 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 December 2016

Fist fight occurs at South Sudan President’s office

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Soldiers stand guard outside the bullet-scarred main gate of the presidential palace in Juba on July 15, 2016, where clashes between rival units this week left scores dead and set off battles elsewhere in the city. (AFP-Pater Martell Photo)
December 6, 2016 (JUBA) – A physical confrontation occurred between two senior staff at South Sudan’s president office, an eyewitness told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The incident happened between the acting chief administrator, Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth and one Thiik Thiik Machar, a nephew to the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

The two officials are said to have bitterly argued over an outstanding payment that was meant for Thiik, with the latter accusing the acting chief administrator of "sleeping on his job and having run down the president’s office into bankruptcy"

Thiik further accused Agoth of having vacated his office at the general administration block of the office of the president and always hanged around the president for unnecessary attention, neglecting his responsibilities, a source told Sudan Tribune.

In the ensuing confusion, however, the acting chief administrator reportedly responded by accusing Thiik of demanding to be paid from what was not budgeted.

The two officials were reportedly restrained by other colleagues and Thiik was asked to immediately vacate the presidential palace compound.

An aide to President Kiir, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed outrage over the matter, but did, however, admit that staff morale was of late very low within the presidency.

The president’s office was recently in the spotlight after it emerged that about $280 million went missing from a safe. An official within the presidency, however, denied the alleged theft incident.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 05:58, by Jebel

    Shameful to run country affairs as family members or Dinka president Kiir personal property.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 06:12, by Akuma

    Bullshit,

    They better be relieved otherwise they brought disgrace to presidency office. Sack them period.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 17:18, by Naath

      Akuma,

      Your Dinka tribal presidency office is already disgrace. The Dinka tribal gang leader office has been stealing hundreds of millions dollars ready. The Dinka’s tribal leader has been killing hundred of thousand S. Sudanese civilian since 2005. What other disgrace has not happened in the tribal gangs leader office that should be prevented?

      repondre message

    • 8 December 18:59, by Mr Point

      I am always amused to read what wisdom Akuma shares with us. Akuma told us Riek Machar was dead back in September.l

      Now Akuma says that Thiik Thiik Machar should be sacked (from his position as nephew of Salva Kiir). How exactly is a nephew sacked?

      It does not seem the Thiik Thiik Machar actually has a job. Akuma can explain why Machar should be paid for something that was not in the budget.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 06:37, by Mike Mike

    Its a big shameful thing to those two staff who fought physically in the office of president over the delay in the payment of money. If that is how things are addressed then Kiir could have not stayed long in the office because hundred thousand of government employees stayed for three good months without getting their salaries on monthly basis.U are suppose to wait instead of fighting yourselves.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 06:53, by Sir King

      Relieve them immediately and I am waiting for 72 hours.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 07:10, by Son of Nuer

    Shame to tribal government of so-called Jieng Council of Elders

    repondre message

    • 8 December 07:41, by Maguto

      Dear Son Of Nuer

      Please divert the article to what is in your heart. be mindful to what has been posted...I know you will be affected by ulcer soon,,,the hatred in your heart will not be heal at all

      repondre message

  • 8 December 07:23, by dinkdong

    Wow, what a country?! It is being run by street children.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 07:36, by Ater

    it is normal,even people fight in the parliament.South Sudan is not exception.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 19:12, by lino

      Hahaa!!! Ater,

      Those who fight in parliaments in other countries, fight for issues related to people and NOT MONEY FOR PERSONAL GAIN!!!
      This Kiir’s Government has failed the people and the country; thus he must relieve himself; waiting so long will bring him many problem... his time is over...hand power to others!!!

      repondre message

    • 9 December 07:23, by The rock

      Ater or whoever ya name may be, stop being stupid here. what do you mean South Sudan is not an acceptional? Thiik being un-clear son of the President qualifies him to fight Chief Administrator in the office of the President, not Father’s office? ohhh.. you’re proving to us that South Sudan President’s office is an entity for Warap People?????...you such a mother fuckin stupid idiot I ever heard.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 07:37, by Black Nation

    Ahahahahah Dinka after money, fighting every day over money you are nearly get your free transport to heaven guys what you have got is enough but remember, You are going to hell and hell is still hot.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 07:41, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    This is a big shame not only to the presidency but entire nation because that is every one of the highest institutions in the country.If not fabrication then president should immediately dismiss them from his office in shortest time possible.They’re a sign kakistocratic rulers in the country.Let them conduct themselves at the accepted standard in the globe.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 07:42, by mountain boy

