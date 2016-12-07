Seven killed, two abducted in Jonglei state

December 6, 2016(BOR) – Five people were killed and two children abducted in separate attacks within South Sudan’s Jonglei state, despite the peace accord signed between the Dinka and Murle ethinic tribes.

Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

Local authorities in Twic county on Monday reported a brief confrontation between Dinka herders and suspected Murle cattle raiders in the village of Baping, where three Murle men died.

Two other people were also killed in Kongor village and another child abducted in the Monday night attack. All these were carried by suspected Murle criminals, officials told Sudan Tribune.

Two women were also killed in another attack in Bor North county.

Kuol Bol Ayom, the area member of parliament, said the attack, which occurred at 11pm (local time), was perpetrated by suspected Murle criminals who went away with a child after killing the mother.

“The attack took place at around 11pm, in which the mother Abiar Ruk was killed, with one other woman inside the same house. The criminals abducted a 10-year-old-girl, Awuoi Achieu Thon”, said Ayom.

This incident occurred just two days after the peace conference began in Boma state capital of Pibor, to bring the two ethnic communities to live in peace and forgive one another.

Bol said the criminals who normally abduct children usually do it for profit making, saying they should be brought to face justice.

Boma and Jonglei states government witnessed the signing of the local peace deal brokered by the government with support from the United Nations to bring together Dinka Bor and Nuer ethnic tribes.

(ST)