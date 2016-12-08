 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 December 2016

S. Sudan’s Kiir vows to close division gaps through unity

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 7, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir vowed to remove barriers to unity, stressing that his government would not spare efforts to promote harmony and peaceful co-existence.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

President Kiir made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of Jikany community in Juba who visited him at the presidential palace in Juba on Tuesday to declare the allegiance of the community to him and his administration.

Jikany is a clan within ethnic Nuer section in Bentiu area. The clan is found around Guit, the home county of the first vice president, Taban Deng Gai. The group was led into the meeting by Geng Kuony Puok, the chairman of Guit community in the capital.

Kiir, the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) reported, said he did not forget them and would soon visit the area.

“Don’t say I have forgotten you. I will come to you in your areas and there we will take to you message of peace. We will work together with you to heal our divisions and unify our country. When people are unified there is nothing they cannot do,” said Kiir.

He added, “I’m therefore asking you to stand together and work for implementation of the peace agreement”.

Renewed violence broke out in the young nation in July when the country’s rivals forces clashed in the capital, Juba, leaving more than 200 dead and displacing thousands on the population.

At least 3.6 million people in South Sudan are currently facing severe food shortages, the highest levels ever experienced at harvest time with the crisis is likely to worsen when food from the current harvest runs out next year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), announced Friday.

The agency further says the number of people facing severe hunger is expected to rise to 4.6 million between January and April next year and increase even more from May to July unless aid is scaled up.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 22:17, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Unity is not imposed and it is not a lip-service activity. Do what you preach. As it is now tribalism and divide and rule is the norm of your leadership. Why do you expel foreign scribes from the country? Why do murder local journalists in the country if you are patriotic and a person of integrity and truth? What we hear is misinformation, lies and mass murder of innocent citizens.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 06:17, by Akuma

      Jur,

      President Kiir is peace loving person and remember once President Kiir step aside from Presidency. Believe you me, you will and you will never get person like Kiir in South Sudan history again.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 12:56, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Akuma, I hardly believe you on this. All that is happening in the country is because of Kiir. Thousands of Nuer murdered in 2013 was his order. Now civilians are killed in Equatoria is his make. How is he for peace?

        repondre message

        • 8 December 19:06, by Mr Point

          According to Akuma Riek Machar is dead. Akuma also says that Kiir is a peace loving person. Maybe you would believe that if it were not for the civil war Kiir started, the massacres in Juba that Kiir stands behind, and the intimidation of journalists or any voice of dissent. What about the fist fight at the palace. Is that a sign of unity?

          repondre message

  • 7 December 23:01, by Naath

    Foolish tribal gangs leader whom are you fooling idiot?

    repondre message

    • 7 December 23:22, by Malakal county Simon

      A good gesture for a genuine reconciliation would for you ( unwanted president Kiir ) to simply resign and apologize to South Sudanese people’s for the unimaginable suffering you caused to them...... Other than that, you’re simply wasting our times because no one want to hear unwanted Kiir name again as the president of this great nation...... Enough is enough...... Leaders comes and go.......

      repondre message

    • 8 December 06:25, by jubaone

      Naath,
      Michael Makuei once described some Nuer as "domestic dogs" once hit would howl and run away but once hungry and shown even meatless bones would return to their master. Alluding to Lul Ruai Koang. The same Nuer are voluntarily coming back and watch what Kiir will do, humiliate them. After the Juba massacre of 2013, it’s difficult imagining victims seeking mercy from the very tormentor. Good

      repondre message

    • 8 December 07:27, by Maguto

      Naath

      Please the hatred in your heart will depress you to nowhere, be sure always to pray for the nation and you keep abusing the president will not solve anything to you and to the entire citizens of the South.. dark heart will not heal the wound in your heart at all.. advice the president on what to do but if u keep in insulting then will make to thinks evil on your tribe

      repondre message

  • 8 December 01:51, by Bolman

    Kiir is really confused by unrecognized groups called themselves Jikany Community shameful you better called yourselves Taban Hammed Hassan Jikany supporters instead of real Jikany Community, you can’t generalized that respectful comnmunity because of that adopted Arabia child of North, anyway we remain for only one week all the powerful Bull community will defects from Kiir misleading agency Gang

    repondre message

  • 8 December 02:00, by Bolman

    Kiir is really confusing by unorganizer Community called themselves Jikany Community they better called themselves Taban Hammed Hassan follower instead of generalized Jikany, because of that losers name Taban the adopted Arabia child of north

    repondre message

    • 8 December 04:33, by Redeemer

      Riek movement has damaged the thinking capacity of a considerable number among the Nuer and the scenario is cropping to Equatoria, a reasonable person cannot deny the community members for not supporting Riek. And for your information Hon. Gen. FVP. will be the first Nuer Son to become the President

      repondre message

    • 8 December 10:38, by Chang Kuony

      What a gimmicky promise?