    Hahahahahahah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!, bullshit government of tribal Dinka. Akuma have you realist how stupid government you are always bucking in your commend? Now the trues has reveal itself that the 280 million US dollar which was denied become true now that these idiot are the one who stolen the money.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 10:44, by Akuma

      Mountain Boy,

      I can agree with you but those money stolen were not steal by President Kiir. So those found guilty will be arrested and trial in court like those of Mayen Wol, Agou John, and many others who steal public money in President name. So Kiir is clean man not like Riek who kill innocent South Sudan for his own interest

      repondre message

  • 8 December 07:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    It is a family government no matter and that they didn’t tell me president the truth because they are stealing money.
    They tell president nonsense about the suffering of South Sudanese.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 08:17, by Big Sam

    It is pity that the Country is being run like a cattle Camps by JCE, this is a nation comprising 64 tribes and how come you have decide to turned the government into Bharghazelism entities.
    Now the SS 63 tribes have knowns your habit of looting and it is your practices of stealing the public funds and you always behave like cows which urinate and defecation at its place of sleeping ....Shame on yo

    repondre message

  • 8 December 08:21, by Awet Awet

    Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from different institutions including Office of the President, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Bank of South Sudan and staff of Click Technologies Ltd.

    To day the theives fight over dividing stolen money which the had deny which is $280milli

    repondre message

  • 8 December 08:40, by Dengda

    If we can go on road today to demonstrate for change, I thinks mathianganyoor will guns us down like toys, using PKM, 12, Helicopter gunship. But we remain with no option at all. Go on poor leader runs your country and kills as much you as could to stay in power. But remember 70% are Nilotic people, they kill you like chicken one day one time.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 08:46, by Mayom2016

    I am shocked/astonished by the news. How can you fight over money. Mr. President U need to employ south Sudanese who are competent/educated to run your office then bringing idiots/thieves from Warrap state( Bahr el ghazal). I can not blame them bse they see it as a family office. Mr. President U are just tarnishing Dinkas’image. Better U resign and let ur wife takeover or King Paul(idiot).

    repondre message

  • 8 December 08:54, by Awet Awet

    you can not collect the people from lwak to president office ,they cheat as they were stealing cow ,they fight as they were fighting in camp of cow,dismis them if you have authority,sham on salva kiir gev;t

    repondre message

  • 8 December 09:35, by Eastern

    The Dinka people can fight anywhere!! They fight in their villages, cattle camps, markets, schools (boarding schools will be dangerous in South Sudan), churches, etc. Now two otherwise respectable Dinka men fought at the highest office in South Sudan. What a shame!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 8 December 10:58, by Matueny JALAP

    What a fascination...!!!
    No wonder the presidency is not functioning effectively.Such chicken heart elements with conflict of interest or unethical behavior are so obstructive and needs immediate attention to be fired. Our president is a good man and those selfish folks have consistently presented us negatively.
    Weed them out...!

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:35, by Truthteller

    That lesson demonstrate how stupid Kiir is, the problem all South Sudan have is that, everyone do like the job he is created for, look if we are well committed citizens? each of these leaders would look after his divine profession.
    Kiir—To Gogrial and look after cattle.
    Wani—Child day care staff.
    Malong—Fisherman.
    Makuey—Sultan.
    Riak—Singer.
    Kuol—Prison guard.
    Peter Gatdet—F

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:44, by Truthteller

    Marial—Jounalist
    Peter Gatdet—Farm worker.
    Malak Ayuen—Waiter.
    Taban—Accountant.
    Pagan—Police.
    Lam Akol—Lecturer.
    Riak Gai—Pharmacist.
    Lol—Trader.
    And Finally Jieng Councils of Elders destroyed and Gogrial illiterate Council headed by Kiir restored.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 12:49, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Kiir, should remove his relatives from his office because they are humiliating him and his administration.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:23, by Augustino

    I greed with many comments suggesting that, they should be saked or relieved to other government departments. yes it is not good at all to fight like that in the national office. however, those who short cuting in blaming Dinka for one or two Dinka members who misbehave are wrong, a mistake of an individual is treated separtely and individually. these are people of short memories too.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 13:34, by real Dinka

    very big shame to kiir awiei himself not Dinka in general if someone may have sense of understanding.

    Kiir and Riek must go

    repondre message

  • 8 December 14:42, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    Let them fight.who care.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 07:14, by The rock

    President should sack the Ag/ Chief Administrator and ask his step son (Claimed) Nephew to leave presidency activities and offices alone. otherwise, Kiir is not a leader that we could move on with and trust. Presidency is not warap entity for God God seek......

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.