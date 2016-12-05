 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 December 2016

S. Sudanese rebels say killed 16 soldiers in Yei clashes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 4, 2016 (JUBA) - Forces loyal to South Sudan’s former vice president, Riek Machar claimed they killed 16 government soldiers in areas around Yei town of Central Equatoria state on Sunday.

PNG - 199.9 kb
Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar gather in a village in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 8 February 2014 (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

Fresh clashes intensified over the weekend between the country’s two main rival forces around Lasu and Lobongo suburbs of Yei town.

The rebels, in a statement, claimed they confiscated several ammunitions allegedly in good conditions from government troops.

Dickson Gatluak, a deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition forces, said their forces captured a ZU-23 and two 14.5 (mm) weapons.

“Despite the aerial bombardment by helicopter gunships and infantry reinforcement from different directions, our mighty fighters resist it and remain in full control of area after several attempts by government,” he said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The rebels, he added, sieged both towns and are re-organizing for other steps to pursue the pro-government remnants in the bushes.

“The revolutionary forces captured great number of arms and ammunition including armed vehicle mounted on with heavy artillery, two 14.5, and one Zu-23.2,” he stressed in the statement.

According to the rebel official, pro-government forces crossed into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the clashes.

Although Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebel official’s claims, several residents who fled into neighboring Uganda confirmed the armed opposition faction presence in Yei town area.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 December 07:18, by Sir King

    Look at how people report things in South Sudan today. The rebels/Equatorian civilians kill innocent Dinka lives on roads and when the government troops find such culprits and kill them. Stupid reporters in UN, NGOs and Equatorian influenced media report that government Militia kill civilians. What will prevent the government from killing civilians who kill government soldiers and other tribes?

    repondre message

    • 5 December 07:22, by Sir King

      - Government must screen all the organizations/NGOs, UN, and Media with wrong private journalists who report baseless propaganda on only one tribe. Kiir as a leader, does not mean all Dinka are President and they way information are forged here to the media will enhance the GENOCIDE in this country. What have Dinka innocent people DONE?

      repondre message

    • 5 December 07:36, by Midit Mitot

      Sir Queen or king,
      Men at work man, never mind and take it easy more news are coming.

      repondre message

    • 5 December 13:07, by White Nation

      King of Monkey,
      Do not surprise for that report, because war will continue in South Sudan till Dinkia will know that South Sudan is belong to all of us.

      repondre message

  • 5 December 07:26, by Sir King

    - I think, the time all Dinka will response to such aggression, there will be no more South Sudan and Rwanda case will be behind. There problem that all baseless propaganda against marking only one tribe, Dinka always come from Equatorians working with NGOs, UN, and Wrong media. But make sure, you are targeting your sources of survivability.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 07:30, by Sir King

    - I am not Kiir supporter but I must support my innocent Dinka lives being killed by Equatorian civilians when indeed, they don’t want to be killed. partial UN and NGOs must be scrutinized and well check. The government must have its right to check and balance the UN and NGOs that are swamped up with Equatorian wrong private reporters because their activities are soon going to fuel tribal GENOCIDE

    repondre message

    • 5 December 08:12, by hamil

      @SIR KING,

      Everything you bubbled on about is irrelevant, none of it makes sense. Did you actually read and understand the article? It says rebels claim they killed 16 government soldiers; where in the article is it mentioned that Equatorians killed innocent Dinka Civilains? Besides there are no Dinka civilians in Yei now except soldiers so what are you on here? Get your facts right buddy

      repondre message

    • 5 December 08:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Sir Slave,

      Those Dinka are not supposed to be in Equatorian bushes and villages. All Dinka who are in those places are Mathiang anyor or regular Dinka armed militias. They deserve to be confronted for lawlessness i.e rape, looting and mass murder of civilians in Equatoria. They must leave Equatoria vertically or horizontally. The choice is in their hands.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 09:06, by jubaone

        Jur,
        Equatorians will only stop and start talking once the last jienge vagabond has left our borders. Otherwise these nyors must pay the price.

        repondre message

        • 5 December 10:45, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Yes matat Jubaone,

          Juba is ours. No one can come from dar dinka down here to disturb our tranquility.

