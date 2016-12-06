December 05, 2016 (WAU) - The Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS) resolved, during a two-day meeting, that the association’s current office bearers continue serving for a second term.

Chair of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) Oliver Modi (R) attends a meeting on the killing of journalist Peter Moi in Juba on August 21, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The union’s constitution, in chapter five (5) section (10) (2), gives those elected three years as members of the executive committee.

At the meeting, however, issue was critically deliberated upon and the resolution came as a result of UJOSS members being spread within and outside the country, in addition to the security situation.

The union’s executive further resolved that a gender and legal desk be established to handle gender and legal matters. They also proposed, at the meeting, that state branch offices be strengthened.

The chairman of UJOSS, Oliver Modi Philip, said the decision taken was within the constitution of the South Sudanese media entity.

He appealed to the present UJOSS state branch offices to play their role of supervision in order to improve the union’s performance in the states by including those in the other newly-established states.

Modi urged journalists to register with the union as members so that their safety, security, protection and welfare matters are catered for.

He further urged the union’s state branch offices to closely coordinate with the head office in the capital, Juba to strengthen the communication gap and monitor journalists’ performances.

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) was established in 2004 and it envisions creating a “free and well informed society.”

(ST)