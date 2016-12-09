 
 
 
S. Sudan president orders deployment of troops to oil fields

December 8, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has ordered for the deployment of additional troops to the oil producing region, saying it would ensure no armed elements disturb operations of the oil workers.

JPEG - 17.4 kb
South Sudanese soldiers guard an oil refining facility (AFP)

“We are working to stabilize the situation and improve the economic situation. Now I have instructed the chief of general staff to work with his team to send more troops to Bentiu and other oil areas to ensure there is adequate security for oil workers and the community," the South Sudanese leader told the state-owned SSBC.

"They will ensure those who want to cut the pipeline do not get access to disturb security of oil companies. This is one of the priorities and will be done”, he added.

While meeting the Jikany community leaders on Thursday, Kiir urged all armed forces to do everything they can to distinguish between civilians and combatants and thus avoid unnecessary suffering of the people and prevent collateral damage to property.

He admitted the economic situation was not encouraging due the nation’s ongoing war.

Conflict in South Sudan cut oil output by a third to about 160,000 barrels per day. The country is currently only pumping oil in Upper Nile state after production in Unity state stalled in 2014.

However, in May this year, the country’s Petroleum and Mining Ministry said oil production was quickly declining and future production would not reach even half of what the country used to realize five years ago.

South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity now faces an uphill task of reviving an economy largely dependent on oil resources to support its budget.

The oil sector, which accounts for over 90% of government revenues, has been badly affected the recent war, in addition to the decline in oil prices on world markets

Commodity prices also shot up due to the devaluation of the local currency, South Sudanese pound, which has gravely impacted on the transport sector in the country.

The most affected are importers of food items and general household goods who have to deal with sharply increased prices to bring in goods from neighbouring Uganda, Kenya and Sudan. Many investors have left local and regional businesses collapse, while unemployment has increased.

South Sudan is one of poorest countries in the world with the worst indicators on development, health and education.

The conflict, which broke out in 2013, has negatively impacted on the nation’s citizens, including pushing the country to the brink of famine with over 3 million people, in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, aid agencies warned.

Observers say despite being oil-rich, South Sudan is likely to record negative gross domestic product growth in 2016 after growing by 30.7 percent two years ago, largely due its conflict, decline in oil production and global fall in oil prices.

(ST)

  • 9 December 04:33, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The only way to improve economic situation, is dismiss Karnilino Koriom Mayik, who is a Central Bank governor and to disarm the civil arms men.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 06:56, by Lorolokin

      Ayuiu Makuac Lam ,

      Bro, I agree with you but you need to know that Koriom is the brother of president’s wife and so he will not do that easily instead South Sudanese people will continue to die.
      Arabs were better off than these creatures (JCE-Kiir),people are regretting voting for independent.

      repondre message

      • 9 December 07:01, by Lorolokin

        Kiir is behaving like a tribal chief not the country president, He is suppose to be the president of the whole communities not just his own community.

        repondre message

    • 9 December 10:33, by Chang Kuony

      Warning

      The president of Mathiang Anyor Salva Kiir Kuethpiny should know that,Bentiu oil fields is under the control of gallantry SPLA IO.Thereby any kind of move will be response with live bullets.Go to Pandier Paloich oil fields not Western Nuer.soon we shall flush your Dot ke Bany aka Mathiang Anyoor from Bentiu leave alone reopening oilfields.

      repondre message

      • 9 December 12:17, by Mopedi

        This is a political though Kiir and his cohort planned, he think if he deployed numerous of Nyor in Benteu, IO will follow them there, he wanted to take the war back to Nuer land so that he finishes the rest of the living one take care it is exactly what Museveni did to Northern Uganda

        repondre message

        • 9 December 12:29, by Mopedi

          All Nuers must mark the above statement we are Eating our Own Tongue, Taban Is Part Of This Plan Whay Are Joining Kiir When Dinka Planned To Finish You Even In 200 Years To Come? This Is Not Hate Speech It’s About You And You Nation, You Nuers And Your Generation No Nuer Will Be Save, Even Taban Is Not Save Unless We Fight To Seperate Or To Defeat Will Not Be Free Not Coz Of Dr.Riek but cos

          repondre message

    • 9 December 13:03, by Mopedi

      Expulsion of Koriom is not be possible unless Kiir divorce his wife

      repondre message

  • 9 December 04:42, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Koriom opened black market for $ USD for the first time since government of South Sudan formed.
    Economic growth is through bank governor, not minister or President.
    President Kiir, wants to improve economic crisis in South Sudan, then let him sack all those under ministry of finance and economic planning, therefore there will be change in economics.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 05:59, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    You talk of opening oil, and deployment of troops in bentiu. it’s to late. see what is going to you in juba. we’re coming to catch you either alive or dead body with in this month, yaa sultan salva kiir.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 07:05, by Naath

