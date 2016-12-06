 
 
 
Tuesday 6 December 2016

W. Lakes state governor appoints new county commissioners

December 5, 2016 (RUMBEK) - The Governor of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state has appointed new county commissioners and administrative officers.

Abraham Makoi Bol announced this in a decree issued on Monday.

The newly appointed county commissioners include, Manyiel Riak Manyiel (Rumbek), Daniel Cithok Manguen (Malek), Madit Malual Kacuol (Western Bar Naam), Marko Manyiny Warut (Meen) and John Anei Deri (Wulu).

Other new commissioners are, Sidella Matet Machot (Bhar Gel), Mawet Manuer Khok (Amongpiny), Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit (Aloor), while Madhak Dut Weljang is the new administrator of Paloc administrative area and Joseph Nyiec Chol oversees Malueth administrative area.

No reasons were given for the new administrative changes in the new state.

(ST)

  • 6 December 06:20, by Kerem

    Incompetency of the current Lakes Government is manifesting itself through these poor appointments just like the way counties were also formed.

    Administrative areas have just become a copy and paste system. Just because they knew Pibor was a contested areas demanded by Murle, they think even these simple disputes in the state can lead to formation of administrative area.

  • 7 December 06:49, by laat

    Mr.Kerem
    Management of human being is more complicated,even if you are appointed today as a president still this in stability will not go or to shape the country the better way you think now as jobless man

  • 7 December 14:41, by Matueny JALAP

    My appreciation goes to the new county commissioners appointed by the W.Lakes Governor though we are concerned about the unbearable segregation move of copy and past creation of administrative areas with out definition of the word itself and even the capacity of the individuals appointed. All the best to my chief Administrative area uncle Madhak Dut.Tough times are ahead and you will make.

