S. Sudanese refugees in Sudan reach 263,000, say UNHCR

South Sudanese refugees seen at Khor Omar camp for the displaced in El Daein, East Darfur on March 20, 2016 (UNAMID Photo)

December 4, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says the number of South Sudanese refugees in Sudan has reached 263,000, with October 2016 marking the highest monthly arrival rate.

In Sudan’s White Nile State, it said, 3,962 individuals (1,552 households) registered at the three main border reception centres of Jouda, El Keweik and El Mquiens.

The majority of new arrivals (73 per cent), it stressed, arrived through Jouda, bringing the total number of South Sudanese refugees arriving in the state in 2016 to 22,000. As of 15 November, about 263,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan since December 2013.

"With continuing insecurity in South Sudan, a steady influx of new refugees is expected throughout December and into next year. About 263,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan since Dec. 2013," said the agency in a statement.

"With continuing insecurity in South Sudan, a steady influx of new refugees is expected throughout December and into next year," it added.

The majority of the South Sudanese refugees, according to the UN body, live in the camps distributed in the states of White Nile, East Darfur, West Kordofan and Khartoum.

On March 17, the Sudanese government decided to treat the South Sudanese nationals inside the country as foreigners, saying it would adopt legal procedures against those who do not have passports or entry visas.

An armed conflict broke out in South Sudan in late 2013, causing hundreds of thousands of refugees to flee to neighboring countries, including Sudan.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR’s Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) is reportedly underway across all eight camps in White Nile hosting South Sudanese refugees. JAM is a months-long process to assess whether the basic needs of South Sudanese refugees are being met by humanitarian partners.

"As part of the JAM’s initial stages, UNHCR and WFP have completed a series of assessments, including a food security assessment, a Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS), a livelihoods assessment and a Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) market and supply chain capacity assessment," the UN Humanitarian Agency (OCHA), said.

"Preliminary findings are currently being reviewed. The aim of the JAM and the validation exercise is to improve the food security and self-reliance of South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State for the coming years," it stressed.

A final report, according to OCHA, is expected in February next year.

(ST)

  • 5 December 08:02, by Midit Mitot

    Your blame is going direct to South Sudan dictator leader, but GOD will protect you from daily triggers.

  • 5 December 11:52, by Dengda

    What ashamed to Malong Awan, his Aweilian joined enemy he fought thoroughly and at the time Malong took their underage sons to join his Mathiangayoor with little or delayed salary to support their starving parents. Country is bigger than us, John Garang was wise, that why he called upon Darfur, Kordofan, Nubia mountain and blue Nile to fight common enemy. Dinka is faction of the nation.

    • 5 December 13:30, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Dengda (your fake name),

      What is this “Country is bigger than us, John Garang was wise,….”? Does Riek Machar agree with you that Dr. John Garang was wise? Of course, Dr. John Garang was wise to lead the popular movement of SPLM/A but Riek Machar who rebelled in 1991, surrendered his unpopular movement of Nasir Faction to Khartoum, signed bogus KPA-1997 & returned to SPLM/A in 20012.

      • 5 December 13:31, by Paul Ongee

        I hope you will help supporters and sympathizers of Riek Machar realize that he (Riek) was not wise to rebel in 1991, signed KPA-1997, and returned to Dr. John Garang de Mabior in 2002 for forgiveness. You can even add something like Dr. Riek was not wise to make a coup de’tat three times, 1991, 2013, and 2016. Will he achieve something wisely when he comes to Juba again? No. Will he die wise? No.

        • 5 December 13:43, by Paul Ongee

          Will Dr Riek Machar die wise and popular like Dr John Garang de Mabior? No. Why? BECAUSE he CHOSE to DIE FOOL. I am sorry for the lost of his right eye. God bless him.

      • 5 December 13:51, by Paul Ongee

        Correction: ....but Riek Machar was not wise because he rebelled in 1991, surrendered his unpopular and undemocratic movement of Nasir Faction to Khartoum, signed bogus KPA-1997 & returned to SPLM/A in 2002 (not 20012) for forgiveness. He’s good at pretending to look Presidential (egoism) in Conference Hall in the regional, African and western cities.

        • 5 December 19:32, by jubaone

          Paul Ongee
          I wish you could invert and invest your hate for Riak into delivering food for your starving jienge relatives in Aweil, Gogrial or Tonj. Riak is not the reason why your fellow jienges are seeking refuge by their jellaba masters, but jienge laziness and foolishness. There’s no fighting in jiengeland, yet they can’t cultivate. Equatoria is now full of hungry jienges, so what next?

