South Sudan students in Ethiopia call off election

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 7, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) –South Sudan Students union on Wednesday urged all South Sudanese residing in Ethiopia to immediately cease all activities concerning election process due to the current state of emergency declared by the Ethiopian government.

Many students attended the electoral processes that last nearly ten hours at South Sudan Embassy in Kampala on Saturday Nov. 19, 2011 (ST)

In October, Addis Ababa has declared a six-month state of emergency after waves of violet anti-government protests claimed lives of hundreds of people.

The office of the Electoral committee here in Addis Ababa called on all students in Ethiopia to rather focus on their study until the decree is lifted.

The students’ election was scheduled to take place by 20th of December 2016 in order to usher in a new leadership but has been postponed and will be held once the state of emergency is lifted.

“The election is now being call off because the electoral committee sees the importance of respecting the law and order of this country,” James Yuot chairman of the Union told Sudan Tribune.

He urged the candidates to bear with the emergency situation until the situation is normalized.

“The office of the electoral committee will immediately issue a statement once the state of emergency is lifted,” Yout added.

The union further urged all students to abide by the constitution of the country with regard to carrying out campaign related issues and mobilization of students for new leadership.

It advised candidates from announcing anything different to the subject matter.

The Union’s electoral body which was formed a year ago has the mandate to carry out the election so that the students can have a new leadership in order to continue with the agenda of peace building and peacemaking among the south Sudanese students living in Ethiopia.

South Sudanese Students Union in Ethiopia (SSSUE) was founded more than 7 years ago.

The Union has members’ more than 3,000 students across the Ethiopia including those under government sponsorship and private students.

The Union has been here in Addis Ababa has objectives of uniting the South Sudanese students living in Ethiopia and promoting peace.

It further raises funds to provide support for the needy and encourages harmony among exiled South Sudanese.

(ST)