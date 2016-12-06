 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 6 December 2016

Sudan’s FM confirms Machar was denied entry to Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 5, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Monday confirmed that his country had denied entry to former South Sudanese First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar by the security service at Khartoum airport last November.

JPEG - 47.2 kb
South Sudan’s FVP, Riek Machar, departing from Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa to Pretoria, South Africa, 14 February 2016 (SPLM-IO courtesy photo)

On 21 November, Ethiopian authorities prevented Machar from crossing into the SPLM-IO headquarters in Pagak, near the border between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Following what Machar had flown to Khartoum but the authorities refused to allow him to enter into the country and sent him back to Addis Ababa before to return again to Johannesburg.

On Monday, Ghandour was the first Sudanese official to confirm Machar denial to enter into the country.

The Sudanese foreign minister told reporters that Machar had been stopped at the airport and returned back because ’’he had no entry visa’’.

Last August, Sudanese government dispatched a plane to the Democratic Republic of Congo to transport Machar to Khartoum after clashes between his troops and forces loyal to the government of President Salva Kiir in Juba last July.

At the time, Sudanese authorities said Machar was in Khartoum for medical reasons. His stay was managed by the National Intelligence and Security People (NISS) which protected him before to leave for South Africa.

Juba at the time protested his presence in Khartoum and asked to expel him. However in October he travelled to South Africa, reportedly after regional and international arrangement to keep him far from the region and prevent the resumption of war in the troubled country.

Last November, the United States submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security council to impose travel ban on Machar and freeze his assets together with SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

Machar “declared war on the South Sudanese government and called for armed resistance” following what “forces allied with Machar have raided villages and abducted civilians and aid workers,” said the draft resolution.

In a statement released on 25 September, following a leadership meeting held in Khartoum, the SPLM-IO called to wage war on the “regime” in Juba under President Salva Kiir.

Different sources told Sudan Tribune that SPLM-IO members in Khartoum are under pressures from the Sudanese authorities and they are asked to not conduct any political activities hostile to Juba.

According to unconfirmed reports, NISS arrested SPLM-IO Representative in Khartoum Gatbang Riir Puk, after press statements to a local newspaper.

Other sources in Khartoum close to Puk said he was just asked to move away from the capital and to avoid speaking to the media or issuing press statements.

However, the rebel official remains unreachable in Khartoum.

South Sudanese officials said they have asked Khartoum to arrest Machar’s supporters and the deport them to Juba in line with a recent deal agreed by the two countries to expel rebel groups and to implement fully the security arrangements of the Cooperation Agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 07:31, by Paul Ongee

    Brother Midit Mitot, et al,

    Zin gat Mutot. Did you all agree with what I wrote that your boss was denied entry. He arrived in Khartoum International Airport (KIA) but stayed two (2) solid hours without success after struggling to negotiate with airport security officials. Tell Dr Risk to denounce violence and return to RSS to wait for election only if he wants his name put in the Hall of Fame.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 07:39, by Paul Ongee

      When I listened to VOA early morning I heard his Representative at the UN in New York, Miong kept denying that his boss was on a diplomatic mission in unnamed country (Sudan) to find a way to implement the August peace agreement 2015. He did not ask himself what is Gen. Taban Deng Gai and Ezekial Lol Gatkouth and memebrs of IO-for peace are doing in Juba? IO-Riek is for continued violence.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 07:45, by Paul Ongee

        After two hours, Dr Risk was ordered to return to where he came from. He boarded a plane in the evening to Addis Ababa. After his arrival in Addis, he pleaded with the Ethiopian authorities to proceed to Pagak to spread his message of continued violence in RSS as resolved in their conference in Khartoum declaring war on the government of RSS.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 07:51, by Paul Ongee

          Again he was ordered to return to where he came from otherwise he would be flown to Nairobi, Kenya to face the fate of his Spokesperson. On hearing this Dr Risk said. "Ok I will go back to South Africa." Ethiopian authorities told frankly "You Riek are only interested in war without considering the sufferings of the poor civilians in Refugee Camps, displaced IDPs and those in UNMISS in PoC sites."

