Yei state finance minister quits over insecurity

December 5, 2016 (JUBA) - Yei state minister of finance in South Sudan has tendered resignation from his position over deteriorating security situation in the area.

Governor David Lokonga Moses speaks to the press in Yei May 31, 2016 (ST)

Moses Simon Soro accused Governor David Lokonga of ineptitude, lack of strong leadership and using violence approach to addressing mutual political and differences.

He added that lack of service to the community was due to the arrogance of governor Lokonga whom he described as primitive and intolerable person told a public office.

Soro is the one of the latest high ranking local officials to resign from his position after the deputy governor Abraham Wani and several others including Yei town mayor resigned and joined armed opposition under the overall command and leadership of the former first vice president turned rebel leader, Riek Machar.

(ST)