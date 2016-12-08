 
 
 
Thursday 8 December 2016

S. Sudan governor denies switching allegiance from government

December 7, 2016 (JUBA) – The Governor of Northern Liech, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has dismissed reports that he switched allegiance from government in fear that he would be removed from his position in the upcoming gubernatorial reshuffle.

JPEG - 12.8 kb
Northern Liech state governor Joseph Monytuil (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Joseph Nguen Monytuil is in his area in response to the president’s directive asking all governors to be at their headquarters to be close to the people they govern and to help in the dissemination of the peace agreement, which the government with armed and non-armed opposition signed in August 2015.

In an interview with Sudan Tribune, Northern Liech state information minister, Lam Tungwar said the governor, himself and the entire state administration were surprised by what he described “as unfounded and baseless lies by anti-peace elements in the state”.

“I went to the office of the president and met with the minister in the office of the president to clear the air about these allegations. It is not true the government has defected. He is still with the government and is now in the state for the mission assigned to him by the president”, Tungwar exclusively said on Wednesday.

He said the state government would lodge a legal pursuit of those behind the allegations, which he described as defamatory in nature.

In October, South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir threatened to dismiss state governors who use public resources to pay luxury hotels instead of remaining with their respective constituencies in the states.

President Kiir expanded the country’s 10 states to 28 a year ago – a move criticized as violation of the August 2015 peace agreement, which was signed based on the 10 states and the economic challenges.

(ST)

  • 8 December 00:34, by Augustino

    Lie spreaders must be held accountable for their own lies, they should know that any single lie they spread to the public should mortgage them. I am happy with Hon.Tungwar that all the people who spread lies will be brought to justice by holding them responsible for their barbaric acts.

    • 8 December 04:53, by Malakal county Simon

      Ausgustino/Slave

      Be informs that there is no smoke without a fire!!!!! It’s just a matter of time, and you will hear what you don’t want to hear today sooner or later......

      • 8 December 06:21, by Akuma

        Malakal boy,

        You and your team will remain victims of this fall allegation and you will face justice once day for fall your misinformation.

  • 8 December 02:15, by Bolman

    hahahahaha u make me laughing anyway those who supporting the criminals government, they acts like those who supporting Ssdam of Iraq they keep talking until we capturing them alive IO fighter were behind ur door please don’t sleep too much my Army behind u

  • 8 December 04:30, by Son of Nuer

    Let wait for this two days you will accept the news about Unity state governor and Yei will fall under IO forces soon not later two day

    • 8 December 05:39, by Gatluak jal

      Son Of Nure "Two days"
      good luck with that my friend.

    • 8 December 06:56, by Sir King

      Good luck ya two days man.

    • 8 December 07:16, by Ater

      Son of Nuer,
      If Monytuil rebel,it will not be good news for Bul Nuer both in Juba and back home.Mayom is bordered by former Warap and Kiir is most likely to mobilise youth to attack,loot their property.His army will solely dealt with Bapiny Monytuil.Monytuil may capture Mayom for first one week.Second week you will hear different story.

      • 8 December 07:27, by Ater

        My message to people of Mayom,There is no honor in proxy war.General Olony tried to trick the government to supply him with heavy ammunitions,later turned against and fought war with same goverment.People are suffering and starving in South sudan general just because 99% of the national budget is allocated to security.

      • 8 December 08:33, by Awet Awet

        Ater ,you went tell the people that if Unity Governor rebel ,people of mayom will be murder by your gev;t? Rebellion has nothing do with tribes you prove now your gev;t is tribalism gev;t shame on you ,when will you come to speak the truths ?
        If iam you i could say no to the tribalism in south Sudan,see now the gev;t control area people are most suffering than the rebel control area

  • 8 December 08:14, by Awet Awet

    The Unity people should abandon the killer which is kiir,when rumors is hard there is something going on ,you can deny but the true will reveal itself coming days

  • 8 December 08:33, by Awei-ngok

    Dear All,please let us not underestimate this rumour. It could be true. You all know that Bapiny, brother of Nguen is in the bush. Reports have already come up that the groups of Bapiny have assembled between Gogrial and N. Liech in preparation for attacks soon. It is not something that should be belittled.

  • 8 December 09:09, by Dengda

    I think South Sudan need comprehensive Peace Agreement, our supporters and guarantors need not to worry about South Sudan problem. I mean, 10 states must stay, Kiir should not using country privilege to deport the opponents, I am Dinka but neighbour countries miscalculates that Dinka are majority and Kiir is not touchable, that’s wrong, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia were just settle for less.

  • 8 December 09:50, by Duol Ngony Minyjang

    That’s great lies by tung war, why not say by himself . if it’s true.

  • 8 December 12:55, by Truthteller

    FoodLovers will die one by one, Stupid Lam Tunguar still depend this leaked secret? I think you should prepare remaining behind if your stepfather (Nguen) leaves. I know you will not even try because you love money more than any human on earth. Shame on you.

  • 8 December 15:11, by mountain boy

    What do Lam Tunguar know about politic other than being forcing himself as an artist in nyakuron center.

Comment on this article



