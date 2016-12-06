December 5, 2016 (RUMBEK) - The Governor of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state has appointed new county commissioners and administrative officers.
Abraham Makoi Bol announced this in a decree issued on Monday.
The newly appointed county commissioners include, Manyiel Riak Manyiel (Rumbek), Daniel Cithok Manguen (Malek), Madit Malual Kacuol (Western Bar Naam), Marko Manyiny Warut (Meen) and John Anei Deri (Wulu).
Other new commissioners are, Sidella Matet Machot (Bhar Gel), Mawet Manuer Khok (Amongpiny), Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit (Aloor), while Madhak Dut Weljang is the new administrator of Paloc administrative area and Joseph Nyiec Chol oversees Malueth administrative area.
No reasons were given for the new administrative changes in the new state.
(ST)
