish you met them closely before. You woulden’t have mentioned those nonsense. Its the government of Sudan killing people on ethnic lines, race, religion and color aspiring for a monolithic Islamic and Arab state of Sudan. The SPLM-N is fightin

    repondre message

    • 10 December 09:40, by Ssam

      I dont need to know them, the Sudanese people know them better than i do. Thats why only a few support them from within the SPLMN territories, thats why you dont see hundreds or even a hand full of ppl anywhere in Sudan screaming SPLMN arman or Malik. Because they know they only stand for themselves, but let them work their magic on your gullible, brainwashed mind & see where they get you.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 04:47, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    The SPLM-N as it has been is fighting to prevent those practices and those crazy ideas of Sudan being a monolithic and fundamental Islamic extremist nation. Because Sudan is a diverse nation of which you do not wish to see. I am sure you would love these three figures if you had met them before. They are far million times better than the war monger and bloodthirsty Bashir. God fogive you.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 09:20, by Ssam

      Diversity doesnt mean a few fight the majority. Darfurians Nuba’s live in most of sudan as others do. Christians live in Krt like others. Your leaders dont fight this war for nothing other than to enrich themselves on the blood of those few who believe in their nonsense. Arman has been fighting this war before Bashir. Al Mahadi, same person you stand with now fought the same battle Bashir is now.

      repondre message

    • 10 December 09:23, by Ssam

      Using the same false slogans the SPLM has been selling to the world for years wont work against the millions of sudanese, who know your leaders well. Despite many disappointments, the majority of sudanese from all ethnicities are still willing to stand behind their government against a few mercenaries, equipped, trained and ideologically brainwashed by CIA & Mossad operatives for years.

      repondre message

    • 10 December 09:27, by Ssam

      We are not sheep. Sudanese are the most politically knowledgable ppls on the planet. They know whats in their interests. They chose security & no chaos rather than the unknown. But it isnt unknown, they’ve seen what the SPLM stand for in S Sudan. They see how the west takes advantage of chaos, like in Iraq, Syria, Libya & afghan to their own interests.

      repondre message

    • 10 December 09:31, by Ssam

      A few guerrillas fighting in the Jungle for 30 yrs, & Darfur for 10 under the claim their minority tribes have been marginalised suddenly claim they are the saviours of all of Sudan. Leaving aside Khartoum, the hundreds of arab & non-arab tribes across the countrysides have & will continue to defend this land like they did for 100’s of years. In unity they stand because the alternative is a lie.

      repondre message

    • 10 December 09:35, by Ssam

      The SPLMN is the SPLM of SSudan who are disgruntled after being left behind. They had no choice but to fight or surrender. Fighting means the US, Isr & racist Dinka generals can continue to drain the North. You have no cause but simply mercenaries. The human shields & families of SPLMN soldiers you show to the world as evidence the SAF are targeting minorities is a known lie.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 13:13, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    Well, Ssam,you just are not aware of how the Sudanese hate the current racist, religious, chauvinist and dictatorial government that you claim to uplaud and praise. You are doing that becauese you do not have an option. You have to praise and uplaud them to keep getting what to eat and drink. Isn’t the government your praising the one that committed genocide? Crimes against humanity?

    repondre message

  • 10 December 13:20, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    Arming the Sudanese arab community against their sisterly African communities? Isn’t Bashir the one needed by the ICC? isn’t he the one who killed more than 300000 and displaced more than 1000000 Sudanese people? it should be painful instead of you talking those nonsense or else your a racist.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 13:31, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    SPLM-N is purely Sudanese people and even Sudan people’s liberation movement does not mean SSPLM get the difference between them please. You will be surprised one day to see that are the core for Sudanese national agenda. The people you call marcenaries and I’ll see them will you one day liberated and you will realise that your supposed to be free and have higher standard of living than you now wo

    repondre message

Comment on this article



