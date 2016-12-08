 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 December 2016

Carter Center experts explore peace in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Carter Center Wednesday announced that a delegation of experts has started meetings in Khartoum with the Sudanese stakeholders to explore ways to bring peace in Sudan.

JPEG - 30.7 kb

The African Union with the support of German government and Troika countries seeks since several years to end the armed conflicts in Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. However since last August the peace talks are deadlocked over cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access deals.

"The meetings are not part of the official mediation that the African Union is conducting, but rather supplemental, exploratory gatherings designed to begin to identify points of common ground among all key Sudanese parties," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The five-member delegation of experts met on Wednesday with several government officials at the Sudanese presidency, , the National Assembly, the Sudan Armed Forces, the National Intelligence Service, the National Dialogue, and others, the statement said.

On Thursday and Friday, the visiting team will meet with "representatives of Sudanese groups advocating for the interests of women, youth, traditional communities, and the poor. It will also meet with armed and political opposition actors".

"The Center is prepared to meet with all Sudanese stakeholders," further stressed the statement.

The delegation of experts includes Roelf Petrus Meyer former South African minister who negotiated the end of Apartheid regime with the National Congress Party, Monica McWilliams an Irish politician and a delegate to Ireland’s Multi-Party Peace Negotiations, Amine Ghali of Tunisia, former member of a national body on transitional justice after the Tunisian revolution, Miriam Coronel Ferrer of the Philippines, former government chief negotiator with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Karim Thabetn, a former UN development programme in his country the Yemen.

The independent American center, which had long presence in Sudan and contributed to the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, is one the rare Western non-governmental organization that the Sudanese government was keen to work with and its founder former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had been received at different times by President Omer al-Bashir.

“The Carter Center has a long history in Sudan and is invested in its success,” said Jordan Ryan, vice president of the Center’s peace programs and a participant in the meetings. “We want to do whatever we can to help bring peace to its people, and we think facilitating meetings like this is a small way we can contribute to the peace process."

"This week’s meetings are exploratory, but we hope they will be the first in a series,” he pointed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 12:25, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    We are very grateful for the initiative by Carter center to explore possibilities for peace in Sudan. However its worth mentioning that any peace initiative with much focus on visits to Khartoum is just a matter of tourism. To understand the reality, causes and dynamics of Sudan’s war, there is need to visit the affected areas both under the government and the movements, there you will understan

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:37, by Kalo Yusif Kuku

    Because in Khartoum, its difficult for some one from outside to know the reality from the government agents itself. General Symboya (the former mediator for CPA) made it a mandate to understand from the grassroot the cause of Sudan war and that gave him a good chance of mediating based on facts. Thabo Mbeki is not reaching a break through because he does not recognize this fact. He only believes t

    repondre message

  • 8 December 17:50, by Eric Reeves

    1. “The Carter Center] is one the rare Western non-governmental organization that the Sudanese government was keen to work with,and its founder former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had been received at different times by President Omer al-Bashir.”

    repondre message

  • 8 December 17:51, by Eric Reeves

    2. Al-Bashir is welcoming of the Carter Center because it can be so easily manipulated, and even led to do the regime’s work. It did so with its preposterous ratification of the 2011 South Kordofan governor’s election, which brought to power Ahmed Haroun, indicted by the ICC for massive crimes against humanity in Darfur. The Carter Center report was disgraceful in all ways: http://wp.me/p45rOG-Bv

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.