 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 December 2016

South Sudanese authorities deport foreign journalist

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 6, 2016 (JUBA) – The government of South Sudan on Tuesday ordered immediate deportation of Justin Lynch, an American scribe working for the Associated Press (AP).

Lynch was reportedly taken to Juba airport and put on a Uganda-bound plane.

The journalist, known for his extensive coverage of human rights violations in the young nation, was told he was being deported for his work, which never pleased South Sudanese authorities.

According to the AP, prior to Lynch’s deportation, South Sudanese security agents seized his mobile phones and allowed him to pack his bag.

Top executives from the agency defended the journalist, saying they will ask for explanation from South Sudan government on the American scribe was deported.

"Any move to suppress legitimate journalism and truthful reporting shedding light on humanitarian crimes is wrong and should be condemned. We hope that the government of South Sudan will reconsider its actions," Ian Phillips, AP’s vice president for international news told the agency Tuesday.

When contacted, however, South Sudan’s Minister of Information Michael Makuei reportedly said he had no knowledge of the deportation, but will look into the matter.

South Sudan is ranked 140th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2016 World Press Freedom Index, falling 26 places since the start of its civil war in 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 07:38, by Sir King

    The government should also curtailed the unethical EQUATORIAN NGOs, UN workers who go to the field as Humanitarian workers but they are NGOs/UN private journalists spreading lies and propaganda to the whole world. How could they say that it is Dinka government, when James Wani and other high ranking official including Prime Minister, Hon. Martin Elia Lomoro and EQUATORIANS are being protected.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 07:50, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      It’s obvious that all NGOs employ Equatorians for their intelligence, hardworking and professional standards while jienges are best as watchmen or sitting at the gates as security guards. Most NGOs have low regards for jienge employees as most are uneducated or use fake certificates.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 08:37, by Joyuma John

        Dear jubaone, you are the kind of people who are destroying South Sudan , the statement that you have stated in your comment may endanger Equatorians who are working in Dinka areas with UN and NGOS.
        intelligence is not associated to any paper from school, look here I hope you have good papers from school ,but you are not intelligent, compare to your comment here.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 09:02, by Sir King

          Dear Joyuna John,
          Thank you for understanding that. Jubaone is a fool and those are the ones who want to destroy this country. Calling all Dinka as watchmen is critical bias. He is not qualified, because I sure that he got that position through corruption of his relatives but not because he more clever than any other Dinka. Sorry indeed for Jubaone.

          repondre message

      • 7 December 13:12, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Jubaone

        You’re a merely congenital liar in such perspective that I can’t entertain your speculations.What do you mean by Equatorians being intelligent? I’ve been studying with many Equatorians yet no time one of them scored more then I scored.It’s nepotism by those who got opportunities in NGOs to discriminate others and employ Equatorians not their intelligence.Most of you get discos in exams

        repondre message

        • 7 December 13:28, by Sir King

          @ TRUE WATCHDOG,
          Thank you. Also EQUATORIANS keep on false gossiping about Dinka and Nuer that they are not good people when indeed, you can never fight any Dinka or Nuer making false gossiping to NGOs and UN like they do! What poor people!

          repondre message

    • 7 December 09:44, by hamil

      Sir King

      You seem to be agitated with Equatorians and NGOs, when your people [even the completely illiterate ones] dominated government offices in 2005 - 2013 and you had all the privileges over the Equatorians we did not whine and complain the way you do. What is wrong with you? Work in the NGOs are competitive the way you perform in the interview plus the papers you have will earn you the job.

      repondre message

    • 7 December 09:49, by hamil

      The NGOs are not like the government where you go and bring your entire family and clan to fill government positions; NGOs go for intellectuals with hard earned Degrees and Master Degrees not 6 months certificates which most of you went to Uganda and Kenya for in the years 2005, 2006 and 2007 besides the way you express yourself vocally earns you an NGO job.

      repondre message

    • 7 December 09:53, by hamil

      If you speak to a recruiter in broken English like most of you do I can assure you that is the first step to failure. Another reason why some of you don’t get NGO jobs is because most of you are brainwashed and are consumed with stupid pride. Your elders tell you that in every institution the person at the top has to be a JIENG and most of you would want to forcefully be at the top;...

      repondre message

    • 7 December 09:58, by hamil

      But things don’t work like that in NGOs buddy there is a hierarchical ascendancy to the top you don’t assume executive responsibilities just because the JCE said the Jieng have to be treated with respect and honor forget that my friend South Sudan as a nation is not a communal set up where you have the prerogative knowing you have special attachments to certain things.

