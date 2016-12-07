 
 
 
Wednesday 7 December 2016

Gunmen abduct local official in S. Sudan’s Yei state

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).
December 6, 2016 (JUBA) – Armed men abducted a local South Sudan leader in the troubled Yei River state over the weekend, officials said on Tuesday.

Julius Tabule, the Commissioner of newly created Kangapo County in Kajo-Keji, Yei River State was taken at gunpoint while attending a funeral services in Bori, a village close to South Sudan – Uganda border on Sunday.

Yei River Governor David Lokonga Moses told a local radio station in Juba on Tuesday that Commissioner Tabule was kidnapped by “unknown gunmen.”

“In fact, he went for prayers of funeral, then he ended up in the hands of these unknown gunmen who abducted him and we don’t know [his whereabouts now]. I am still not getting details, but I am trying to establish contacts,” Lokongo told Juba’s based Eye Radio.

A resident of Kajo-Keji told Sudan Tribune that two armed men stormed the funeral services on Sunday and led away the commissioner.

“The gunmen cocked their guns and asked the mourners ‘who is the commissioner here?’. The commissioner identified himself and they led him into his own car and ordered the driver to drive all of them away,” said the source who preferred to keep anonymity.

Many civilians fled the area to Uganda following the kidnapping of the local administrator.

Government sources have blamed the armed SPLM In Opposition for the abduction though this has not been independently confirmed.

Last Sunday SPLM-Io rebels who are active in the area said they captured Lasu\Lonbongo in Yei River State.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 22:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Maarasin ta jenge should be initiated to belong to the people.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 06:13, by Ker.

      jur

      your hatred against muongjang will you alive walai.

      repondre message

    • 7 December 06:26, by Akuma

      Jur,

      I always said and I will say it again that your group are not different from Boko Haram of Nigeria, ISIL/ISIS of Arab countries, Al-shabaab of Somalia. How come you abduct innocent civilians who are mourning their love one. Is that not crime beyond recognition? World need to put South Sudan rebel under their terrorists lists otherwise their activities are so disastrous

      repondre message

  • 7 December 01:49, by Augustino

    Not abducted but planned to surrender, how come a commission with full armed platoon of soldiers wen out to border state without guards at all. This is a well planned action but planners will feel it on their skins.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 06:50, by Work force

    Spla in opposition only abduct however they don’t kill like unprofessional soldiers of the rogue Government in Juba who killed more than 10 mourners recently in eastern Equatoria

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:24, by Sir King

      Work force,
      You are stupid. Who don’t kill? Who are those who capture pregnant women and cut the stomach and remove the baby and slaughter it? Is that not killing. You will soon migrate back to Uganda and Congo. Believe me my friend!

      repondre message

  • 7 December 10:21, by NAATH 1

    how can you make your own people to suffer?, how can you kidnapped your own brother if you have genuine reason? shame on vision less people in south Sudan. go to bar-el-gazal to kidnap.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 13:49, by Sir King

      NAATH1,

      Thank you! You are coming to understand now that EQUATORIANS don’t think like human beings. How can they kidnap their own man and yet they claim they want to liberate people. Who are they liberating. Kiir Mayardit must be right sometimes to remain in this seat even though he is weak because people don’t want to do good thing to remove Kiir but just killing innocent people because of Kiir.

      repondre message

  • 7 December 14:46, by Geu Kuol Aguto

    This rebels group in Equatoria they are terrorists of this year 2017. I hope the government of the Republic of South Sudan is ready to dealing with them properly.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