          repondre message

  • 5 December 07:32, by Ater

    Goverment should disperse their security men to all NGOS operating within the country.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 09:53, by hamil

      And then do what Ater?.....you call this rotten thing a Government? Go to a dictionary and find out what that word means you will get a contrary meaning. The NGOs don’t need your dull heads in their system so stay out

      repondre message

    • 5 December 12:01, by Dengda

      @ Ater, that what is call scapegoating, NGOs are the one feeding people that were displayed. I am Dinka by the way, but I am not supporting this government that naïve idea. My mother is Gulyar or Mingkiman being fed by UN agencies, only I supply her with money for ingredients. When you nut you call UN must go and again went you nut of something to eat you humanitarian to intervene, shame indeed

      repondre message

  • 5 December 07:57, by Work force

    Sir & Ater
    You guys are too emotional remember this war started in Juba when some of ur Dinka guys though that for them to rule forever the only way was to eliminate Nuer without thinking twice and now you are feeling its consequences, Equatorians were peaceful community but now u trained them how to fight back and kill therefore I have never seen any reason for complain we hope to listen more up

    repondre message

  • 5 December 08:02, by Sir King

    Work Force,
    You are just joking. I think you are thinking twice, otherwise there will be no way, you think you never want Dinka. Even you are training Dinka to remain strong if you never know. There is nothing like this.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 09:55, by Binen

    Crying continuous as the freedom fighters are about to take even the major cities.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 10:11, by joseph zaki

    Me
    I don’t know you guys the way u’r thinking cos those who dies in that cross fire are south Sudanese if civilians, IO or SPLA U ask yourselves what makes people move from one place to another stop talking rubbish

    repondre message

  • 5 December 10:20, by Wonderful

    This rebellion fueled by ethics hatred will destroy South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 10:22, by LOGONO

    You dinka should accept that u fail this country as one of ur tribe man Nhial Bol Aken of Citizen news paper has said before"WE DINKA HAVE FAIL S SUDAN" because he knew non of u is fit to rule

    repondre message

    • 5 December 12:10, by Dengda

      If, I am the one in charge right now, I will say sorry we Dinka failed the country terribly. On the same coin, I would say Dinka are the one suffer the most too. I am from Jonglei State, but I won’t escape that Dinka on driver is deaf and it won’t allow other puppy to share the same teat. We intellectual must united for common good, which is regime changing, but killing each other is their triumph

      repondre message

  • 5 December 11:05, by mr.chris

    Worry less one day,one time northern Uganda history with repeat it self in south Sudan after losing power to the central region.they are now security guardes,cleaners,maids,etc.the war you support can never finish any tribe but destruction,death and suffering. Those p,ple u support will finish you all. Be carefully

    repondre message

    • 5 December 12:45, by Paul Ongee

      Why don’t we remember the two different articles tilted “South Sudanese rebels claim capture of area near Congolese border.”? The area allegedly captured is Lasu/Lonbongo in Yei River state is mentioned without evidence provided to back up rebels’ allegations such as capture of weapons or ammunition. ST reports as usual to keep readers aboard that there is presence of IO sympathizers in Lasu.

      repondre message

      • 5 December 12:46, by Paul Ongee

        Then another article titled “South Sudanese rebels say killed 16 soldiers in Yei clashes”. This one is backed up by unverified/unconfirmed capture of weapons or ammunition. Most people who are supporting Riek Machar “senseless war” are always mentioning the name Dinka Government or Kingdom. The comments are a reflection of Riek’s poor political ambition since 1991.

        repondre message

        • 5 December 12:47, by Paul Ongee

          Can Dinka realistically be driven out of Equatoria region or Fertit areas to pave way for Riek Machar to attain power? No. Did Dinka get driven out completely from Upper Nile by “white army”, except Equatoria region and Fertit areas? How long did it take Riek’s forces or his supporters to drive out Dinka from Upper Nile or non-Dinka areas as his supporters claim on the Internet and social media?