      Taban (tiresome or fatigue ) + Kiir ( River) =
      Hardship and sufferings_the two animals have got Arabs’ blood Darfurian n Mesiria as well as bloodily characters(killers) and rampant corruption . The two were previous serviced as Khartoum security personals whereby they murdered Anya Anya Two supporters at the time.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 04:40, by Son of Nuer

    Kiir and Taban will not manage to unite 64 south Sudanese tribes

    repondre message

    • 8 December 06:46, by Sir King

      Son of Nuer,
      Who do you think will manage the 64 South Sudanese. Remember, Riek Machar will never again because look at all the problem he did! And he continuing with more problems. Somebody who does not consider the suffering of his people; do you think he can become a good president? I used to support him but the way is currently handling this rebellion of killing only will never hunt him.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 06:24, by hamil

    This war will soon turn into the rest of South Sudan Vs Aweil and Warrap the other Dinka tribes are completely fed up of the way the people of Aweil and Warrap are toying with this Nation and that is the unity we seek to remove these rotten eggs from the basket.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 06:50, by Sir King

      - Were you created only to keep fighting for no reason? What will be your gain? Dr. Riek needs history but history is something that can take time. Like now if you want to go to school, you can start it at Nursery or Primary 1, but Riek want to start it at University. Where would he become a President, if John Garang and Kiir did not submitted to ideology of joining Bashir and leave liberation war

      repondre message

      • 8 December 07:50, by Maguto

        Dear All

        Riek lack one thing in politics, he engineer by profession, he is lacking political experiences, including Kiir but all engineers and mechanic need not to be involve in politics...as we see now in south sudan, Dr.Kizza in Uganda has a political problem and in kenya, Odingo the same...all those lacking professionall need to watch out from politic

        repondre message

    • 8 December 09:40, by Ker.

      hamil

      will your mom take the message to warap aweil for war to continue from there? u at just a cursed kid deserve death

      repondre message

  • 8 December 06:59, by real Dinka

    Jubaone!!

    am always been telling you people that your hatred over Dinka will never solve those problem in the country unless guys leave tribalism behind and embrace peace

    repondre message

    • 8 December 07:39, by jubaone

      Real Jienge,
      You jienges cant antagonize all the 63 tribes of South Sudan and just say, forget tribalism. 95% of all ambassadors, 98% of the current SPLA, 87% of all DGs, in govt. ministries, 76% of all govt. scholarships to India, China, Egypt, etc., 88% of all organized forces (police, prisons, security, game, fire Brigade etc.), 14 out 28 states are all JIENGES. Is that NOT tribalism enough??

      repondre message

      • 8 December 09:15, by Ker.

        manh aguec jubaone
        your hatred against jieng will actually bury alive believe me. your above percent are your own making manh abal

        repondre message

        • 8 December 12:05, by jubaone

          Ker,
          Now you are getting mad cos I’m telling the truth. I guess if you would get through the internet cable lines, you would want to fight me. I am ready. I don’t give a f**k what you think. Take it or leave it.

          repondre message

      • 8 December 09:31, by Ker.

        poor jubaone
        don’t just hide behind relief agencies and keep barking at muongjang alesyd us maras ita. plz come to yei

        repondre message

      • 8 December 09:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Jubaone,

        This liberation war should be multi-faceted to wear thin Jenge’s soldiers strength. I would appreciate if Murle, Shilluk attacks the tribal army of occupation. Upper Nile, Unity State, Western Bahr El Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria Should be made a no go zone area to Mathiang Anyor and their cousins.

        repondre message

      • 8 December 09:48, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Jubaone

        Your lies will be remembered in all generations.For all you have written is rubbish and baseless.If we count the positions in national Govt you can get that Equatorians are majority most especially in Parliament.Well,to me it doesn’t matter a lot to see you being majority but things should be done in smarter manner for common interest of our people if right people fill those positions

        repondre message

      • 8 December 11:26, by Sir King

        Jubaone,

        This is not a corruption. Even though someone from Equatoria comes to lead South Sudan, you will still see them at the level of that particular percentage, because Dinka are the Majority 45% of the South Sudan populations.