      repondre message

    • 7 December 10:02, by hamil

      Most of you were not interested or simply ignored NGOs in the early days of the CPA Fiasco from 2005 to late 2014 because you have the government dollars to steal and waste on East African prostitutes some of whom your own people employed in the ministries. Where on earth do you get foreigners working in the ministries? Only in South Sudan; accept that your people are responsible

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:10, by Sir King

        Hamil,
        You wouldn’t dare tell me that only EQUATORIANS know English fluently in the sphere of South Sudan. Another thing, no Dinka or Nuer ignored NGOs jobs but your corruption denies other tribes from getting a head. Nevertheless you are not more qualified thank tribes in South Sudan but the greediness and selfishness occupied your whole hearts. Now, you will make food your brothers and sisters.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 10:21, by hamil

          I am not saying all Jieng are not fluent I said some read that again. Bu the truth remains most of you struggle in self expression I can clearly tell that may be you are on of the few who ticks the box when it comes to self expression but then look at our government officials most of whom are your people listen to them keenly and you will understand what I am saying....and we are not selfish

          repondre message

          • 7 December 10:30, by Sir King

            Hamil,
            Look, what will you assist South Sudan with now, just only eating? During the war, you all EQUATORIANS turned Ugandans and Congolese and now as South Sudan was liberated by the people you come hate today for nothing and you see there is something to be eaten, you all turned South Sudanese. What failed communities! You must feel shame sometimes but I don’t understand why you never feel shame

            repondre message

            • 7 December 12:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              King,

              No-one invited you to liberate Equatoria. Equatoria was liberated by South Sudanese. In short South Sudan was liberated by collective effort exercised by all South Sudanese communities. In fact referendum under the pressure of USA set this land free.

              repondre message

              • 7 December 13:15, by Sir King

                jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

                Yes, you never invited us to liberate EQUATORIA, but we felt pity and sympathetic with how Arabs used to mistreat you in Juba. For example, Arabs armies used to FORCE men out of their houses, where Equatorian men were sleeping with their wives and Arabs soldiers slept with them. That was why ATLABARA(get out) was named, Lubas Mafi( Let us get you with no pans) was named...

                repondre message

                • 7 December 13:19, by Sir King

                  - And Rujal Mafi(No husbands or No men) was named by Arabs. Where were you my dear EQUATORIAN MEN? When did you get testicles that you never have that times of Arabs? You see, you will add other people who never want fighting to this useless war of yours. And it will be the worst of all because you are provoking the sleeping dogs.

                  repondre message

                • 7 December 16:29, by jubaone

                  Jur,
                  Fact is, over 40% of Aweil MTNs have jellaba blood. 2)Jiengeland had and has till today no strategic value, no resources except cows and guinea worms 3)Once you coerced the benydit, the ignorant jienge villagers would blindly follow, think of Aldo Ajo Deng a NCP/NIF diehard 4)All luakjiengs had dashed to Kakuma as "lost boys" or ended up in Khartoum as "street thugs"

                  repondre message

                • 8 December 07:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                  No-one wanted your emotions and even now no body needs you because you are primitive.

                  repondre message

    • 7 December 10:09, by hamil

      For the demise in South Sudan even your own son Nhial Bol Aken testified this. You made and destroyed South Sudan because you want everything to be for the Jieng only and not other tribes it doesn’t work that way and it won’t work in the 21st Century. South Sudan has people across all corners God is not mistaken when he placed the Equatorians where they are, in the place they call home

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:15, by Sir King

        - As your comments are false and baseless ones. Government has not made everything Jieng. I hope, the way you are all complaining, if you are given Presidency now, I think the President will EQUATORIAN, Vice President Equatorian, Prime Minister(Cabinet Minister) EQUATORIAN, First Vice President Equatorian, Speaker will be Equatorian and including all ministers. This is the time you will be happy.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 15:56, by jubaone

          Sir King,
          It is NOT about jienge giving Equatorians anything, each one MUST be rewarded according to his/her merits. You all hope for the "jienge bonus" that academically weak jienges get positions they don’t deserve arguing "we were still liberating" bullshit. NGOs need smart employees and Equatoria has enough of them. Intelligent people carry pens dumpskulls carry guns.

          repondre message

    • 7 December 10:11, by hamil

      The same applies to you the Jieng God knows why he placed you in a rich land with oil as well as the Nuer and the shulluk so please stop whining and complaining like a woman who gets little attention from the husband....I rest my case

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:19, by Sir King

        - Hamil, you, Equatorians are benefiting more than any other tribe in South Sudan, yet you still keep running with open mouths complaining. Just wait, let this capital be relocated to any other part of South Sudan, I know now, as analyst. your complain will rock the whole world but now you are chasing people away from EQUATORIA region. Why do you behave like women?

        repondre message

  • 7 December 07:40, by Sir King

    - EQUATORIANS should avoid being childish and start mature up behaviors.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:58, by Sir King

