40 South Sudanese refugees arrested in Kenya

December 5, 2016 (NAIROBI) - Kenyan police arrested 40 South Sudanese refugees heading to Kakuma refugee camp, eyewitnesses said Monday.

South Sudanese refugees at Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, on 17 February 2014 (ST)

Those arrested were reportedly blocked from crossing designated checkpoints at Kainuk, Kapenguria and Kakuma Lodwar roads.

Some of police officers allegedly demanded as much Ksh10, 000 to free those detained, claims Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

According to Ayuen Mabior, Kenyan police detained people who had been cleared by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Mabior, who spent five years in custody, further disclosed that majority of the South Sudanese arrested by were children women.

Both the Kenyan government and South Sudan authorities are yet to comments on the arrest of refugees by Kenyan law enforcement agents.

(ST)