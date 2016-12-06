 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 6 December 2016

South Sudan requests Khartoum to close rebel offices

December 5, 2016 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese government said it has requested the Sudanese government to shut down offices of armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO).

JPEG - 17.7 kb
South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

South Sudanese Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak told Sudan Tribune Monday that Juba government hopes Sudan will accept the request and act as a demonstration of commitment to implement the outcome of the meeting between President Salva Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart in Equatorial Guinea.

“The Sudanese government has an important role to play in bringing peace to this country. Sudan is a key member of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] which mediated the peace and this is why it would be wise to not support any group wanting to continue with the war. And because of this important of the role, we believe Sudan would not allow any group to use its territory as base for hostile activities,” said Gatluak.

He said Juba requested Sudan to not host any group whose activities are intended to encourage armed resistance as a means to change the government in South Sudan.

The young nation had earlier made a similar request to the Ethiopian government. Addis Ababa hosted South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar prior to the signing of the August 2015 peace deal, which eventually paved way for formation of the coalition government.

  • 5 December 21:31, by Native Boy

    .....and so......!
    Wish you good time
    1. To continue looting the country’s resources in the expenses of the original innocent citizens who are now paying the cost with their own lives and blood
    2. Train more mathiang-anyor militia to protect your greed, political domination,to gain more loyal citizens who can clean your latrines forever
    3. Silence any person who challenges & question ur legitimac

    • 5 December 21:42, by Native Boy

      y. Job weldone. Who are like you mighty warriors who chased away the Arab oppressors, marginalizers and mustamirin through the barrel of the gun upto Bashir’s khasra jumhuri door post. Who are these rebels who want to fight your well set best system of governane all over the world yet they are foreigners without land in this country you liberated yourselves? Keep on clossing, even their brain.

      • 6 December 06:34, by jubaone

        Native Boy,
        Dis you say nyors were mighty and chased their jellaba masters away? C´mon, well just wondering why now the mighty nyors cant help their kin in Abyei. Only if you could use your "might" to cultivate and do some agriculture, then you could feed your starving jienges in Aweil or Gogrial. You are putting your energies in the wrong end. Wake up jienge Boy!

        • 6 December 06:56, by Akuma

          Finally, Sudan had agree to close the terrorists offices like what Ethiopia government did. No other way for South Sudan ISIL/Boko Haram leader Riek Machar and his allies will escape isolation and death.

          • 6 December 10:03, by Mopedi

            Akuma or Sukuma

            without offices in neighbouring countries or without Dr. Riek War will continue as long as Kill(Kiir) is occupy the seat of the head of state

            • 6 December 10:24, by Akuma

              Mopedi,

              Does terrorists deserved to have offices in neighboring countries. What achievements have he did to grant him that respect of having offices in the regions. He is criminal and he can be isolated like Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, ISIL leaders who are accused of war crimes. Riek can be treated like Al-Shabaab, ISIL and Boko Haram leaders in the world. Denied him entry into region has begin

            • 7 December 00:48, by Gatluak jal

              Mopedi

              You endorsed the war but you are far from it MY friend. Those of you who are praising the war while they are living in exile. come back and face it. I am now in Bentiu capital of Unity State. Sudan government should extradite Marchar to South Sudan Government.

          • 6 December 18:58, by jubaone

            Akuma,
            This is only a bogus request from a rogue jienge regime and Bashir will only close SPLA-IO offices once Kiir expels his SPLM-N mercenaries and hirelings. Kiir is just trying to deviate his failed leadership and defeat in Yei state and ale feed his starving jienges in Gogrial or Aweil. Did Riak go to Aweil? No, just lazy jienge vagabonds.

        • 6 December 08:04, by Native Boy

          @Juba1
          Could you please re-read my comment carefully with understanding before you jump into conclusion buddy? Thanks for doing so uncle.

  • 5 December 21:47, by salah

    Kiir declared his support for SPLM-N during the independence ceremony and he meant every word he said. He never stopped supporting them ever since. You are full of it. The devils in the North are masters in exporting trouble to their neighbors and changing governments. They did it in Ethiopia, Eritrea, chad, Libya, Central Africa and they can do it for you. You are playing with the shaitan.

