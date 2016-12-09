 
 
 
S. Sudan' Yei governor forms peace committee over rebels

December 8, 2016 (JUBA) - The Governor of South Sudan’s Yei River state has assembled a team comprising of religious and prominent community leaders to negotiate with armed dissidents in the area.

JPEG - 93 kb
Governor David Lokonga Moses speaks to the press in Yei May 31, 2016 (ST)

David Moses Lonkonga announced this on the state-owned SSBC that the team will comprise of representatives of different faith based groups, academic community and from non-governmental organizations with contacts with the parties involved in the conflict.

“The core negotiating team will partake in creating a negotiating position, and report to the government on the negotiation process with the armed dissident groups in the area,” the statement reads in part.

Lokonga, also claimed the state was relatively calm in recent days because of security measures his leadership put in place for peace.

Some of the measures taken in the area, he said, included arresting and punishing those members of the security forces found to be looting or harassing civilians and government has formed a para-military force comprising of military and civil police, the fire brigade unit as well as the wildlife unit to help patrol the streets of Yei town.

“Soldiers in plain clothes roaming the town with firearms are more criminal than those in military uniforms,” further stressed the governor.

The official made these remarks during a visit to Yei by teams representing the United Nations and the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) respectively.

According to Jacob Aligo, Yei’s minister of physical infrastructure, residents of the newly-created state are yearning for peace, which would allow the displaced people to safely return to their homes.

“Thousands of civilians are trapped in the bushes without food, shelter and medical care,” he said.

Muki Batali Buli, an advisor to Yei River state governor, said that the major challenge in bringing lasting peace is the inability of relevant stakeholders to make contact with leaders of the armed groups.

Buli said that continued dialogue would help chat a new page, de-escalate tensions and build confidence and trust in the community.

“We also have to talk to our own soldiers to stop harming civilians, so that the soldiers will help restore hope to the people and reduce the soaring mistrust between them,” he said.

Dan Lizzul, a member of CTSAMM, said all armed forces in the country must respect international humanitarian and human rights laws during combat.

“Professional armies fight only other professional armies. They do not attack, rape or harass civilians,” he stressed.

The armed opposition’s earlier claims of being in control of Yei River state was dismissed by pro-government forces loyal to President Salva Kiir.

(ST).

  • 9 December 06:07, by marie

    Moses Longa,
    There is ARCISS (Agreement on the resolution of conflict in South Sudan) that needs only to be implemented. Do not beat around the bush and try to fool people. Go to your boss Salva Kiir and Taban Deng to implement the agreement. Jacob Aligo what are you still doing in this murderous government. Do not taint your image.

    • 9 December 06:23, by Jebel

      We need Dr. Reik Machar should be the one to implement the signed August peace agreement but Not vulture Taban Deng Gay.

  • 9 December 06:17, by Jebel

    When this no Dr. Reik Machar to implement the signed August peace agreement the war is going to continue.
    When Taban deng Gai still VP no peace.
    When jce still making decisions in the parliament, no peace in South Sudan.
    When Poul molong still in chief of staff, no peace.
    When Dinka people refuse to leave equatoria regions, no peace.

    • 9 December 06:40, by Sir King

      Jebel,
      Sorry for you, Dr. Riek Machar will never come back as vice President until the end of the universe. He is a tribal minded person who dwell on Nuer ideology only. Where and how will he rule South Sudan without Dinka, Jurchol, as well as other tribes. By the way, you EQUATORIANS are just killing yourselves for nothing. You are just like tilapia fish following LUNGFISH. Stupid indeed!

      • 9 December 08:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Kara King,

        You used James Wani and many others from Equatoria to lure their community members to prosecute your war. A war that prolongs oppression, injustice, lack of basic freedoms, tribalism and corruption. A war that converted Jallaba racism to Dinka tribalism. Where are Equatorian commanders who helped you to get this honey? Mamur, Jadalla, Abraham out of active military service!!

        • 9 December 09:45, by jubaone

          Jur,
          One day a Bari man went to swim in the Nile around Konyokonyo, he took off his pants and hung it on a tree root. An insane naked jienge also came that way, saw this beautiful pant (abu nadhara) snatched it and ran away. The Bari saw it, sprung out of Nile and shouted, "Agif, agif ya aryan jienge, rija libas tai" he gave a chase. Onlookers were stunned, who is mad and naked now?

          • 9 December 09:47, by jubaone

            ....the message is, dont argue with a jienge, they may not tell the difference between you and him.

      • 9 December 09:56, by Big Sam

        @Sir King

        Only mad guy like you don,t know that Dr.Machar will come to Juba even your father Salva Kiir know the King of Peace will be in Juba by all means.

        You are just opening your big mouth yet you don,t know what is going on in Yei and soon Yei will be liberate and Juba become the next target. Juba is on fire as we speak believe or not 2017 will mark the years of peace in South Sudan.

  • 9 December 06:43, by Sir King

    - During the war, Dr. John Garang was the chairperson, Kiir was the deputy and James Wani was third. Where was your Dr. Riek Machar that you are singing his names to the ears of South Sudanese. Dr. Riek Machar is a curse individual who want to kill all Nuer completely since 1991, 2013 and 2016. What is this? All people cannot become Presidents are the same time in the same nation. Sorry for you!

  • 9 December 06:48, by Sir King

    - You see now, some of talented individuals who just went with Dr. Riek Machar have come back and some are still coming back now. Riek Machar has no vision, and someone with a vision should be patience and wait for sometimes. What is making him hurry? I was his supporter initially but finally, his behaviours with his crook stupid like you who yourself JEBEL, distorted my take. Look!

  • 9 December 06:50, by Sir King

    - Is that the way you want to lead South Sudan with Dr. Riek Machar? Please you have to think twice before you act.