          repondre message

          • 5 December 12:49, by Paul Ongee

            The issue here is not about Dinka leadership/Kingdom or perceived Nuer Leadership/ Kingdom but about governance and peaceful transfer of power. What kind of method should be used? Violence or election? Riek Machar used violence in 1991 to disintegrate the popular movement (SPLM/A) in 1991. Who should be held accountable for the (10) years setback (1991-2002)? It’s Riek Machar?

            repondre message

            • 5 December 12:50, by Paul Ongee

              What did we benefit from killing ourselves for a period of ten years when people were really fighting not only as Junubin but also as marginalized Sudanese united for a purpose? Dr John Garang was able to unite the marginalized Sudanese during the struggle until he tragically died in July 2005. God brought Salva Kiir to keep Junubin united in a post-war conflict such that we move forward peacefull

              repondre message

              • 5 December 12:52, by Paul Ongee

                If President Salva Kiir is not leading tomorrow, I still believe that Junubin should find somebody who’ll keep us united, grant amnesty to whoever rebelled before or today, forgive & reconcile one another such that we move our country forward peacefully, socially, economically and culturally but not what Riek Machar expects Fertits & Equatorians to reflect more on wot divides us dan wot unites us

                repondre message

                • 5 December 12:53, by Paul Ongee

                  That’s why I always ask myself If Riek Machar were really to be in the driver’s seat of the movement (SPLM/A) or the current independent South Sudan, where would Junubin find themselves doing by now besides what he did in 1991? Why are we Junubin in particular reluctant to revisit the history or political record of a politician who desperately wants to lead South Sudan at any cost?

                  repondre message

                  • 5 December 12:54, by Paul Ongee

                    Why are we hesitant to study the political behavior of whoever intends to lead South Sudan using violence instead of democratic election? Does South Sudan belong to individual or us Junubin? Why do we promote imposition of individual’s political ambitions on us by supporting his violent method of assuming power instead of getting him elected democratically or voting him out on election day?

                    repondre message

          • 5 December 15:55, by jubaone

            Paul Ongee,
            I shall not dwell much on your nonsensical monologue. But to your question, whether jienge can realistically be driven out of Equatoria. Yes and again Yes. Just think: Yei, Mundiri, Maridi, Torit and some big towns are all clean of jienges except nyor soldiers. All have merged in Juba or fled and with all roads cut off, God forbid. This time, it is just NOT kokora, but worse.

            repondre message

            • 7 December 15:40, by Awei-ngok

              JubaOne, So if you guys have succeeded in eliminating Dinka civilians in all Equatorian towns and remained only with Dinka SPLA Soldiers,then my question is: Should Dinka lands in Upper Nile and Bahr El Ghazal so the same? You are not a nationalist, and better for you to get your shit out here.

              repondre message

      • 6 December 03:13, by Eyez

        Paula Ongee Kirr
        I usually don’t respond to foolery, but in your case, I can see that you’re stuck on stupid, therefore, someone has to put you where you belong, that’s in the garbage bin.

        We Equatorians have had enough of your Jienge arrogance, therefore, be prepared to face the wrath of the gun, as it’s the only language you naked Morons understand.

        Our lands has to be cleansed by Dinka blood.

        repondre message

  • 5 December 12:38, by Ker.

    Attention!!.who is DENGDA? this boy as just taken up the name and covered himself in disguise waiting who to slaughter I warn you too

    repondre message

  • 5 December 12:57, by Ker.

    if at all from jonglei Dengda not s wolf in cheep cloth then tell me ye raan dhieth yio? or you must be one of the hopeless unconscious objector. all jieng are not happy with this war and not all the dinka are failed leaders as you may want to preach.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 14:09, by Geu Kuol Aguto

    What is your benefits if you killed about 16 government soldiers,?
    I don’t blame you because your all foolishly to joined zero movement of Dr Riek Machar.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 17:51, by Aka morobo son

      what i now is not a zero movement kirr flowers will cry later

      repondre message

      • 6 December 18:22, by Aka morobo son

        praise the lord brothers. let us stop opening mouth against Each other.what you need to do is thing about the future of this country especial Aweil sons and warrap sons are wasting themselves.which educated eqt men will they brow to go and work for them.because if you see in the current war.the innocent aweil and gogrial primitives are dying in fover of kirr and malong.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.