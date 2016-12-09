Minnawi calls for international pressure on Sudan over detained opposition leaders

December 8, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) Friday welcomed a statement by the European Union and Troika countries denouncing the arrest of Sudanese opposition leaders and called for more pressures on the government.

SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi (AP Photo)

The SLM-MM "welcomes and vehemently support this call" said Minnawi in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

This "arbitrary arrest does not only does not only violate rights of Sudanese people, but it also clearly shows and confirms the fact that the government is never serious on any genuine National Dialogue. Leave alone the fact that it has already concluded its unilateral dialogue."

The rebel leader further accused Khartoum government of bombarding civilians in Darfur and the Two Areas while its militiamen are committing further atrocities and war crimes.

Following calls to protest against the increase of fuel and electricity prices last November the security service arrested more than 40 opposition figures from the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), National Umma Party (NUP), Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), Arab Ba’ath Party, National Alliance Forces (NAF) as well as civil society activists and journalists.

On Friday, Amnesty announced the detention of human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Adam, and expressed fears for his safety saying he is at grave risk of torture.

Minnawi called on the EU and Troika countries to "to put more stronger and effective pressure" on the government to ensure the release of opponents and activists.

He also reiterated his support to the non-violent action of the opposition groups and called on the supporters of his movement to join the general strike announced for 19 December.

The SLM-MM leader further called on the "international community and human rights organizations to closely monitor and report all atrocities against the peaceful civilians".

(ST)