  • 6 December 01:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The way to end this senseless war is to invoke a just, unbiased national constitutional conference in which all South Sudanese of all walks of life set up a constitution that suits all of them and not a one man constitution. Implementation of the peace agreement by government and Machar faction is the way forward.

    • 6 December 03:25, by Gatluak jal

      Jur

      absolutely, "senseless war" it’s should be stop right now. As u and I know that there are some brainwash individuals who does not have a level of judgment still thinking that Marchar will be president one day. Marchar presidency will be nightmare to the people of South Sudan.That is my take

    • 6 December 20:01, by jubaone

      Jur,
      Your words are those of a cultured and progressive person, but you are dealing with primitive jienges who cant understand your sophistication. You have to deal with them in the language thye understand best-violence. It is as if, an adult is trying to talk to a toddler about sex and crimes, completely useless. Jienge is a jienge, just a dumpskull.

  • 6 December 06:55, by Mayom2016

    We don’t rebellion any more so close all the offices that belongs to Mr. Machar and his aides. War is finishing our youths so let’s stop it. We need peace and Dr. Machar needs to call for ending war.

    • 6 December 15:18, by choldit

      The govt of SS moved the toroboras to fight spla- IO in southern and western equatoria then the govt will bring them back to Juba when the Khartoum implemented some part of their agreement.the jalaba is being decevedn.

  • 6 December 07:35, by Konan

    Shutting down SPLM/IO offices in Sudan and expelling their representatives before Kiir and Taban fulfill their long awaited promise to disband, dissolve and disarm SLAM/N, will be like a daydream. Believe me this is your last chance to do so before Nuer claim their own separate country with Khartoum support.

    • 6 December 07:38, by Konan

      Shutting down SPLM/IO offices in Sudan and expelling their representatives before Kiir and Taban fulfill their long awaited promise to disband, dissolve and disarm SPLM/N, will be like a daydream. Believe me this is your last chance to do so before Nuer claim their own separate country with Khartoum support.

  • 6 December 08:17, by real Dinka

    Dear all

    I wish i would have injects my heart who is feeling peace to prevail in our young beautiful nation to avoid the suffering of innocents lives of our own citizens to each and every individuals here so that we all speak peace and leave those fake leaders who are destroying us indirectly behind.

    Riek and Kiir Must go to give peace a chance to restore our collapse economic

  • 6 December 08:24, by Ater

    Personally I believe Machar is loser of all time.Riek could have realized most south sudanese believe his diplomatic,democratic and developmental ideologies but not his warfare.Dinka even themselves knows very well there will be no development unless power is transfer from Bargazel to greater uppernile.Dinka bargazel cannot rule this country believe me or not.Give power back to Bor Dinka.

    • 6 December 08:52, by Paul Ongee

      Brother Midit Mitot, et al,
      Zin gat Mutot. Did you all agree with what I wrote that your boss was denied entry? He arrived in Khartoum International Airport (KIA) but stayed two (2) solid hours without success after struggling to negotiate with airport security officials. Tell Dr Risk to denounce violence and return to RSS to wait for election only if he wants his name put in the Hall of Fame.

      • 6 December 08:53, by Paul Ongee

        When I listened to VOA early morning I heard his Representative at the UN in New York, Miong kept denying that his boss was on a diplomatic mission in unnamed country (Sudan) to find a way to implement the August peace agreement 2015. He did not ask himself what is Gen. Taban Deng Gai and Ezekial Lol Gatkouth and members of IO-for peace are doing in Juba? IO-Riek is for continued violence.

        • 6 December 08:53, by Paul Ongee

          After two hours, Dr Risk was ordered to return to where he came from. He boarded a plane in the evening to Addis Ababa. After his arrival in Addis, he pleaded with the Ethiopian authorities to proceed to Pagak to spread his message of continued violence in RSS as resolved in their conference in Khartoum declaring war on the government of RSS.