    I rest my case

    • 9 December 07:26, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Lokonga is just a jienge hireling and doorman and has no power to negotiate with SPLA-IO. His boss Kiir must talk to Riak to implement the ARCISS 2015. Consistent people dont hip-hop like bandits, no they have to be consistent. In Juba arabic we say, "mata kun jeng-jeng" meaning dont be jeng-jeng (dont sway) alluding to jienge-style of doing things, today this, tomorrow that. No

  • 9 December 06:53, by mountain boy

    David Lonkonga
    don’t be stupid enough there is nothing to be negotiate when the Adis peace on the resolution of the conflic is already there. your gov’t in Juba and you yourself should what cause all this mess in July. what we need is full implementation of the conflic in south Sudan.

  • 9 December 06:54, by Sir King

    - And Dinka people will never leave South Sudan. This is one country. It is your greedy people are living, working and staying in Dinka lands across South Sudan. When Yei was captured in 1997 from Arab/Jalaba, there was no single EQUATORIANS who died there; and now you say, you don’t want those who captured it. Even God Almighty will never accept.

    • 9 December 08:07, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Why did Dinkas leave their own towns; Aweil, Bor, Gogrial, etc..to liberate Equatorians? What were those of Abu John, Malik Agar, Yussif Kua, Abdel Aziz Thomas Cirilo, and many other non Dinkas doing in SPLA? See these callous people called the Dinkas who will never appreciate and recognise others achievements.The same thing Kiir is now doing denying Late Garang as the initiator and founder of SPL

    • 9 December 15:02, by jubaone

      Si King,
      We´re saying, leave Equatoria peacefully cos you dont belong here. No MTNs died in Yei in 1997 except a few chicken and goat thieves who were caught stealing and were killed. Feel free to come to Yei to take their bones, if you can find them.

    • 9 December 18:10, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Why do you care for your dead jienges in Equatoria if you care less for those yet alive and starving?

  • 9 December 06:57, by Sir King

    - This is may be how God wants to reduce the number of those who did not fight the war of 21 year liberation. You will see. Stupid indeed and you will never forget. Otherwise, we are going to dismiss this UNMISS you are talking about and after that you will see what will happen.

    You will all run to your countries of Origins, Uganda, Congo etc. Nuer and Dinka will only remain in their land.

    • 9 December 07:46, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Siir King,
      You know your own lies. Waite and see after these people get arms as well as the Dinkas. See what has happened in WBGS. Dinkas cannot venture to go outside Wau any more as they used to do killing innocent civilians. After all 90% of the refugees in Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda are Dinkas. This has been proved by the UNHCR.
      You are an ignorant big fool.

    • 9 December 09:55, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Did you ask the Nuer, if they wanted to stay with you, ya aryan jienge?

    • 9 December 09:58, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      King,

      Just dreaming. You will be made to fight with bees instead of humans.

  • 9 December 07:37, by Whortti Bor Manza

    These fools, Lokonga and Muki should not mislead the religious leaders. Rebellion is a country wide problem which cannot be tackled by governor.how many peace have these religious zealots negotiated? In Yambio, Onduruba,etc.. they should talk to the Dinkas, the aggressors who came a long ways to assault the people of Yei in their own lands.

    • 9 December 08:58, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Whorrti,

      these are bastards who want to make Dinka’s divide and rule policy succeed, They deserve the worst more than Dinkas.

  • 9 December 08:04, by Work force

    Mr.Sir

    I just want to say that you are really typical Dinka from the cattle camp who only know about Bagara life almost like a human being and Bagara!! you are talking out of context this might have been attributed to lack of education. Who is Lokonga to form a committee to dialogue with Io? Indeed Lokonga is a Jienge not Equatorian that is why he behave like you with primitive ideology.

  • 9 December 10:04, by Big Sam

    Am very happy with initiative being taken by Equotarians and it is good that they understand the inner circles of JCE plan to turn the Country into dinka kingdom.

    Tts has been known internationally that the South Sudan names as being used as cover to fool the people of South Sudan yet the activities reflect the dinka monarchy which will be reign as most people come to know the dinka plan.

  • 9 December 10:39, by Sir King

    Sam,
    Your baseless hatred of Dinka will cause you unwanted blood pressure since almost all of you are food lovers and almost all got obessed. You are soon dying of blood pressure and hearts attacks. Foolish people indeed. The left sons and daughter of Madukuru/Jalaba/Arabs.

    • 9 December 11:48, by Big Sam

      @sir king

      Hahahahahaha you make me love and calling Nuer a food lovers shame on you, we did votes for Kiir in 2010 in favour for our secession from Arabs becoz we don,t need you to votes for Unity in which has been your ideology for very long time.
      dinkas especially dinka bharghazal are really food lovers and I can give an exmaples the street begger are all dinkas bharghazal in Juba periods

  • 9 December 13:14, by hamil

    The only way the people of Yei will lay down their arms is when Kiir and Malong ferry out their useless Mathiang Anyoor. Before that Yei was calm and people of all South Sudan communities were living peacefully until these looters, rapists and property thieves stepped into Yei.

  • 9 December 13:37, by hamil

    And what is David Lokonga doing in Juba if I may ask? You don’t govern Yei from Juba Lokonga is 4 months hiding in Juba and leaves the likes of Jacob Aligo to manage affairs in Yei. Go to Yei and make peace there don’t bark from Juba.

  • 9 December 16:24, by marie

    Sir King,
    How can you be so naive and pretend as if nothing is happening in the country. Yes, we know it has been the plan of Dinka since Kokora to drive Equatorians out of South Sudan. John Garang was the one who diverted the plan but Salva Kiir is back on track. Remember you belong to Khartoum and came to hide in the South because of slavery. It would be the other way for you to pack and leave.

