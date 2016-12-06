Yei state finance minister quits over insecurity

 
 
 
December 5, 2016 (JUBA) - Yei state minister of finance in South Sudan has tendered resignation from his position over deteriorating security situation in the area.

JPEG - 93 kb
Governor David Lokonga Moses speaks to the press in Yei May 31, 2016 (ST)

Moses Simon Soro accused Governor David Lokonga of ineptitude, lack of strong leadership and using violence approach to addressing mutual political and differences.

He added that lack of service to the community was due to the arrogance of governor Lokonga whom he described as primitive and intolerable person told a public office.

Soro is the one of the latest high ranking local officials to resign from his position after the deputy governor Abraham Wani and several others including Yei town mayor resigned and joined armed opposition under the overall command and leadership of the former first vice president turned rebel leader, Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 6 December 05:01, by Jebel

    Governor David Lokonga, if I were you I would have resigned, give back president Kiirs governorship and am looking forward to defect to rebel.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 06:00, by jubaone

      Jebel,
      What else can Lokonga do? Little education, no skills where he can earn a reasonable living except bootlicking Kiir. Such people without esteem survive on power handouts. Lokongo is worthless as a piece of s**t once he loses power. The short-legged nyamnyam bastard has been jiengenized. He is an a MTN relay station.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 06:53, by Akuma

        Idiot,

        That State minister will cry once day if he fail to be appointed in any political post by opposition. He an opportunist like Abraham Wani

        Shame on you......Yei River State will never get any wise leader like Lokonga.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 18:06, by jubaone

          Akuma,
          These Equatorians don’t give nonsense to failed leaderships. They have integrity, commonsense and the people in their hearts. It’s not about clinging to power even if you can’t deliver like the jienges. Jienges may have political power but are worthless. It’s like a monkey having a piece of gold in its hands.

          repondre message

  • 6 December 07:09, by Sir King

    I never knew that all Equatorians are such greedy. Imagine, how can everybody run with open mouth for food. Although you are given this leadership, you can never manage it. Simply you failed to make NGOs convenient for every South Sudanese; what of a government?

    repondre message

  • 6 December 07:13, by Sir King

    Very greedy people( Nyam-nyam)

    repondre message

    • 6 December 20:29, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Lazy jienges who cant cultivate are rushing like flies to Equatoria cos there is plenty of food hmm nyam nyam. Just see them in Juba restaurants eating, then you know, these are starving people. We Equatorians must treat them like small children, who have to be fed, a***s cleaned, taught manners, for they do not have food in their luaks.

      repondre message

  • 6 December 09:46, by mountain boy

    Akuma and de-so called Sir king or puking Kiir
    Equatorians are not like you who are now failing the nation because of your greediness of looting country resources for your own. And for your information continued looting because by the time this leadership is taken out from your evil hat man Kiir, that will be the time Dinkas should forget a bout leadership in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 15:30, by Work force

    Well done Mr.Moses for the bold action you have taken this is how patriotic people react to such situations you just can’t be there watching your own people been killed and yet you claim to be working for their safety shame on Primitive Lokonga once his useless Gov’t comes to an end we shall ask him to follow Kiir to Warrap to look after Bagara or house man for kiir and Malang

    repondre message

  • 6 December 15:44, by Work force

    Sir & Akuma

    If Equatorians are greedy as you stated your kattle keepers could have not been accommodated in Equatoria land I just want to ask you a query if any Equatorians have owned land in Dinka area? Equatorians are the most peaceful community in South Sudan at the same time they are intellectual with sound minds leave alone those whom you have already bought with bloody money

    repondre message

  • 7 December 17:40, by beny gaar

    it is obvious in south Sudan when you are dissatisfied with government you joint rebellion.
    this trend will cause more harm and suffering the good.it is good you have resign hon. ,but do not rebel ,because it will cause more disaster to people whom you intended to help.

    repondre message

