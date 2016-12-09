 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 9 December 2016

South Sudan armed opposition claims capture of new area in Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).
December 7, 2016 (JUBA) - Rebel forces loyal to the former First Vice President Riek Machar said they had taken control of a new area in River Yei State, South Sudan’s Central Equatoria.

Last weekend the armed group claims they overrun Lasu and Lobongo villages outside of Yei town, a common border between South Sudan and DRC.

John Sunday Martin, a commander of the SPLA-IO forces in the area said they captured Ombachi in Otogo Payam on Wednesday at around 4:00pm local time.

He further said they killed dozens of the government forces and "captured 4 RPGs, 6 PKM and 15 AK47 with rounds of ammunitions including 1 armed vehicle".

The rebel commander went further to say that their fighters are " advancing toward Yei from all directions" and called on civilians and aid workers to evacuate from Yei twon.

The government army didn’t deny the rebel claims, also the SPLA spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 December 09:18, by Sir King

    These are just thugs, they just over run their mothers and later, cry that government has slaughtered their relatives. Sorry indeed, but put in mind that you are destroying your homes, villages and town alone. Government will decide to come in and help these communities your are overrunning every day.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 09:52, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      No jienge king, the SPLA-IO fighetrs are just cleaning the area from hungry nyors who came to steal cassava, goats and chicken. They have not been paid for 4-5 months and some of their relatives in Aweil and Gogrial have already run North to Darfur and Khartoum to their jellaba masters for food

      repondre message

      • 9 December 10:21, by Maguto

        dear Jubaone

        brother, it seem you are missing somethings in the history of rebellion..your abusive words will never held or solve any problem...you are fueling the war in the media...fuel it brother and you will not be reward one day in your live times

        repondre message

    • 9 December 10:15, by Maguto

      you are right Sir King, all will cry after when the government destroyed their properties, they need to distance themselves away from support rebel..now rebel are residing in the villages and identifies is a problem...

      repondre message

    • 9 December 14:05, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Sir king, remember JUBAONE, NAATH, MALAKL, and machar internet warriors live outside the country such as western countries and don’t nothing about war and its consequences. Let them visit yei and unity state. They will not sleep or walk around the city.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 09:55, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    @Sir King

    Pay a deaf hear to their lies please.There’s no existence of their troops in Yei River State as we talk now.I am currently in Lasu and I will soon go to Yei town.They need to create unnecessary situation to those who may not be there.Gov’t forces are in full control of Yei and areas around it.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 10:07, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    @Jubaone
    Why are you so specific about food my dear? Cassava and all those you’ve mentioned are not target of forces there.It’s only lawless terrorists among whom you may be.No one can listen to your lies and baseless fabrications.Just to pay a deaf ears to you.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 10:21, by Binen

    Sorry Sir K in your comment for the lack of understanding the reality. Kir says he will send the troops to Upper Nile, Does he not realize that the destruction he initiated & intend to continuate it is now approaching Juba? You supporters of this tyranny president, you will tell the truth when it come to approach you but feel shy to cry, enjoy the consequence as you enjoy killing the innocent now.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 14:20, by Dinka-Defender-General

      BIEN, many generals including myself believe president Kiir has given rebels horn because of his clemency. Just wait until I take over the leadership. You’ll be surprising and want Kiir to come like you pray for John Garang to come back. For example, any general who took arms against government will be discharge from the army with dishonor discharge. Also soldiers will be sending to labor for 5 ye

      repondre message

  • 9 December 10:27, by Sir King

    Innocent persons like the rest staying peacefully now are not killed. But what of somebody holding the gun and slaughter civilians on the roads and claim that he is a civilian if he is killed.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 11:32, by Mopedi

      Dear all 63 united tribes

      It is evident that South Sudan will never be the same what ever and how long it may take us, coz Kiir himself Behaves like his supporter, funny when people talks about peace Kiir talk about Dr. Riek what is the truth here? what type of wall shall u Dinka build to separate u from Nuer? How deep shall u Dig the hall that shall bury all the 63 tribes?

      repondre message

      • 9 December 11:39, by Mopedi

        The struggle that took 2 decades Dinka should not take it as their pride coz Nubian, Furian and 63 tribes were part of, and is funny none of these war was won but CPA was given as alternative to conflict does Dinka want the same to happen soon? now Nubian,Furian and the rest who fougth alongside SPLA are in dilemma do Dinka want these pple rebel against them?

        repondre message

        • 9 December 11:48, by Mopedi

          Experts are warning of genocide underway in SS is not that Dinka will be exceptional though they are deceive with ammunition of all types, that day the guns will not be for Dinka nor Nuer or Equatorian i will be for will just pick it and turn on who ever nearer
          The colour of that day has started, pple started feeling it what is the functions of head of state if dozen of citizen is fleeing his

          repondre message

          • 9 December 11:56, by Mopedi

            his hostilities, what is the meaning of head of state then?
            Stupid not enough the peace commission lunches nothing but misusing state resources in the expenses of peace and reconciliation in South Sudan, do they think peace will just be achieved in a mayor manner as they stupidly think? to conclude whatever going on in SS will not take the country forward unless kiir and his cohorts is out

            repondre message

        • 9 December 12:04, by Mopedi

          The Nubian, JEM and all other Sudanese rebels fought alongside your nyor 2013 now that Taban Deng went and signed a none workable agreement with Khartoum in the name of expulsion of these rebels how will you Dinka build your strength to fight back IO forces who are united from all 63 tribes? the simple answer to these crisis is no Dinka government= peace in the Country

          repondre message

    • 9 December 14:57, by Ker.

      miith jieng
      sir king,w dog, DD general, Ater and the rest.
      week adak back muol jam ke miith aguec, kek aa koc ci OK maan epath Ku Nhialic adai ke lui ke ok
      madit Abuk Ku wadit Dengdit as daai OK.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 11:46, by Son of Nuer

    Leave the Yei city before our mighty freedom fighters take the control of town and toward to Juba no backward forever forward as soon as possible

    repondre message

    • 9 December 18:31, by Maguto

      SON OF NUER

      I THINK YOU NEVER FOUGHT A WAR OR EXPERIENCING WAR EFFECTS SINCE YOU WERE BORN;;;;DO YOU REALLY KNOW THOSE WHO WILL FIGHT THAT BATTLE..COUNT THOSE WHO WILL DIE..YOUR DAMN MUM AND DAD WILL NOT BE THERE---STOP FUELING WAR DEAR

      repondre message

  • 9 December 11:48, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    Congratulation to free dom fighters, teach those tribalism malitia of a JCE, a big lesson that they will not forget.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 13:27, by Geu Kuol Aguto

    You are not new rebel you are very oldest enemies of SPLM /A since 1983 up to our independent of South Sudan from old Sudan, we know your rebellion is just for selves corruption promotion from low ranks to highly ranks with out visions.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 15:16, by Matur Angok

    They have been lying all along

    repondre message

  • 9 December 19:48, by Masta Min Kuol

    The rebels must learn that there is no short cut to any freedom. You must fight for it and pay the heaviest price in term of human lives. What you guys are fighting for is not clear and we the peace-loving people must put all necessary resources to crush your rebellion.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.