          • 6 December 08:54, by Paul Ongee

            Again he was ordered to return to where he came from otherwise he would be flown to Nairobi, Kenya to face the fate of his Spokesperson. On hearing this Dr Risk said. "Ok .Ci zien. I will go back to South Africa." Ethiopian authorities told him frankly "You Riek are only interested in war without considering the sufferings of the poor civilians in Refugee Camps, displaced IDPs and those in UNMISS"

            • 6 December 08:55, by Paul Ongee

              Dr Risk was allowed to spend a night in Addis Ababa because there was no plane and it was getting late that night. Then in the morning he got flown to Johannesburg, South Africa where it will be his temporary or final asylum if he stays cool there watching news on SSBC & other channels. Otherwise he will be brought to Juba at any rate to face justice.

              • 6 December 08:56, by Paul Ongee

                This message of deportation is "loud and clear" to any IO sympathizers and supporters making noise out there. RSS wants peace, stability, education and economic development but not guns and bullets. Are you happy now there are no schools functioning in Lou-Nuer areas, only guns and bullets? Good enough they realized that Dr Risk was using them for his personal interest.

                • 6 December 09:00, by Paul Ongee

                  If you combined the total number of schools operating in Upper Nile region with those in peaceful Equatoria, it’s alarming due to continued war in those areas where Dr Risk forces have been active in destroying the infrastructure. Now when he’s abandoned by Lou-Nuer he quickly shifted to Equatoria region. We South Sudanese will not be happy if any region or area of South Sudan is not peaceful.

                  • 6 December 09:07, by Paul Ongee

                    In Upper Nile you will find few schools operating only in towns like Bor, Malakal or Renk but not in most towns and localities in the region. Should RSS be at protracted war with itself because of one politician called Dr Risk Machar, who has been rebelling and destroying the country since 1991, 2013 and again 2016? No. Dr Risk Machar desperately wants to be a famous leader/politician.

                    • 6 December 09:14, by Paul Ongee

                      Dr Risk Machar desperately wants to be a famous leader or politician but the approach he’s using to become one is violent, heinous, disastrous, disgusting, destructive, diabolical and inhumane compared to those of Dr John Garang, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. (USA), Nkrumah of Ghana or Indira Gandhi of India. Did those mentioned above use Dr Risk Machar’s approach to become famous? No.

                      • 6 December 09:28, by Paul Ongee

                        Dr Risk Machar cannot and will never copy those non-violence approaches although the political climate is distinctive. He will not copy peaceful approach because he believes that he’s a college degree (PhD) but sadly he’s not educated at all. Peaceful transfer of power through election is the only viable option for changing a democratically elected government in Juba but not forceful means.

                  • 6 December 09:17, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                    Paul Ongee

                    You are the most idiotic person to have ever existed under the sky. You pin the blame for this war on Machar for tribal reasons. The blame lies squarely on Salva Kiir for mismanaging the affairs of the country. Machar is hated for speaking facts that puts a hindrance for your monopoly on power and your supremacist tribal ideology that is intolerable.

                    • 6 December 09:36, by Paul Ongee

                      Ya Jur_ Likang,

                      When did Dr Risk Machar speak the truth? By rebelling in 1991, signing bogus KPA-1997 and returning to the very SPLM/A in 2002 for forgiveness and reinstatement into his position? Or being appointed the second man in the country in August 2005 to start eyeing the top position which he’s obsessed with since he equates himself with Dr. John Garang? Let’s be realistic.

    • 6 December 08:57, by Mopedi

      Ater

      For peace to return to SS neither Dinka nor Nuer must forget presidential position until they are politically matured without this SS will envision for three different nations

      • 6 December 09:28, by Ater

        Mopedi
        well said brother Mopedi,but power should be bestowed on sons and daughters of wealthiest regions. Nuer should be told war will not be solution to our problem.Dinka Renk alone will make you suffer without Agar,Bor,Padang and other tribes.

        • 6 December 09:53, by Paul Ongee

          Mopedi & Ater,

          That is a suggestion but note that not all Nuer are supporting what Riek has been and is doing to his own tribesmen besides the 63 tribes of RSS. Even in 1991 when Riek broke away from SPLM/A not all Nuer followed him to Khartoum. He happens to play with the mind and heart of some poor innocent Nuer to support him conduct his senseless war.