    Jubaone,
    You will see soon. Dinka are very much educated only that they never corrupt and they are not greedy at the same time like Equatorians. If you are educated ones, why do you fear open competitions against other tribes as you do corrupt jobs. I see all NGOs and these fucken UN must have problem against liberators, Dinka. Must be also curtailed because they are not fairly treating equally.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 08:10, by Sir King

      NGOs and UN must be also curtailed because they are not treating all tribes fairly.

      repondre message

  • 7 December 08:02, by Sir King

    - Remember also, the time you EQUATORIANS collaborated with Arabs and fighting against the same Dinka, you did not managed. Your wives and daughters were being raped by Arabs armies in Juba and that was why they named some areas like Atlabara(getout), Rujal Mapi(No men) and Lubas Mapi(Let me get you without underwear). But now, Dinka have liberated you from such evils and you want to kill them.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:06, by Sir King

    - Dear Jubaone,
    I hope you will never deny that you have such names not because you fight but you used to submit yourselves and become slaves to Arabs. Now you are in freedom and thus, you want to climb against Dinka. Remember, you will never forget unless you change your behaviours. We all know that South Sudan is for all of us, but they way you are handling the issues of bad leadership on tribe,

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:07, by Sir King

    - will never help us in South Sudan. And this bad leader that you are killing Dinka because of him being a Dinka will never go away because you are mishandling it per now.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:27, by hamil

      SIR KING

      Hahahaha you want the capital relocated? AMEN and I say AMEN that is what most of us have been waiting to hear and as long as I am alive I tell you what? It won’t happen now because the Jieng in Equatoria are more than those in the Jieng land they love this land more than they love their cursed lands. Don’t make me sound like a tribal bigot I hate tribalism with everything in me.

      repondre message

    • 7 December 10:31, by hamil

      But someone needs to put you where you belong...I have very decent Jieng friends I even grew up in a Jieng family for 6 years they treated me like their own son and made me always feel welcome. So I don’t want to sound like I am spitting in a plate that once fed me but people like you are what should not be breathing in South Sudan. If you have problems with Equatorians go and look for those

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:36, by hamil

        In the bushes who are continuously slaying your Mathiang Anyoor leave those who want peace of mind to live their lives instead of pointing accusing fingers and falsely blaming them. After all Equatorians never started this war they were provoked and sucked into it...I will keep telling you to stop whining and complaining like a woman getting little attention from her husband

        repondre message

      • 7 December 10:39, by Sir King

        Hamil,
        If you just said that Jieng members had kept or fed you for 6 years, with that particular kindness, what do you think they are currently bad? You are the one who are bad not Jieng. Jieng are very cooperative people only that even though they are hungry, they must endure but what turned you against Dinka now is greediness only but now because you have rights. Government is our together.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 11:40, by hamil

          Sir King

          My problem with you is not a problem with every Jieng my problem with you is you generalize every Equatorian to be a menace we all know there are millions of Jieng out there who are not happy with what the country is going through but for once try and exclude Equatorians from your posts which i read everyday. Like I said before Equatorians did not start this war

          repondre message

  • 7 December 08:19, by LOGONO

    U r right when sayin there r Equatorian leaders in dis killez regime.......becuz u dont know wat they r up for.......just keep on with ur tribul plans....TAKE NOTE OF THIS

    repondre message

  • 7 December 09:38, by hamil

    Donald Trump must hear this and deport South Sudanese marauding in USA

    repondre message

  • 7 December 11:59, by Work force

    Mr.Sir and others

    Let us as people of one nation exercise professionalism when delivering our point of view,mind you that in any country there is opposition but people don’t concentrate on tribal lines rather as one voice for changes which we expect from our Government let us be specific than just airing words with no meaning There are good and bad Equatorians likewise the rest of the tribes we s

    repondre message

  • 7 December 12:18, by Work force

    We shouldn’t expose our ignorance to the whole world just because of our hatred in the Country. The fact is that the current Government surely has failed to deliver services to it’s Citizens even you who is supporting the Government I don’t think you are benefiting from it now! Yes Kiir is a Dinka but it doesn’t mean that every Dinka is benefiting from the Government because of Kiir we need to wor

    repondre message

    • 7 December 13:02, by Sir King

      Work Force,

      Yes, you are seemingly talking now. Not every Dinka is supporting Kiir including myself but what make me annoyed is the random killing of every Dinka innocent persons, women and children by EQUATORIANS claiming that they are MTN or UNWANTED GOODS. I think this is not fair and this at the same time will allow all hated tribe men like Dinka to come collectively to DEPEND the name Dinka.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 13:06, by Sir King