          repondre message

          • 6 December 08:00, by Paul Ongee

            Dr Risk was allowed to spent a night in Addis Ababa because there was no plane and it was getting late that night. Then in the morning he got flown to Johannesburg, South Africa where it twill be his temporary or final asylum if he stays cool there watching news on SSBC & other news channels. Otherwise he will be brought to Juba at any rate to face justice.

            repondre message

            • 6 December 08:12, by Paul Ongee

              So brother Midit Mitot,

              This message of deportation is "loud and clear" to any IO sympathizers and supporters making noise out there. RSS wants peace, stability, education and economic development. bu not gun and bullets. Are you happy now there is no schools functioning in Lou-Nuer areas, only guns and bullets? Good enough they realized that Dr Risk was using them for his personal interest.

              repondre message

            • 6 December 08:21, by Mopedi

              Paul Ongee
              Dr. Riek is not in South Sudan yet thousands of people are suffering in ur hand, the problem with those supporting Kill is that u don’t see behind the scan why keep blaming someone not in power? Shaw to the world your governance ability. sure, Ongee you need to accept that u and kill know nothing in regard to conflict resolution

              repondre message

              • 6 December 08:35, by Mopedi

                I believe if Kiir resign today all the factions in the jangles will freely comeback and sit together for proper dialogue which is not possible with Kiir and his cohorts,
                today in Juba there is rules and tools Kiir is using to obstruct any political opponent not only Dr. Riek We equatorian need peaceful pple and nation what if the conflcit continue for another 20 years without Riek what will Kiir

                repondre message

          • 6 December 08:22, by Paul Ongee

            Again he was ordered to return to where he came from otherwise he would be flown to Nairobi, Kenya to face the fate of his Spokesperson. On hearing this Dr Risk said. "Ok .Ci zien. I will go back to South Africa." Ethiopian authorities told him frankly "You Riek are only interested in war without considering the sufferings of the poor civilians in Refugee Camps, displaced IDPs and those...."

            repondre message

            • 6 December 08:44, by Mopedi

              What will Kiir do if the conflict take another 20 yrs without Riek? wake up start thinking critically your Government have sold South Sudan just because Dr. Riek is for regime change. If all the neighbouring countries are in charge of security in ss what does it mean to Kiir and his cohorts?

              repondre message

              • 6 December 21:17, by Dinka-Defender-General

                Eastern and many other Machar’s supporters. Without Machar rebels will not function. Where will they get the support since East Africans are against rebels in South Sudan? Rebels will use up all the bullets they have and they will run out of bullets eventually. Where are they going to get the supplies?

                repondre message

  • 6 December 09:00, by Eastern

    They will continue to deny Dr Machar audience, the UN will continue to ring the alarm bell and America will continue to draft ineffective resolutions but all such attempts will remain ineffective and war will rage on....Have you folks thought it out that even without Dr Machar in South Sudan, Kiir and cohorts are feeling the heat of the war they started?

    repondre message

    • 6 December 12:19, by Redeemer

      Eastern
      We always make things become real, our next move now is to let Kiir become the former President at an appropriate time to come not by fore but by an internationally accepted change, so what will you continue fighting for?

      repondre message

      • 6 December 12:29, by Redeemer

        You know warmongers are always excited that there will be never peace in SSudan but you are wrong, you and your Riek worked for the downfall of SSudanese since but we made, I am confident that we will strike the change needed and you will come with your shameful face as usual

        repondre message

        • 6 December 14:40, by Eastern

          Redeemer,

          You and who? We blah, blah! Mschetw!!!!!

          repondre message

  • 6 December 21:10, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Guys, things are going to be different since I got involve in politics in 2016. I told you guys last time. Machar has two options: first, stay in South Africa and wait for the election in 2018. Second, take an exile option and move to any country such as South Africa, Khartoum, or Ethiopia to spend the rest of his life. Thus, Machar political opportunity is finished. He missed a presidencyby4inche

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.