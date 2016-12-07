 
 
 
Wednesday 7 December 2016

China sends additional 120 peacekeepers to South Sudan

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)

December 6, 2016 (JUBA) - China has sent 120 troops to South Sudan as part of a 700-member U.N peacekeeping force, the Associated Press reported.

The second battalion pf peacekeepers are in South Sudan to protect civilians, humanitarian workers, conduct patrols and provide security escorts.

South Sudan experienced renewed violence in July this year when its rival armies clashed in the capital, Juba killing hundreds and displacing thousand of the population.

This is despite a peace deal agreed upon by leaders from both rival factions.

The world’s youngest nation has seen continuous fighting since its civil war broke out in mid-December 2013. Also, the more than 12,000 U.N. peacekeepers already operating in the country have often been criticized for failing to protect civilians.

During the July violence, two Chinese peacekeepers died and five others were wounded after their vehicle was struck as fighting intensified in the capital, Juba.

China is reportedly the biggest contributor of peacekeepers among the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, with 2,639 currently deployed.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 08:04, by hamil

    This group is going to be flown to the oilfields it is their main interest if not for the oil, China wouldn’t send a single soldier to this ravaged land which has no value for human life. If this oil contract is not taken away from China, don’t expect any calm in South Sudan; the Western world stood with South Sudan through thick and thin in the liberation struggle where was China that time?

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:14, by hamil

    I read some laughable comments here sometimes that the US is after South Sudan resources...Okay even if they are after those resources does it mean they take it for free or they pay something in return. Nigeria which is one of the well developed African Nation sells oil to the US, Saudi Arabia’s oil is sold to the US so why is it different with South Sudan?

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:20, by hamil

    The reason why this government doesn’t want to give the oil contract to the US is because of China’s none interference policy; China gives you the money and gets what she wants from you and it is up to you what you do with the money, whereas the US will always demand for an accountability on what you used the money for; the US will look at the nation’s Healthcare system, the Education System,

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:26, by hamil

    Roads, Water distribution system, power supply and other public infrastructures and ask questions if these facilities are not provided or not in order. And this is what the government doesn’t want, the government hates to be followed because it simply wants to get the money and feed itself instead of providing services to the people. A government without people is not different from a house

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:33, by hamil

    Without occupants. The US will pay South Sudan for its resources whatever no resources leave a sovereign country for free it has never happened anywhere but as long as the government pays a deaf ear and a bind eye the US is known for not backing off they will destroy whoever stands in their way slowly but painfully.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