        - But not Kiir Mayardit being depended. You see, South Sudanese used to hate Mr. Kiir government but now, you went somewhere and collect all Dinka to come and depend Kiir Mayardit government not because we like him but it is because we don’t want to be wept out with intention of being MTN. What is that really. If we name you now with certain brand, do you think you will be moving in South Sudan?

        repondre message

  • 7 December 13:10, by Sir King

    - This is something so ridiculous in EQUATORIA communities and as such, I don’t think you will succeed. When John Garang succeed, he was having Arabs, Dinka, Equatorians, Nuer, etc although some of you, Equatorians were pure collaborators 80% fighting alongside Arabs/NIF. Then, we regarded the participated 20% Equatorians and we like them. Why don’t you like us, when we are not all Salva Kiir?

    repondre message

    • 8 December 08:19, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      When equatorians started Anyanya 1 in Torit (1955), God knows, you were running naked after your cows. 1972, your old jienge Abel Alier even signed on behalf of your jellaba masters. We allowed you to come to Juba, gave you land to plant peanuts around Nyaing (jienge Name Thong piny), we taught you to wear pants (abu nadhara)cos you were aryan jienges. See how generous we are.

      repondre message

  • 7 December 13:22, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The move by govt is commendable as it serves the interest of our desperate populace from bias and unfounded reports.I wish more of them get deported ASAP.I once mentioned that those thugs are in need of defecating and is too late for them to think of defecating in our soil.Let them go to their countries and continue with nonsenses.Non of our Journalists can go and report as they do and be safe.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 13:24, by Big Sam

    Deportation of AP journals is very political movitation and the government of JCE is trying to hide out the massacre going on in Central and Western Equotaria State.

    The government of JCE has failed the people of South Sudan on their modalities of trying to establish the kingdom in South Sudan and actually it being called a government of South Sudan but the way it being runs it is tribal segment

    repondre message

    • 7 December 13:32, by Sir King

      BIG SAM,
      Don’t worry. You are the one who want to keep this poor government at your necks; otherwise, if you would respectfully start general inclusive liberation, you would have seen us fighting against Kiir government but now, I join you and you call me MTN OR UNWANTED GOODS. Sorry, just suffer your own deal and later, when you come back and ask us to cooperate in South Sudan, we will accept.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 14:32, by Big Sam

        Sir King,
        Your point look valid in the way you have supported this government initially but remembered the revolutionary will suffered but in the end they will ousted out this rogue regime and remembered all SS tribes have learned the bad sided of coined now and they start walking a way with this tribal segment government who branded itself as a government yet the way it operated has no different

        repondre message

      • 7 December 14:34, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        @Sir King

        You’ve put it right.These guys centre the issue on tribal lines which may not allow them achievement a grain size like goal.I attribute that to their lack of political competence.As educated people,we should be exemplary in denouncing any sort of poor governance and voice for the common interest of all south Sudanese.Instead some are tribal liberators/fighters and we distance ourselves

        repondre message

      • 7 December 16:17, by jubaone

        Sir King,
        Which foolish Equatorians would want to cooperate with jienges anymore? Just imagine other Junubin had foreseen that jienges claim "we liberated the South" and refused to vote during referendum, then this bogus claim would be worthless, no South Sudan and jienges would again start another liberation war. No more cooperation with MTNs

        repondre message

  • 7 December 16:16, by marie

    Sir King,
    You sound like someone who grew up in the camps of either Kakuma, Ifo or Dima. You do not know the history of Southern Sudan. You thought Juba started to exist in 2005 after CPA. What are the names of these residential areas in 1972 after Adis Ababa? Go to JCE who were ministers during that time, they will brief you of Equatoria.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 16:30, by Tilo

    NO MATURITY IN SOUTH SUDAN
    The way you guys are writing comment tells clearly that non of you is matured in mind. Maturity is when someone hurt you and you never hurt them back. This concept of payback will drive this country underground believe me. Equatoria is not a tribe (Equatoria is a region)But equatorians see them selves as one community to me that is the greatest unity in the country

    repondre message

    • 7 December 16:42, by Tilo

      ... No matter how many equatorians are in the government doesn’t reflect any tribe, as Equatoria is a region!
      Indeed not all Dinkas benefit from this government, Dinkas are also affected by this senseless war. We need to think as one people, one nation to build this country. This country is big enough for all of us. If we don’t change this mentality peace will never be achieve in SS.

      BE POSITIV

      repondre message

  • 7 December 18:48, by Truthteller

    International journalists and their international community will not understand the stupidity of Dinka leadership in South Sudan till their lives are actually taken away like local journalists who faced prosecution and even killed as result of their truthful commitment towards their work. Dinka will soon face social and political isolation from all people of the country.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 18:52, by Truthteller

    Therefore, foodlovers like Kiir, Malong, Jieng Council of Idiots will soon perish.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.