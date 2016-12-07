 
 
 
Seven killed, two abducted in Jonglei state

December 6, 2016(BOR) – Five people were killed and two children abducted in separate attacks within South Sudan’s Jonglei state, despite the peace accord signed between the Dinka and Murle ethinic tribes.

JPEG - 102 kb
Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

Local authorities in Twic county on Monday reported a brief confrontation between Dinka herders and suspected Murle cattle raiders in the village of Baping, where three Murle men died.

Two other people were also killed in Kongor village and another child abducted in the Monday night attack. All these were carried by suspected Murle criminals, officials told Sudan Tribune.

Two women were also killed in another attack in Bor North county.

Kuol Bol Ayom, the area member of parliament, said the attack, which occurred at 11pm (local time), was perpetrated by suspected Murle criminals who went away with a child after killing the mother.

“The attack took place at around 11pm, in which the mother Abiar Ruk was killed, with one other woman inside the same house. The criminals abducted a 10-year-old-girl, Awuoi Achieu Thon”, said Ayom.

This incident occurred just two days after the peace conference began in Boma state capital of Pibor, to bring the two ethnic communities to live in peace and forgive one another.

Bol said the criminals who normally abduct children usually do it for profit making, saying they should be brought to face justice.

Boma and Jonglei states government witnessed the signing of the local peace deal brokered by the government with support from the United Nations to bring together Dinka Bor and Nuer ethnic tribes.

(ST)

  • 7 December 15:49, by yong madhal

    when will the killing of the innocent end in jonglei.unfortunate when people were for peace and murle raider are still abducted and killing people.my condolences for lost of our great people.may almighty God put much punishement from murle tribe.they are good at raiding killing and abducted the children when the are not producing their own. may God strike on you

    • 8 December 16:56, by Gabriel Ajak

      U make Dachuek known for killing in any reason, even if without their knowledge.can be but they r not, Piomahol not Baping. Thanks for the report.

