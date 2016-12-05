 
 
 
3.5 million people face severe hunger in South Sudan, says U.N

December 4, 2016 (JUBA) – At least 3.6 million people in South Sudan are currently facing severe food shortages, the highest levels ever experienced at harvest time with the crisis is likely to worsen when food from the current harvest runs out next year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), announced on Friday.

JPEG - 21.5 kb
Thousands of people wait for food aid in the hot sun near the air drop zone in Leer, South Sudan, in July 2014 (Photo AFP/Nichole Sobecki)

The latest report says the number of people facing severe hunger is expected to rise to 4.6 million between January and April next year and increase even more from May to July unless aid is scaled up.

Renewed violence broke out in the young nation in July this year when the country’s rivals forces clashed in the capital, Juba, leaving more than 200 dead and displacing thousands on the population.

The country descended into civil war in December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy, Riek Machar, ended with fighting that often erupted along ethnic fault lines.

The conflict has prevented farmers from reaching their farms in several parts of the country, thus denting food security hopes.

"The scale of food insecurity remains unprecedented in South Sudan, despite seasonal improvements that are typical of the harvest season," partly reads WFP’s latest report on war-torn South Sudan.

The country’s hunger levels, the UN food agency stressed, have doubled since last year. For instance, it said, nearly 60% of the population of South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal state is affected, 56% in Unity, and 47% in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The number of people facing severe hunger is expected to rise to 4.6 million between January and April next year and increase even more from May to July unless aid is scaled up, the WFP report said.

The fighting and tumbling oil production and prices have hammered South Sudan’s economy. Inflation shot to 835 percent in the year to October, while the official value of the currency has plummeted.

Conflict and insecurity, WFP said, have also cut off trade routes and disrupted imports. Last month, however, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said there was a growing "risk of famine," especially among the country’s most vulnerable communities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 December 07:08, by Midit Mitot

    Where are my best friend? Akuma and Joyuma,

    Can you guys deny this because you are always denying the fact? South Sudanese are dying in the leadership of JCE.

    repondre message

  • 5 December 12:55, by wise Gabriel

    midit !

    why are you asking Akuma and Joyuma?

    ask your killers, looters and gangs who amok the country for nothing, this is all rebels done, you are the people who caused this mess in this country, second to it these people who are suffering aren`t cultivated? third ,talk to your moron Riak to stop the war and let him bring his ass back to ss.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 14:26, by Midit Mitot

      Mr. mess Gabriel,
      South Sudan war was caused by your dictator leader Salva Kiir,if not, why were you guys kill all Nuer civilians even innocence children who does not know the politics? I hope you will not repeat this mistake when the war ended since Mathaing Anyoor have taste this bitter ones very well.

      repondre message

  • 5 December 13:04, by wise Gabriel

    kindly make sure there will be 10 millionns people who will be suffering most especially in Upper nile and poltroon Equatorian from the Huger in the nearest future. mark my words Idiots, You must first need to be taught to the extends of which you will never forget. mark my words Dims. the Illiterate Equatorian and Nuer people must first kneel their kneels on their Mighty Dinka the great.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 16:08, by jubaone

      Wise Gabriel,
      These are words of a loser. Maybe your entire village has been wiped out by hunger. Dont f***ing tell me, Riak went to Aweil, Gogrial or Rumbek. No buddy, you will remain a loser and screwed cos Malong and Kiir have their children eating good food whereas your parents are starving to death. Equatoria has stopped any trucks taking food to jiengeland, what next you poor luakjienge?

      repondre message

  • 5 December 13:05, by wise Gabriel

    you will die without wisdom pillocks

    repondre message

    • 5 December 13:32, by Mayom2016

      Dumb Gabriel.
      Gabriel are the most idiot&selfish/silly human being I have ever seen. How can you celebrate the starvation of people in Upper Nile & equatoria regions since they are human beings like you. Other tribes blame Dinka bse of people like you. South Sudan is not for Dinka. Instead of advocating for peace, U re celebrating the starving population .Mr. President & illiterate miniseries.....

      repondre message

      • 5 December 13:45, by Mayom2016

        from Bahr el ghazal are the problem of S.Sudan. So my bro. Stop foolish comments bse it will not help us. We need to unite & start telling the truth bse there is issue of poor leadership.Most of Dinkas are not suffering and I don’t see them getting special consideration bse of presidency. We youths need to stop supporting politicians based on ethnicities but on our future.

        repondre message

  • 5 December 15:13, by real Dinka

    To my friends from greater Equartoria and Upper nile

    Please i can’t blame you because you people have been very lucky enough to have such president who always like to forgive ever rebellion

    repondre message

    • 5 December 15:28, by hamil

      Real Dinka

      So can you please tell us how many presidents you know of that have been ruthless? Yes it is true he WAS a good man but people with minds like yours used him as a yardstick for destruction; Kiir was a good man until the formation of the JCE whose thinking is not different from yours. The President has been used as a shock absorber by the JCE and the blame is deflected from them to him

      repondre message

      • 5 December 16:13, by jubaone

        Hamil,
        As long as we have Kiir as president, then the rest have a good argument to fight on. There is absolutely NO need for reconciliation. Kiir MUST tell us, why did he kill over 20,000 innocent Nuers in Juba in 2013? Why is he mercilessly killing Fertit, Equatorians, Shilluk and the rest? Only revenge can cleanse the blood of those victims. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.

        repondre message

  • 5 December 16:56, by NAATH 1

    an eye for an eye, tooth for tooth, come to practical field? don’t incite war of words ask we Nuer and Dinka? we learned a great lesson for last two years.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 06:15, by jubaone

      Naath1,
      What do you mean "ask we Nuer and Dinka...?" What lessons have you learnt?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

