 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 December 2016

South Sudanese army claims in control of Yei town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 6, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) on Tuesday said it repulsed attempts by the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) fighters to take control of Yei town, the administrative headquarters of South Sudan’s newly-created Yei state.

JPEG - 33 kb
Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside of the capital Juba on April 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

The army’s spokesman, Lul Koang Ruai said the rebels "unsuccessfully" attacked government-held positions around Yei town over the weekend.

“It is not true. This is a white lie. There are no rebels I know operating in Equatoria state. What happened is that some "armed criminals attacked positions held by our forces around Yei over the weekend”, explained Koang.

"And they (SPLA) responded overwhelmingly with a deadly firepower. Our special forces were involved in ground attack and they were given very good air support by the SPLA Airforce”, he added.

The military spokesman said armed men engaged by their forces attacked Kargulu, Lasu, and Umbasi areas near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), adding that government had sent more troops aided with the Airforce cover.

Local officials and residents confirmed, in a series of interviews, the new offensives.

Government forces, according to multiple sources, were using ground and air strikes.

South Sudan government is waging an offensive war to recapture all areas held by armed opposition fighters in the area in preparation for dry season offensives.

The United States on Monday accused South Sudan government of deploying thousands of troops to Equatoria region, increasing prospects of violence escalation.

Fighting between government forces and the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) escalated to Central Equatoria state when violence erupted in Juba last July.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced from their homes to neighboring countries after their villages were also destroyed during intense fighting between the rival forces in violation of an initially-agreed upon ceasefire.

The United Nations has warned of possible genocide in South Sudan which the U.S said needed to be averted by holding leaders accountable and imposing arms embargo.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 20:02, by choldit

    Wow, those must be super criminals that attacked the largest city in southern state, Yei. SPLA govt have to send special forces and LT. GEN. Milek Robert to air support to fight just super criminals. WHAT A LIE the South Sudan govt is telling the world! U pple talk like kids on net. The world must be laughing at us with ur childish posts.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 20:22, by jubaone

      I am surprided that the jienge "houseboy" Lul Koang talks of air power. Well, these are hired Ukrainian and Ethiopian merecenaries who fly the heli-gunships. Of course no jienge would be intelligent enough to fly such a machine, you need lots of knowledge on avionics, mathematics etc. America used the deadliest airforce to fight the Vietcongs, in the end America lost, traumatized till today.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 21:33, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Guys, to tell you the truth, there will be no rebels in Equatoria areas this summer. SPLA soldiers are ready to drive them out the areas. They will eventually go to Congo to seek any asylum very soon. Trust me on this. Our goal is to drive-out-all the rebels in South Sudan land by summer of 2017. We are serious. Be ready to face Mighty SPLA soldiers. SPLA Oyee. SPLA Oyee. SPLA Oyee.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 06:48, by jubaone

          Jienge Defender General,
          21yrs, Equatorians fought off in our bushes while most jienges had dashed off to Kakuma leaving behind Nubas and Furs to fight. The current nyors are only teenage luak jienge or barely 30 yrs and have no fighting experience. Just let them come after all, their lives are worthless let them get killed. Equatorians are expecting Kiir to come to Yei. We want his head.

          repondre message

      • 7 December 11:07, by TRUE WATCHDOG

        This is kind of attitudes which let you be termed as tribal fighters.Who of South Sudanese can join you if you talk tribally like that? You don’t have visions and objectives but gambling around as underdogs to man like you!!! There’s no sort of Universities attended by who you think you are and not attended by south Sudanese from other tribes.I can operate them for you leave rubbish fabrication

        repondre message

    • 7 December 06:19, by Akuma

      There are no fighting going on in Yei Town. It is just a propaganda war ISIL group of Riek Machar are trying to preach to media. Call Governor Lokonga office for confirmation and prove Riek propaganda media wrong. Yei is peaceful.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 12:49, by jubaone

        Akuma,
        Just come to Lutaya, Logoberu or Jiggomoni in Yei and confirm for yourself. Lokonga has run away to Juba and has not returned since 21 days.

        repondre message

  • 6 December 21:44, by Work force

    Lul Ruai,
    One day you will be fucked by this Government that you are supporting now, remember July 8 when you ran to UNMISS for rescue, you are ever denying the presence of IO in the Equatoria land, in which Country have you heard that they use both ground and air forces to fight criminals? you guys made the whole world to undermine South Sudanese just because of your foolishness

    repondre message

  • 6 December 21:53, by Work force

    Ya Dinka-Defender General

    This saying become the song of the dancers you made me to flush my mind back to 2013 when Kiir hired the President of Uganda to push Riek and his supporters out of the Country and promised to clear all rebels with 30 days while Malong with his long greedy heart of power also promised Kiir that within 30 days he will capture Dr.Riek alive has it happened? shame on you

    repondre message

  • 6 December 22:06, by mr.chris

    Dinka depender general

    Let your promise not turn against your goals. the so called criminals (small pockets) are all over the country. How would u drive? For your information,it is easier to drive away rebels than criminals as per your claims. Every word in English has its meaning. Guys stop writing words just for it fitness. Preach word of peace and forgiveness.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 01:49, by Truthteller

    Lies will never end till devil(Like) is driven out of this country.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 01:57, by Truthteller