        What are you talking about?

        repondre message

        • 8 December 12:12, by jubaone

          Sir King,
          Almost all Equatorians are convinced that only an independent and Democratic Equatoria free of jienges can develop faster. Those under Kiir are simply fooling Kiir and not showing their true colors. You think they would go and fight their own? No. Get mentally prepared for an independent Equatoria. Enough is enough.

          repondre message

          • 8 December 13:50, by Sir King

            Jubaone Dog,

            If you want Independent Equatoria, then we will fight for over 21 years and if Dinka and other tribes who need South Sudan get weakened by you, then we shall merge this country with Northern Sudan again so that Arabs come and be forcing you out of your houses like the way they used to do it to you and we shall also work hands in hands with Arabs.

            repondre message

            • 8 December 15:01, by jubaone

              Sir King,
              A dog is better than a tailless monkey. At least a dog can protect his master, go hunting and catch some animal. You are a useless tailless monkey that is there to just steal bananas. Remain wild cos you have no added value to Equatoria. Just a lazy parasite without brains. Please go develop you stinking luaks.

              repondre message

          • 8 December 13:54, by Sir King

            - We know what you wanted to do in advance. Since over half of EQUATORIA population are foreigners, you wanted to take this part of South Sudan to be part of Uganda, where you have been during the war of 21 years. This will not happen, unless we take back South Sudan to Sudan and allow Arabs to keep fucking you like the ways they used to do to YOU, EQUATORIANS. Useless people indeed!

            repondre message

            • 8 December 15:09, by jubaone

              Sir King,
              Bla..bla bullshit. These are statements of losers good for nothing vagrants and drifters who have no place to call home. Whether you like or not, this is not going to be simple kokora, but a real cleanup from all jienge filth in Equatoria. We shall hunt all MTNs as long as it takes..

              repondre message

            • 9 December 09:37, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Kara King,

              Now you want to open up your ass to Jallaba that you claim to have fought and defeated to secure you Dinka dynasty on our ancestral lands. I tell you will not succeed ya baboon.

              repondre message

  • 8 December 07:22, by mountain boy

    Idiot who doesn’t know how big lied you are.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 09:55, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The head of the state together with his/her cabinet can design a successful strategy on combating disunity among the citizens and that can be impossible to some of you who are behind the sailor of sinking boat(Riek Machar) in South Sudan. I value more any move to restore our shaken harmony.Go ahead president Kiir and your cabinet in TGONU.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:00, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    These are two or three people who want to begg money from salva kiir government. by using the name of jikany,

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:05, by Samsung7

    President Kiir is a man for peace. The problem is because he is managing disturbance people called South Sudanese who thinks they knows everything. What ever he said many people do dictating it though is something helpful to the country.

    My request is to do the reshuffling from the army to the civil servant as many of his enemies are with him. The Equatoria’s war is being fueled by within group.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:05, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    Bad government of dinka will end soon.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:06, by Eastern

    ......contrary to what Kiir and cohorts think, the schism is widening by the hour, the day and the week. SPLA-Kiir deceptive leadership style is creating disunity among South Sudanese. #KiirMustGo!

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:02, by Binen

    Those people who participated in the genocidal made by Kir and continue killing their people will regret it one day. This critical time for the innocence people will end but their crimes are documented. One thing those fake tribal leaders should put in mind is to go with Kir when his time end.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:11, by Truthteller

    Kiir say this statement during his meeting with Jikany Community(Money seekers), the group was lead into meeting by Geng Kuony Duop(Gang, Killer, Deceiver). Very shamefull, those who organize themselves to find way of earning money call themselves Jikany? You are spoiling the name of this respectful community. I know I have no knowledge about entire Nuer and I am not Near, but the history of this

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:15, by Dengda

    Out of 32 comments, only Samsung7 got point. You know guys we fed of each other, but also we need each other too. Leadership is the one which failed and divided us. I imagine how days it take tuck to go to Aweil? 4 days and 2 days to President Kiir home itself. Samsung7 said it all, Aweilian are suffering and Malong is happy and Warrap are suffering Kiir is happy, Bor are Suffering Kuol/Makuei

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:16, by Truthteller

    Honourable community has extended to us, they are respectful committed and never had a shameful background like others few clans in Bentiu. They never love food like others their politics is smooth. But the move done by stupid Geng will bring a terrible shame to them.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 14:02, by Tharjiath

    Geng Kuony Puok(Man with Dot in his mouth)

    You forgotten when you are suffering in UNMISS.The community of Jikuany have dishonest you since you joined Genocide Government of kiir and Taban who Murder Jikuany. very soon you are going to cry like Dog.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 14:57, by Maguto

    dear all

    80% of you don’t understand the contain of the article, please read first and final your comments can fit in

    repondre message

  • 8 December 16:16, by Truthteller

    The promise I know Kiir will not take back is alcohol consumption he is committed to. He never make any fruitful promise that ever came true. If that cow boy still remains as a leader, South Sudan will never be calm, mark my words.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 16:22, by Truthteller

    Yah Mrs. Maguto!
    Our comments may not fit your wishes if they only focus on disowning Kiir and his followers, moreover, our daily meal is far from donations that you acquire as a result of your stance with him.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.