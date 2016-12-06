South Sudan requests Khartoum to close rebel offices

December 5, 2016 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese government said it has requested the Sudanese government to shut down offices of armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO).

South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

South Sudanese Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak told Sudan Tribune Monday that Juba government hopes Sudan will accept the request and act as a demonstration of commitment to implement the outcome of the meeting between President Salva Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart in Equatorial Guinea.

“The Sudanese government has an important role to play in bringing peace to this country. Sudan is a key member of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] which mediated the peace and this is why it would be wise to not support any group wanting to continue with the war. And because of this important of the role, we believe Sudan would not allow any group to use its territory as base for hostile activities,” said Gatluak.

He said Juba requested Sudan to not host any group whose activities are intended to encourage armed resistance as a means to change the government in South Sudan.

The young nation had earlier made a similar request to the Ethiopian government. Addis Ababa hosted South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar prior to the signing of the August 2015 peace deal, which eventually paved way for formation of the coalition government.

