CPJ condemns South Sudan’s expulsion of AP journalist

December 7, 2016 (NAIROBI) -South Sudanese authorities should immediately reverse the expulsion of Associated Press reporter Justin Lynch and also cease interfering with journalists’ ability to work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ), said.

Lynch was on Tuesday arrested by South Sudanese security officers and put on a flight to Uganda, the AP reported.

"The expulsion of Justin Lynch is yet another illustration of how much President Salva Kiir’s government fears independent media coverage," said Murithi Mutiga, CPJ’s East Africa representative.

"South Sudan needs independent journalism now more than ever. The government should reverse this decision and allow journalists to do their job without harassment," he added.

According to the journalist, the officers offered no official explanation for their action.

"Yesterday I was arrested and deported by members of South Sudan’s National Security Service. The officers did not officially present me with a reason for my arrest and deportation, but repeatedly said that my reporting was too critical of the government. This is a violation of press freedom," the journalist wrote on Twitter.

South Sudan’s Director-General of Information Paul Jacob Kumbo did not immediately return CPJ’s calls requesting comment on the decision, CPJ said in its statement.

In the last year, South Sudanese authorities have shuttered media outlets and have beaten, threatened, and arrested journalists, CPJ research shows.

