December 5, 2016 (JUBA) – The United States has accused South Sudan government of deploying thousands of troops to Equatoria region, increasing prospects of violence escalation.

JPEG - 20.5 kb
SPLA soldiers drive past military tanks that were destroyed and abandoned in the recent fighting in the Jabel area of Juba, on July 16, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The State Department’s deputy spokesman, Mark Toner said Washington is alarmed by the situation.

“The United States is alarmed by the violence in the Equatoria region of South Sudan and concerned it could quickly spiral out of control,” Toner said on Monday.

Fighting between government forces and the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) escalated to Central Equatoria state when violence erupted in Juba last July.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced from their homes to neighboring countries after their villages were also destroyed during intense fighting between the rival forces in violation of an initially-agreed upon ceasefire.

The United Nations has warned of possible genocide in the young nation, which the U.S said should be averted by holding leaders accountable and imposing an arms embargo.

“The international community must also do its part. We can do so by imposing an arms embargo to end the parties’ ability to acquire and maintain weapons. We should also impose targeted sanctions on those who seek through incitement and violence to turn their country into a graveyard. Imposing these measures will help deter other South Sudanese leaders from engaging in the same activity,” partly reads the State Department’s release.

Washington said amassing of troops by the government in Equatoria as trigger to “intolerable (situation that) will worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis.”

“The government has mobilized at least 4,000 irregular ethnic militia and deployed them to Central Equatoria - a substantial increase in the overall number of government-affiliated soldiers in the region - increasing the likelihood of more clashes with armed opposition groups and attacks against innocent civilians,” it stressed.

It further said “ethnically-motivated hate speech, the targeting of civilians, and sexual violence is becoming widespread.” At least 1900 homes have been destroyed in Central Equatoria since September, the statement noted.

Juba is yet to respond to the latest accusation of deploying troops on Equatoria. Last week, the South Sudanese army spokesman, Lul Ruai Koang, said the deployment was part of "routine" movement of the army, dismissing allegations that government forces planned to attack rebel hideouts.

(ST)

  • 6 December 08:34, by Ater

    No war,the goverment is tracking down those criminals who attack passengers on public highways

    • 6 December 09:03, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Ater,

      Your mother’s passengers should be moving between, Bor and Yirol, Rumbek and Gogrial, Tonj and Thiet and not in the jungles of Equatoria. I assure you you will not succeed in your evil plans. Our rivers, mountains, Bees and animals dislike you on their lands.

      • 6 December 09:13, by Ater

        Jur
        you are just but fool,what are still doing with the goverment.just join your rebels in the bush.dont talk while enjoining goverment allowances in juba.

        • 7 December 01:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          The allowances are not from Dinka pockets. The money belongs to South Sudan that I belongs to all of us who live in it. Moreover it is a hard work earned money not like the one you steal from South Sudan citizens.

          • 7 December 08:33, by Ater

            You can’t serve two masters at ago yai ita.I blame the government for allowing itself be fooled by officials who are outwardly goverment and inwardly rebel.there is need to tight up loopholes if the government want to move away from all these nonsensical rhythm.better rebel in the bush than one in the government.

      • 6 December 10:28, by Akuma

        Jur,

        US is not World policemen, You better deal with your cases before they hook up their long nose into internal affairs.

        Why do US keep silent in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. US is a disaster of the world under Obama admin

      • 6 December 13:28, by Maguto

        Dear brother.

        what is in your mind is not that helping the people of South Sudan. thinks of a word that will be sweet in the heart of the Almighty GOD. some of you will be curse indirect yet they don’t know why mentioning that

        • 7 December 08:45, by Ater

          Maguto
          God does not exist.Riek pull trigger on him in 1991.so he is dead.Kiir buried him in 2005.but there is one last hope for South Sudanese. .....

    • 6 December 09:06, by Akook

      It is interesting how the US through her Security advisor keep supporting civilians murdering Juba government since Dec 2013 and at the same time pretends to champion human rights.
      Now US has been mobilising resistant and opposition within the region against innocent people who are putting up self defend against murderous dictatorial Salva Kiir regime

    • 6 December 20:15, by jubaone

      Ater,
      Those killed were hungry jienge criminals who came to steal goats and chicken from our local farmers. Now you see, all have run away fearing to be caught. So they mixed up with the nyors and were killed. Equatorians are not thieves, thugs or "unknown gunmen". Equatorians are hardworking and dont wait like you from the benydit or bandit to steal from the govt.

      • 7 December 09:01, by Ater

        Jubaone.
        Stop your nonsense yai Jubaone and continue eating matoke in Uganda.you are type born in exile and will grew old and die in exile.There is nothing you have Dinka don’t have.we are completely advantage in term of resources. Go first to Jieng ancestral land before ulter your nonsense

  • 6 December 09:05, by Samsung7

    All these are fabrications to spoil the image of the government. US is pushing for arm embargo that is why it came up with such rumors. Equatorians are killing Dinkas every day and no reaction from international community. If our land was created by God and not white, i hope God will protect it.

