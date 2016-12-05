December 4, 2016 (JUBA) - Forces loyal to South Sudan’s former vice president, Riek Machar claimed they killed 16 government soldiers in areas around Yei town of Central Equatoria state on Sunday.

Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar gather in a village in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 8 February 2014 (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

Fresh clashes intensified over the weekend between the country’s two main rival forces around Lasu and Lobongo suburbs of Yei town.

The rebels, in a statement, claimed they confiscated several ammunitions allegedly in good conditions from government troops.

Dickson Gatluak, a deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition forces, said their forces captured a ZU-23 and two 14.5 (mm) weapons.

“Despite the aerial bombardment by helicopter gunships and infantry reinforcement from different directions, our mighty fighters resist it and remain in full control of area after several attempts by government,” he said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The rebels, he added, sieged both towns and are re-organizing for other steps to pursue the pro-government remnants in the bushes.

“The revolutionary forces captured great number of arms and ammunition including armed vehicle mounted on with heavy artillery, two 14.5, and one Zu-23.2,” he stressed in the statement.

According to the rebel official, pro-government forces crossed into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the clashes.

Although Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebel official’s claims, several residents who fled into neighboring Uganda confirmed the armed opposition faction presence in Yei town area.

(ST)