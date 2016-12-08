December 7, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir vowed to remove barriers to unity, stressing that his government would not spare efforts to promote harmony and peaceful co-existence.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

President Kiir made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of Jikany community in Juba who visited him at the presidential palace in Juba on Tuesday to declare the allegiance of the community to him and his administration.

Jikany is a clan within ethnic Nuer section in Bentiu area. The clan is found around Guit, the home county of the first vice president, Taban Deng Gai. The group was led into the meeting by Geng Kuony Puok, the chairman of Guit community in the capital.

Kiir, the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) reported, said he did not forget them and would soon visit the area.

“Don’t say I have forgotten you. I will come to you in your areas and there we will take to you message of peace. We will work together with you to heal our divisions and unify our country. When people are unified there is nothing they cannot do,” said Kiir.

He added, “I’m therefore asking you to stand together and work for implementation of the peace agreement”.

Renewed violence broke out in the young nation in July when the country’s rivals forces clashed in the capital, Juba, leaving more than 200 dead and displacing thousands on the population.

At least 3.6 million people in South Sudan are currently facing severe food shortages, the highest levels ever experienced at harvest time with the crisis is likely to worsen when food from the current harvest runs out next year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), announced Friday.

The agency further says the number of people facing severe hunger is expected to rise to 4.6 million between January and April next year and increase even more from May to July unless aid is scaled up.

(ST)