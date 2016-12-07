 
 
 
Sudanese army conducts largest-ever military drills

December 6, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) on Tuesday said it has conducted the largest military exercises in its history in the presence of President Omer al-Bashir and senior army commanders.

JPEG - 16.1 kb
SAF troops march during the concluding ceremony of Northern Thunder in Saudi Arabia on March 12, 2016 (ST Photo)

The military maneuvers “Knights’ Challenge” were conducted at Al-Ma’aqil military area in the River Nile state as part of SAF’s 2016 training program.

SAF’s Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi said the exercise was the largest in the history of the Sudanese army, pointing the new strategy of the exercises involves the largest war formation from all military units.

Adawi, who addressed the military units participating in the ““Knights’ Challenge” maneuvers, pointed that the training programme aims to raise combat efficiency and readiness in order to enable SAF face regional and international challenges and threats.

He said this year’s training programme is considered a model in terms of the preparation and performance, adding that SAF remained faithful to its command and the Sudanese people.

Adawi underscored SAF’s readiness not only to fight the rebel movements but also to secure the borders effectively.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

For his part, al-Bashir expressed commitment to provide all military needs and equipments for SAF in order to achieve security and stability in the country, stressing importance to build a strong army through continued training.

He hailed SAF’s sacrifices at all battle fronts, expressing appreciation to all participants and organizers of this year’s training programme.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

