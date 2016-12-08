 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 December 2016

CPJ condemns South Sudan’s expulsion of AP journalist

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 7, 2016 (NAIROBI) -South Sudanese authorities should immediately reverse the expulsion of Associated Press reporter Justin Lynch and also cease interfering with journalists’ ability to work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ), said.

Lynch was on Tuesday arrested by South Sudanese security officers and put on a flight to Uganda, the AP reported.

"The expulsion of Justin Lynch is yet another illustration of how much President Salva Kiir’s government fears independent media coverage," said Murithi Mutiga, CPJ’s East Africa representative.

"South Sudan needs independent journalism now more than ever. The government should reverse this decision and allow journalists to do their job without harassment," he added.

According to the journalist, the officers offered no official explanation for their action.

"Yesterday I was arrested and deported by members of South Sudan’s National Security Service. The officers did not officially present me with a reason for my arrest and deportation, but repeatedly said that my reporting was too critical of the government. This is a violation of press freedom," the journalist wrote on Twitter.

South Sudan’s Director-General of Information Paul Jacob Kumbo did not immediately return CPJ’s calls requesting comment on the decision, CPJ said in its statement.

In the last year, South Sudanese authorities have shuttered media outlets and have beaten, threatened, and arrested journalists, CPJ research shows.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 08:56, by Dengda

    Weak leader ever, Dr John Died and remain with no option but Kiir was the viable only person, though his weakness was apparent to all of usi many occasion, but Bar el ghazel were majority, Dr Garang try to relinquish his position with Nhial Deng , but it was deadly attempt and indeed Kiir deal away with Dr Garang using M7. A thick headed guy he thought killing vocal voice will stay him in power.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 10:26, by Akuma

      Deng,

      Your barking toward President Kiir leadership will not earn you anything at all but he will still be President whether you like it or not. South Sudan need leaders like President Kiir and am proud to have Kiir as leader of that country.

      You need to be proud too otherwise his wise leadership earn South Sudan independent.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 09:31, by Sir King

    EQUATORIANS influenced journalists attached to International Organizations have to go.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:09, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Respect to the affairs of the state is more important but should someone show nonconformity to state affairs,then they must be deported or expelled out.No reverse,CPJ is not the own or leadership of this country.The way I get some whites in Juba indicates that they’re spies and govt needs to watch out.One of them came trembling like drunkard and began to go anywhere including kiosk saying my pal—

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:15, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    my pal.He even noisily smacked on refrigerator in certain shop near Juba University and left without buying.The same he did at certain lady’s tea place.I studied him and arrived to conclusion that he’s real spy from American Intelligence because those of us who’re well experienced in such things can not be fooled and that’s why I insist that no reverse and more of them should be repatriated out.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 12:21, by choldit

      Watchdog, u are the type of pple that lower this nation to its lowest point. If at all u are one of the security personnel how could u exposed ur self like that? Did u read that the journalist is expelled because "he was critical of govt activities." This is a shameful statement to south Sudanese because it expose the ignorance. How cld we be lead by pple who can talk like that?

      repondre message

      • 8 December 14:05, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Choldit
        I have not exposed and won’t expose myself.Secondly,I have commented based on the statement by Journalist in third paragraph to the end of article that’’The deported because they said my reports are critical of government’’. Go and read this please!!! I am not who you think I may be dear but a pure citizen not working in any government institution.

        repondre message

  • 8 December 12:57, by Work force

    Mr.Sir

    Are you commenting at national level or on tribal line? I can see how you feel about Equatorians do you only subscribed in this website because of Equatorians?

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:14, by Augustino

    Kiir will remain South Sudanese president untill he is voted out legally by another legitmate South Sudanese, those opposing him should follow Riek Machar or keep quiet. Your biase Journalist who reporting lies on government said always must go. he is not really independent.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:43, by Sir King

    This becomes POTHA(Nonsense), if this war is a matter that people don’t want Dinka, you better whole Dinka and you remain with South Sudan without Dinka. If Kiir Mayardit is a bad leader, it doesnot mean you want to kill all Dinka because of Kiir. Never at all and it cannot happen.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 14:23, by Tilo

    I sometimes want to respond to some comment but I came to realize that, do not argue with a fool. they will never understand.
    Arguing with a fool can bring you to their level and make you a fool like them.
    SHAME ON SOUTH SUDANESE
    NO COMMENT

    repondre message

    • 9 December 00:50, by NyanDengdit

      Equatorian are become hatred to all Dinka in South Sudan but there is no way that Equatoria would get rid of all Dinka in the country.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.