      Dinka tribal gangs’ leader is talking wishes every single day. He is the most idiot creature the earth ever had.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 07:08, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    This is a warning to jikany community, if you want to follow unknown person taban, and the sultan salva kiir. they will kill you all in your land.and you will benefit no thing.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 10:42, by Chang Kuony

      Duol
      W.Jikany Nuer had no betrayal record since the creation but their adopted son Taban Deng Gai want to destroy their political character and natural legacy.Those bunch of traitors in Crown Hotel should called themselves Tabanist followers rather using W.Jikany Gatkek Lop’s name in vain. Taban Deng Gai is betrayer,adulterous animal,cross bred half Nuer and half Arab and failure fake FVP.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 07:10, by mountain boy

    He doesn’t know that he is now digging his last grave. he is calling on his murder Malong to send his hopeless Matiang Anyor because the Bul Nuer fighters have already switch their from his tribal regime of Dinka.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:12, by Naath

    Look at foolish Dinka tribal gangs leader is talking bullshit from time to time while surrounding himself with thieves from Warrap. $500 million was stolen in the president office, $1.5 million was stolen in the president office, $15 Million was stolen and $6 million was stolen in the president office. All this money was stolen this year only in the president office. What a bullshit president?!.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:19, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Kiir does not understand what economic collapse means. He once said people fought for 21 years without money. My question to the Nuer Jikeny. Why do appease a blood thirsty tyrant and a violent dictator who killed thousands of innocent Nuers in cold blood? Curse be upon you if you are looking for money from Kiir. Nuer people should think twice or else they will cause their own demise.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:20, by Sir King

    All failures are keeping constant abuses. Dinka will not go anywhere in South Sudan. Kiir Mayardit will go and Dinka will remain. What is wrong with you guys?

    repondre message

    • 9 December 08:18, by TRUE WATCHDOG

      @Sir King
      I’ve measured those people’s minds and ascertained that they’re far from wisdom for more than a kilometre.The current gov’t in which messes are realised is not run by a tribe but tribes yet they talk of Dinka.They must have a special prejudice to Dinka tribe.I can’t fall in their foolish and silly sea of tribalism because I like every tribe existing in this country.

      repondre message

      • 9 December 08:26, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        Yes,Kiir is from Dinka tribe,Taban from Nuer,Wani from Bari and some many others but we can’t judge or criticise any of based on tribe.Otherwise one can be called a tribal fighter.Those talking tribally are unsophisticated,if not they would know that tribes are like colours given to creature in order to look beautiful yet it’s the same creature.Tribes are everywhere worldwide and not for hatred.

        repondre message

        • 9 December 11:24, by Sir King

          TRUE WATCHDOG,
          EQUATORIANS WERE BORN GREEDY, EVEN THOUGH YOU EMPLOY ALL OF THEM IN THE GOVERNMENT AND LEAVE OTHER 63 TRIBES OUTSIDE, THEY WILL STILL COMPLETE. THIS A MATTER OF BEING LIKE WOMEN.

          NOBODY HATE EQUATORIANS BUT THEY WAY THE HATE DINKA WILL NOT ASSIST THEM ANYTHING.

          repondre message

          • 9 December 12:40, by Mopedi

            Sir King

            I though some of you are respecting this position and media profession if you do not have a profession which is seen in your postings, from birth to date Dinka has noting other than thieves, raping and majorly uncivilised mentality,you are fit to be between Fourth and fifth world if I can contrast, not even animals, coz we teaches bulls to dig in the farm and you? roaming and stealing

            repondre message

            • 9 December 12:50, by Mopedi

              better dog than having you who with no sense of humanity forgot what happened 2 years ago, if not 2 decades, the spelling of Dinka started letter D meaning Dung(Tribe) shame on you to take on the civilised community when you have not smell civilisation, do Dinka have table manner? am sorry to mention this is not my level

              repondre message

            • 9 December 14:49, by Dinka-Defender-General

              GUYS, I believe many tribes are taking advantage of president Kiir for being too nice. I will change that when I take over. I will never tolerate criminals behavior or gangs operation. I will use the principle walk to walk or talk to talk. There will be no gangs or criminals operate freely in my territory.

              repondre message

          • 9 December 16:18, by jubaone

            Sir King,
            Bla..bla..jienge bullshit. We fed, clothed and gave you refuge, but NO, the jienge will never be happy. Now we are saying, just get out of Equatoria. We want to enjoy our resources alone. You can drink your oil, eat your cows or starve to death, ya aryan jienge.

            repondre message

      • 9 December 10:56, by Malakal county Simon

        True Watchdog

        The issue is not about generalising the whole tribe but your constantly supporting the failed leadership of unwanted president Kiir is what led’s to generalisation of your community...... From today if you try to desist from supporting this illiterate president, I dare you no one will blame you as Dinka for Kiir mess.... So Please try to stay on your lane!!!!