    What I only know is that South Sudanese politician do not once and for all learn from mistakes of the past African leaders who once created chaos in their respective countries, destroyed the very peaceful coexistence of their own people and finally who ended up in death and total defeat.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:13, by Son of Nuer

    Mr. Lul Ruach will be jail soon , when mighty IO will capture Yei and Juba

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:24, by hamil

    Whether the Army is in control of Yei or what doesn’t mean anything this tribal army is nothing but piece of shit. They are the very reason why Yei has become what it is now, Yei before the presence of these Anyoor was a peaceful place with several communities of South Sudan dwelling without any issues among them, the same was the case with Mundri, Maridi, Yambio and soon Eastern Equatoria.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:32, by hamil

    The people of Yei, Morobo and Lanya are forcefully turned into rebels because of the wicked actions of the government. If you go to Kaya now you will find they are selling metallic doors and windows to Ugandans at Oraba including other belongings and the government just sits there quiet enjoying the saw, the same happened in Juba when they were first allowed to loot, rape and destroy houses....

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:40, by mountain boy

    Lul Ruai,
    soon you will be silent like the toothless Wani Igai who ever buck before like lactating dog after his own village and cattle has been driven away by the hungry Dinkas cattle keepers. soon you will be like that.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:44, by hamil

    Before a condemnation was issued. We Equatorians have a strong belief that if you steal or forcefully take what I sweated and toiled for, you have carried a curse to yourself, your family and your community. We Equatorians are not blessed with the millions of stolen oil money may be few lucky ones in the government. like Lomuro and the likes of Wani Igga. Our people mainly chased NGO jobs

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:48, by mountain boy

    Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,
    to you all guys it look more funy to tell you that Taban Gai has been shame by ezekiel and Ladu Gore by joining back to Riek in Pretoria South Africa

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:49, by hamil

    When everyone else was routing for for the government in 2005...working with an NGO in 2005 was no match to working with the government because the government was well paying. And after our people accumulated the little they saved from the hard work with the NGOs they managed to build homes which the Mathiang Anyoor are now sent to destory and loot.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 07:51, by hamil

    You can destroy our homes and property but you won’t finish destroying our identity they say "What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger" But I say "What doesn’t finish us Equatorians makes us more United and Stronger"

    repondre message

  • 7 December 08:01, by mountain boy

    Kiir Militias so called nyor will get finish in Equatoria Region believe me guys first of all the 1st, 2nd, butch of Mathiang nyor by Balanda in Wau town and around Wau so Equatoria will be the last point of these primitives to get finish.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 09:57, by Dengda

    December 15, 2013 war outbroke should have been won war, however, what happened in 2015 after peace agreement was signed is not comprehensible. Nuer Divided it self, but the won the war not battle, Gadetand mant generals gone. Lul Ruai gone too. 2016 Nuer divided themslef again, Taban make internal coup. Question is were are we?

    repondre message

  • 7 December 10:19, by Mopedi

    Paul Ongee
    yesterday in your comments"
    Why don’t we remember the two different articles tilted “South Sudanese rebels claim capture of area near Congolese border.”? Then another article titled “South Sudanese rebels say killed 16 soldiers in Yei clashes”. This one is backed up by unverified/unconfirmed capture of weapons or ammunition

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:20, by Mopedi

      Today The army’s spokesman, Lul Koang Ruai said the rebels "unsuccessfully" attacked government-held positions around Yei town over the weekend.

      “It is not true. This is a white lie. There are no rebels I know operating in Equatoria state. What happened is that some "armed criminals attacked positions held by our forces around Yei over the weekend”, explained Koang.

      repondre message

  • 7 December 10:28, by Mopedi

    The numbers of SS refugees in Sudan exceeds 26,000, Uganda over 1 million and Kenya is more than all these yet you claims that there is peace being implemented in Juba while 3.6 million are starving were you out of sense when commenting? or your are forced or hired by rotten Government to tell lie to your people? where is the u pple are claiming which you do claims that Dr. Riek is the spoilor

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:35, by Mopedi

      Your government has started the system Museveni used in Northern Uganda, Acholi for an Acholi, Langi for Lango etc but he was wiser than Kiir, Why should you chase out all your citizens then claiming the government is for the people? today we can keep on blaming our selves, Riek or Kiir but the current people in power will bear the responsibility of all what is going on in the country

      repondre message

    • 7 December 10:36, by Mopedi

      Your government has started the system Museveni used in Northern Uganda, Acholi for an Acholi, Langi for Lango etc but he was wiser than Kiir, Why should you chase out all your citizens then claiming the government is for the people? today we can keep on blaming our selves, Riek or Kiir but the current people in power will bear the responsibility of all what is going on in the country

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:43, by Mopedi

        Finally it is credibly outlaw for the region to support the government who placed her own citizens in such such a miserable situation, your government is proving indirectly resources to pay for Kenyan ,Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan who are serving your citizen who took refuge in those respective countries, but GOOD IS SEEING AND WILL NOT FORGET THAT DAY IS NUMBERED

        repondre message

  • 7 December 10:39, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    SPLA-IO should not blindfold people that they would capture juba while they are not doing.they keep quite in Upper nileand Bharelghazel while leave their forces being ham and overrun by kirr forces in central equatorian.it is how they will captured juba?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.