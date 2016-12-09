South Sudan armed opposition claims capture of new area in Yei



December 7, 2016 (JUBA) - Rebel forces loyal to the former First Vice President Riek Machar said they had taken control of a new area in River Yei State, South Sudan’s Central Equatoria.

Last weekend the armed group claims they overrun Lasu and Lobongo villages outside of Yei town, a common border between South Sudan and DRC.

John Sunday Martin, a commander of the SPLA-IO forces in the area said they captured Ombachi in Otogo Payam on Wednesday at around 4:00pm local time.

He further said they killed dozens of the government forces and "captured 4 RPGs, 6 PKM and 15 AK47 with rounds of ammunitions including 1 armed vehicle".

The rebel commander went further to say that their fighters are " advancing toward Yei from all directions" and called on civilians and aid workers to evacuate from Yei twon.

The government army didn’t deny the rebel claims, also the SPLA spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