        repondre message

    • 9 December 10:06, by hamil

      Sir King,

      No one said Dinka should leave South Sudan, they are South Sudanese and played a senior role in the birth of this nation but they should stop supporting and following a fellow Dinka whose policies are meant to anger and provoke other communities of South Sudan. It is the Dinka who should boldly come out and say "Hey Mr. President who don’t like this and that"

      repondre message

    • 9 December 10:17, by hamil

      Let me tell you something; this tribalism that is biting South Sudan now is not the making of other tribes, the Jieng are the main architects of this scourge and they planted it in the minds of other tribes. Take a community like Yei which has been destroyed by the policies of this rotten man; how many South Sudanese communities were peacfully coexisiting in Yei and how many Jeing own plots

      repondre message

    • 9 December 10:22, by hamil

      In Yei? I dont know which Jieng community you come from but take a look at your community how many Equatorians own plots in your community? The question remains are other communities welcome to settle in yours apart from working there? We know many Equatorians work in the Jieng lands but how many have been allowed to settle there? Let me tell you what happened to my cousin in Rumbek in the year

      repondre message

    • 9 December 10:27, by hamil

      2006, this guy purchased a plot in Rumbek and followed all the rightful procedures and paper work, he and the owner of the plot settled all bills and he was allowed to proceed with construction, he started construction and on completion of the 3 bedroom house he built, the stupid guy he bought the land from showed up and said he is taking back his plot including the house and threatened to take

      repondre message

      • 9 December 12:15, by hamil

        My cousin’s life if he hesitated the poor guy took his case to the housing unit in rumbek and even tried to involve chiefs to come to his rescue he was blatantly told "We don’t sale Jieng land to Non Jieng" Now that is the genesis of tribalism it never started yesterday, this evil thing is planted in other communities by you because you started it

        repondre message

        • 9 December 13:34, by Ker.

          hamil
          ist of all you can not rationalized the case of your cousin to the whole jieng unless you are very very stupid

          repondre message

          • 9 December 13:42, by Ker.

            2nd the reason why you people don’t have plot in jieng land is something best known to you but I think it is lack of cassava food and lamgaba(wild meat)

            repondre message

            • 9 December 13:57, by Ker.

              3nd you are too lazy to tile enough land to grow your food. I know you only cultivate up to 50M by 20M while more food comes from wild fruit such as avocado mango lemon ngete ngongo etc

              repondre message

              • 9 December 16:22, by jubaone

                Ker,
                See these MTNs in Juba sitting whole day under neem trees and only drinking tea and gossiping like "bar whores". They sit idly and have nothing to do instead of going to their luaks and do some agriculture. They say, you can catch or Lure a jienge with food and money.

                repondre message

  • 9 December 07:58, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Pipelines are assets for the country since oil is extracted through them .So they deserved a maximal protection against vandalism.However,the production of oil in absence of a good financial policy to control resources from being hijacked won’t yield any positive impacts on economy of the country and I concur with first two commenters that Koryom should be relieved from Central Bank governorship.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 08:05, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The issue of dollar being scarce is not true but the policy to control unlawful sale of dollar in the market is not set.We have many south Sudanese working in INGOs,ICs etc and earn hard currency on monthly basis.Other projects funded with hard currencies are being run yet people carry in the name of dollar.The black market is being controlled by big people in the govt who think it’s the best—

    repondre message

  • 9 December 08:11, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    business while forgetting the depreciation of their local currency.
    Hence,I recommend that,security organs should be given full mandate to ruthlessly deal with those selling dollars in markets instead of banks.Secondly,Koryom must be relieved since he’s founder of this bad practice which nearly bury our economy.Govt rate should be reduced and encourage exchange in gov’t banks at reasonable rates.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 12:57, by Mopedi

      True watchdog
      I perfectly I agree with your sentiment have you been studying to one of the Equatorian Secondary school this morning? any way keep it up, the world around you need transformed mind.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 08:32, by Samsung7

    That is good move H.E the president of South Sudan. There are many militias that Sudan’s government has chased them away from its territory and are now in Upper Nile state bushes. They are planning to disturb the operation of oil.

    No sympathy this round to the enemies of the peace. Bapiny Monytuil’s agenda is to destroy oil fields. They are very busy doing a lot of meetings nowadays.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 08:32, by Maguto

    Dear All

    The priority is to employed troops to oil areas and second is to screen the ministry of finance then, Koriom has to be told to quit the central banks, DGs, Directors and some sinior management in CBOSS... without doing so then there will be no improvement in the economy in the country...Koriom is the disaster to the country now...he is against KIIR REGIME THAT WHY U ALWAYS SEES NEGATIVES

    repondre message

  • 9 December 14:01, by mr.chris

    Some of your comments are commendable, However, to reform the economy, and the political setup of south Sudan, all government positions must be dissolved and it’s official screened. People with papers and knowledgeable people must be given the position including the soldiers and police. Rather than employing relatives, in lows the tribe mat, etc. Appointment to position must be avoided.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