  • 6 December 09:06, by Eastern

    Nonsense! The US is an accomplice in building the murderous tribal regime in South Sudan. It’s the US that manufactured this Incredible Haulk in the persons of Salva Kiir and Paul Malong. US all along ignored the subjugation of Equatorians in South Sudan. The US asked their lapdog Museveni to move into South Sudan to prop-Kiir’s regime even after the former killed nuers in Juba. The US is silent..

  • 6 December 09:09, by Eastern

    Cattle keepers herded into Juba, the Mathiang Anyor outfits raped American women. The half cast American president Obama remained silent and even promised to support the murderous SPLA through training. If America under this useless man Obama is not an accomplice to the heinous crimes in South Sudan, what’s he?

  • 6 December 09:22, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I agree with you Mr.Ater.US is just interfering with internal affairs of South Sudan when its not necessary for them to interfere.The move to quell lawlessness is bold and will keep the law in order.How can civilians be killed in public buses along the road by those criminals of Riek Machar and expect gov’t to keep quite? US should justify the reason to its unnecessary interference in our affairs.

    • 7 December 01:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Your internal affairs is beyond compression. If you rape women local and aliens, loot properties of citizens and commit genocide then the matter becomes internationalized ya haiwan. This should enter your skull that is full of mud.

  • 6 December 11:45, by Dinka Fighter

    Jur, you are very stupid. There is no any country where nationals are being prevented to move freely in their own nation. Take your time to come to Bhar El Ghazal to see how many Equatorians are working with local Dinka communities and they are not killed as you do between Yei and Juba, Nimule and Juba, Torit and Juba mention them the list is so long.Just wait for your turn to cry croccdile tears.

    • 6 December 20:10, by jubaone

      Jienge Fighter,
      Did you say, Equatorians working with jienge communities? That is really something new. I thought there is no food and Equatorians will die of starvation. Also, that all jienges are running around naked and wielding spears and shouting kudwal, kudwal uhh! Equatorians think their foreheads will be sliced and teeth removed and will look very ugly. God save us from these scoundrels.

      • 7 December 01:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Jubaone,

        Do not believe what a fool is saying.There are no equatorians in Bahr el ghazal. All equatorians were evacuated and brought home. They can simply live among the most primitive people in the world. They planned to axe them(Equatorians).

  • 6 December 11:48, by Dean Keak Tegn

    The U.S government is playing a bad in Africa’s youngest nation without ending the war. How can they alarm with the violence in South Sudan? Wait Donald Trump in this January to open a new page of peace dialogues.

  • 6 December 12:47, by Son of Nuer

    This time around the people will heard with their ears, see with their eyes and smell with the nose war will take place soon

  • 6 December 13:26, by NyanDengdit

    Ater,
    Defend yourself against these rebels propaganda there are killing and the claim nonsense on the media.

  • 6 December 13:28, by Maguto

    I’m sure all about what you discussed is not helping the new born nation.. God will record all your inhumane comments...sorry fuel the war and you are not in the battle field...all your damn relatives are in the foreign nation and you are talking of the fucking war

    • 7 December 08:42, by Dean Keak Tegn

      It seems that you don’t want peace to happen in South Sudan, the fact that Dr.Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon is not in Juba, South Sudan to actually implement peace accord signed last year in August 17, 2015. Peace can’t happen in his absence. Taban Deng is a government ally, then he isn’t from IO movement. Therefore, government can’t or will never implement peace accord by itself in absence of SPLM-IO.

  • 6 December 14:03, by mr.chris

    Ever lasting peace will reign in two years to come after serious punishment from God for all the iniquities committed in south Sudan. The rich,the pride etc will turn to miserable life unexpectedly. The isolated group of all categories and south Sudan in particular will have peace.

  • 7 December 02:11, by Truthteller

    Well the problem which has engulfed South Sudan will never end till a single ethnic dominance is no longer seen. Let me point out why, well we separated the country from the North with the option that slavery is not what God created us for. We have witnessed and faced what the term (Third class citizens) means both politically and economically, perhaps our self determination would(if we were civil

  • 7 December 02:22, by Truthteller

    (If we are civilized) mean our equal political participation in the governance of the country, look our country is known to have its rulers whose political domination extended to every corner of the country: President
    Chief of G.S
    90% ministerial posts.
    South Sudan Youth Leader
    South Sudan Women Association
    Churches Councils
    Islamic Councils

  • 7 December 02:30, by Truthteller

    are civilEvery single leadership in the country belong to them, so I wonder what their downfall will be like. In fact it’s known that it will not last long even when there were no revolt against it. So wait and see how it is gonna happen.

  • 7 December 12:50, by Keak Wiyual Kech Teny

    Please wait a strong answer from Almighty this year. 2017, may mark the year of peace for all starving civilians in one way or another. Peace has failed under Kiir’s regime not having resorgimento anyway about implementation of peace accord. It is good any time to pray for peace to come upon innocent civilians. Babarulee meaning respecting the heavenly Father’s laws in that derailed peace.

  • 8 December 09:52, by Awet Awet

    Dear all can not support the government who murders is own people ,that is way you are seeing all the Dinka are supporting government although the hunger kill the them in government control area ,you cannot support wrong government because it leaded by your tribe shame on you ,government can hesitated to said we are in full control of Yei ,they haven;t fight any body just killing civilians

