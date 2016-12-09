 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 9 December 2016

Sudan’s Bashir travels to Addis Ababa for IGAD meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir speaks in Hara, Ethiopia on 8 december 2016 (ENA Photo)
December 8, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to take part in a meeting of the head of states and governments de the East African regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

On Thursday morning al-Bashir left Khartoum to Harar city the capital of Harari regional state, to attend the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day (NNPD) annual festival together with Ethiopian prime minister and Djiboutian president.

The IGAD summit will discuss on Friday the situation in South Sudan and Somalia. Bashir also is expected to hold bilateral meeting with the IGAD leaders to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

The president is accompanied by a delegation including Presidential Affaire Minister Fadel Abdallah Fadel, and Director of National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Mohamed Atta. Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour will join them in Addis Ababa Friday for the IGAD meeting.

Speaking at the 11th NNP Day festival in Harari regional state, Al-Bashir pointed to the deep rooted relations between the people in Ethiopia and Sudan, adding that the people to people relations positivity impacted all the other aspects between the two countries.

"The joint committees of the two nations are helping in advancing the economic collaboration," he said.

Cultural shows and dances of the various nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia were the key features of the annual festival, said the Ethiopian News Agency.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.