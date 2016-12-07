China sends additional 120 peacekeepers to South Sudan

December 6, 2016 (JUBA) - China has sent 120 troops to South Sudan as part of a 700-member U.N peacekeeping force, the Associated Press reported.

The second battalion pf peacekeepers are in South Sudan to protect civilians, humanitarian workers, conduct patrols and provide security escorts.

South Sudan experienced renewed violence in July this year when its rival armies clashed in the capital, Juba killing hundreds and displacing thousand of the population.

This is despite a peace deal agreed upon by leaders from both rival factions.

The world’s youngest nation has seen continuous fighting since its civil war broke out in mid-December 2013. Also, the more than 12,000 U.N. peacekeepers already operating in the country have often been criticized for failing to protect civilians.

During the July violence, two Chinese peacekeepers died and five others were wounded after their vehicle was struck as fighting intensified in the capital, Juba.

China is reportedly the biggest contributor of peacekeepers among the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, with 2,639 currently deployed.

(ST)