          • 6 December 10:01, by Paul Ongee

            Riek went to Khartoum with some Nuer soldiers and officers of his Nasir Faction but sadly dumped them their in 2002 when he returned alone to the SPLM/A. This is one of the lessons that most Nuer are realizing that Riek is not a trusted leader, politician, a PhD holder, you name it. Why should he keep rebelling for only one top position in the country every time?

            • 7 December 00:11, by Gatluak jal

              Pual

              You right, We Nuer community already knew that Mr. Marcahar puts own interest above an interest of Southern Sudanese and that, is the reason his home twno abandon him. However, the people of South Sudan should analyze the reason that Marchar sub-tribe left him and join President Kiir. we Nuer-Bul believe that, Marchar presidency will bring more suffering to the people of South Sudan.

              • 7 December 07:02, by Gatluak jal

                Pual
                You right, We Nuer community already knew that Mr. Marcahar puts his own interest above interest of Southern Sudanese and that, is the reason his home town abandon him. However, the people of South Sudan should analyze the reason that Marchar sub-tribe left him and join President Kiir. we Nuer-Bul believe that, Marchar presidency will bring more suffering to the people of South Sudan

            • 7 December 13:03, by jubaone

              Paul Ongee,
              They say losers and bootlickers often seek others to justify their failures, a terrible state of degenerative mind. I read your articles all centered around Riak. One thing is clear, you’re an academic crap unlike PhD Riak. You want to defend Kiir with his senile and jobless jienge elders who would be best raising and teaching their grandchildren good virtues.

    • 6 December 23:28, by Gatluak jal

      Ater,
      You sound dunderhead, The government is not for Dinka Bor or Bahr El ghazal, it’s for all Southern Sudan. Will you stop that idiotic and thank you.

      • 7 December 09:29, by Ater

        Jal
        If you are to remain with two options.who will you choose as leader between Huge,brave,muscular,poor,stupid and greedy person and one who is small,coward,wise and somehow resourceful person?tell me

        • 8 December 05:46, by Gatluak jal

          Ater ( Gatwhich)

          People "say" devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know. And the reason is Mr. Marchar, is fighting to become tribal leader. He devoted his life to fight for South Sudan.

          • 8 December 07:48, by Ater

            Jal
            Then your leader will never come closely to power.and for your information Riek has become infectious disease to Nuer community.Nuer die like flies just because of his ego-centrism.Better start being rational in your takes.

          • 9 December 10:13, by Chang Kuony

            Gatluak Jal aka Dinka boy

            Don’t lie you are Dinka moron boy who used Nuer name to confuse the readers. Bul Nuer of Mayom have no problem with populist, visionary and competent leader Dr Riek Machar. Dr Machar is only iconic leader South Sudan ever had in life.Dr Machar is loved by all 63 tribes minus JCE and their associates like Mohd Tutkew Gatluak n Arab son Taban Deng Gai.

  • 6 December 09:40, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Khartoum should exude willingness to quell anti-government groups activities as stipulated in bilateral agreement between two countries. There’s no single Sudanese rebel in my territory now and there used to be before the agreement between Juba and Khartoum.This shows S.Sudan government is committed to smooth implementation of agreement with Sudan.closing rebels offices serves interests of all

  • 6 December 11:11, by Binen

    These frail leaders of South Sudan are they not feeling ashamed of asking the countries with good governance to close down the offices of the rebels. How shameful will they be when all the requests they are asking will not be granted to them? The hope of South Sudanese and of all those with good will is on those whom people are calling now rebels

    • 9 December 10:25, by Chang Kuony

      Bonne
      Notice bro,Dinka led Goverment under puppet President Salva Kiir Mayardit had failed in all political protocols but relying on two decisive policies:

      (1)Tribal/clanish politics as to put into practices a policy of divide n rule.
      2) carrying widen bribery practices to lure in blind supporters and foreign allies. Kiirians are wasting thousands of national money to buy loyalty and obedience.

